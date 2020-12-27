St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Erio’s Ristorante, King Edward’s, Goat House Pub and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of November 17 – 30, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

Rural King, 15190 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Junction House, 1311 Lodora Drive – score 100 (0pening)

The Boulevard Senior Living, 110 Perry Cate Boulevard 3031 – score 100

Kids R Kids, 1020 Meyer Road – score 100

Not Jaded, 2 West Main Street – score 100

The Goat House Pub, 11 West Allen Street – score 100

Lowrey’s Streetside Pub, 12 East Pearce Boulevard – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

Enjoy the Journey, 531 Country Landing Drive – score 100

The National Equestrian Center, 6880 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 100

Dardenne Prairie

Dardenne Knights of Columbus #2273, 2199 Post Road – score 100

Town Square 12 Cine, 7805 Highway N – score 100

Indian Aroma, 1617 Bryan Road – score 96 (opening)

Found fly glue traps in kitchen location. Remove. No flys or insects observed in facility. Found 2 compartment prep sink with a bucket as a pipe support and material around drain pipes. Add a commercial piece designed for this application and remove bucket.

Happy China, 7871 Highway N – score 85

No hot water and sink is clogged Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – Utensils stored in soiled condition Improper storage of toxics 5(pnt) – Chemicals over food

O’Fallon

TBR Prime Steak Market, 4609 Highway K – score 100

Thai Jasmine Restaurant, 2019 Highway K – score 98

Wonder Years, 7104 Twin Chimneys Boulevard – score 100

McDonald’s, 101 McDonald Lane – score 90

PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – OBSERVED FOODS INI REACH IN COOLER AT 67 DEGREES (ESTABLISHMENT IS GOING TO PUT UP A SIGN TO NOT USE AND EMAIL INVOICE WHEN ITEM IS FIXED) FOOD WAS THROWN AWAY No test kit for sanitizer 5(pnt) – OBSERVED QUAT TEST STRIPS FOR 3 COMPARTMENT SINK NOT AVAILABLE

McDonald’s, 1010 McDonald Lane – follow up, Desk Approval. Establishment has sent invoices via email for reach in cooler and test strips.

Cappuccinio’s Restaurant, 1365 Highway K – score 92

Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) – OBSERVED TORN GASKET IN WALK IN COOLER Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED SHELF UNDER MICROWAVE SOILED. OBSERVED UTENSIL DRAWER HEAVILY SOILED. OBSERVED HOOD VENTS SOILED. OBSERVED WALK IN COOLER SHELVING SOILED OBSERVED CEILING TILES MISSING IN KITCHEN. OBSERVED CEILING TILES SOILED BY DISHWASHER OBSERVED WALL SOILED BY DRY STORAGE GOODS Unshielded bulbs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED LIGHT UNSHIELDED IN KITCHEN AREA

Jammin’ Cafe & Grill, 4279 Keaton Crossing – score 100

La Carreta Mexican Grocery Store, 316 O’Fallon Plaza – score 93

Thermometers missing from hot or cold unit 5(pnt) Dirty NFCs 2(pnt)

The Penalty Box Bar & Grill, 603 North Main Street – score 95

No soap at sink 5(pnt)

Krishna Veni Foods, 943 Waterbury Falls Drive – score 100

Guidepost Montessori, 2688 Highway K – score 100 (opening)

Petrichor Brewing, 7434 Village Center Drive – score 100

Cottleville

Knights of Columbus Banquet Center, 5701 Highway N – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED WALK IN COOLER SHELVING SOILED. OBSERVED UTENSIL DRAWER SOILED. OBSERVED ICE MACHINE SOILED. OBSERVED CAULKING SOILED AND IN NEED OF REPAIR ABOVE 3 COMPARTMENT SINK. OBSERVED FLOORING SOILED IN WALK IN COOLER OBSERVED WALL SOILED ABOVE 3 COMPARTMENT SINK

Subway, 3949 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 93

Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt) – OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE AT TIME OF INSPECTION DOES NOT HAVE A BASIC SANITATION OR MANAGERS FOOD SAFETY CERTIFICATION. ONE PERSON ON OR OFF DUTY NEEDS A MANAGERS CERTIFICATION AND WHEN THAT PERSON IS NOT PRESENT THE PERSON IN CHARGE NEEDS TO HAVE AT LEAST A BASIC SANITATION COURSE FOR A RISK BASE 3 ESTABLISHMENT Improper thawing 2(pnt) – OBSERVED FOOD THAWING ON COUNTER TOP. FOODS NEEDS TO BE THAWED IN THE REACH IN COOLER, UNDER COOL RUNNING WATER OR AS A PART OF THE COOKING PROCESS

St. Charles

Ruma’s Deli, 1500 Elm Street – score 100

The Donut Stop, 3120 West Clay Street – score 100

Dairy Queen, 301 Little Hills Expressway – score 98

Mario’s Donuts and Cafe, 2786 Muegge Road – score 98

Improper thawing 2(pnt) – Observed chicken thawing outside of refrigerator.

Just 4 Us Childcare, 2559 Raymond Drive – score 100

Froyo Lindenwood, 2040 First Capitol Drive – score 91

Found sanitizer mixer mounted to 3 comp sink wall not dispensing/mixing sanitizer and correct rate. Air bubbles visible in line and tested consistently at 0 ppm quat sanitizer. Found sanitizer buckets also at 0 ppm quat. No test strips found for testing of chemical. Must have test kits for any sanitizers used to verify concentration. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Ice maker found with accumulation of debris. Must be cleaned at frequency to prevent buildup. Found floors surrounding custard machines with accumulation of debris. Found surrounding walls with debris accumulation. Found back corners of walk in cooler with accumulation.

Froyo Lindenwood, 2040 First Capitol Drive – follow up, sanitizer mixer dispenser functioning properly

All Occasion Banquet Center, 111 Compass P0int Drive – score 96

Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – OBSERVED GAP AT BACK DOOR THRESHOLD Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED ICE MACHINE SHELF SOILED. OBSERVED CAN OPENER SOILED. OBSERVED WALK IN COOLER FLOOR SOILED Establishment not preparing food at time of inspection

McSmith’s Kitchen & Catering, 3791 New Town Boulevard – score 94

Servsafe manager certification has expired. Must meet minimum food safety handler certification requirements. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Found back dish room with accumulation of debris. Floors found soiled and accumulation of debris in general area. Found unnecessary items to the operation of the kitchen stored in kitchen location on shelving. Relocate items to back room and keep separate from any essential items to the operation.

St. Louis Youth Soccer Association, 3901 Huster Road – score 98

Youth in Need Shelter, 529 Jefferson Street – score 100

Taco Bell, 620 South Fifth Street – follow up, in compliance

El Pueblito, 1411 South First Capitol Drive G – follow up

Observed most recent inspection report not posted.

El Pueblito, 1411 South First Capitol Drive G – follow up

Most recent inspection report not posted.

Air Manufacturing Innovation, 8 Research Park Drive – score 100

JJ’s Bar & Grill, 1215 South Duchesne Drive – score 100

The Bridge Market & Faith Community, 3257 Domain Street – score 98

Frenchtown Deli & Catering Co., 1312 North Second Street R – score 100

Leo’s Pub and Grill, 2198 First Capitol Drive – score 100

McAlister’s Deli, 1598 Country Club Plaza Drive – score 100

King Edwards Fried Chicken, 1201 South Duchesne Drive – score 94

Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – Found cardboard taped over two locations in dry storage room. Unable to determine condition of area behind. If damaged windows or any outer opening is exposed, must use secure method to seal and prevent any outer opening for pest movement into facility. Non food contact surfaces found with debris accumulation. Items include, but not limited to: Dust surrounding HVAC system near prep area. Walk in cooler shelving Dust and debris in top corners and along edges of walk in cooler, most notable above door and on condensation drain line. Floors of walk in cooler and under chicken drain platform. Found floors behind and under fryers with accumulation of debris. Found some drywall locations damaged in back of house near exit door.

Lady Di’s Diner, 630 North Kingshighway Street – score 96

Found no person in charge with the minimum requirement for a food safety certification. Must have 1 person on staff, during operating hours, with a 5 year certification. Found non food contact surfaces with debris accumulation. Areas include side of fryer, floor behind fryer, gas line by fryer, and table surfaces below charbroiler/flattop (most apparent in far back areas on tables).

Dewey’s Pizza, 1520 South Fifth Street – score 98

Nagel’s BBQ at Lady Di’s, 630 North Kingshighway Street – score 100

Zion Lutheran Church and lunch program, 3866 Harvester Road – score 100

Lindenwood University Food Service Student Center, 209 South Kingshighway St. – score 100

Waverly Forest Academy, 3545 Franks Drive – score 98

Valenti’s Delicatessen and Market Place, 105 North Main Street – score 98

El Agave, 3823 Elm Street – score 100

The Boulevard Senior Living, 3330 Ehlmann Road – score 98

Weldon Spring

QuikTrip concession and retail, 5905 South Highway 94 – score 100

Little Learners Academy, 5935 South Highway 94 – score 100

Food Service Consultants at Messiah Lutheran, 5911 Highway 94 – score 100

Augusta

American Legion Post #262, 5333 Hackmann Road – score 100

Pleasant Hill Memorial UM Church, 415 Lee Street – score 100

Defiance

Piazza Deli & Pizzeria, 1312 Highway DD – score 100

Ages & Stages Learning Center, 3925 Highway D – score 100

St. Peters

Ch

The City of St. Peters also conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from September 2020: