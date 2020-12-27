St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Erio’s Ristorante, King Edward’s, Goat House Pub and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of November 17 – 30, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
Wentzville
- Rural King, 15190 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100
- Junction House, 1311 Lodora Drive – score 100 (0pening)
- The Boulevard Senior Living, 110 Perry Cate Boulevard 3031 – score 100
- Kids R Kids, 1020 Meyer Road – score 100
- Not Jaded, 2 West Main Street – score 100
- The Goat House Pub, 11 West Allen Street – score 100
- Lowrey’s Streetside Pub, 12 East Pearce Boulevard – score 100
Lake Saint Louis
- Enjoy the Journey, 531 Country Landing Drive – score 100
- The National Equestrian Center, 6880 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 100
Dardenne Prairie
- Dardenne Knights of Columbus #2273, 2199 Post Road – score 100
- Town Square 12 Cine, 7805 Highway N – score 100
- Indian Aroma, 1617 Bryan Road – score 96 (opening)
Found fly glue traps in kitchen location. Remove. No flys or insects observed in facility.
Found 2 compartment prep sink with a bucket as a pipe support and material around drain pipes. Add a commercial piece designed for this application and remove bucket.
- Happy China, 7871 Highway N – score 85
No hot water and sink is clogged
Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – Utensils stored in soiled condition
Improper storage of toxics 5(pnt) – Chemicals over food
O’Fallon
- TBR Prime Steak Market, 4609 Highway K – score 100
- Thai Jasmine Restaurant, 2019 Highway K – score 98
- Wonder Years, 7104 Twin Chimneys Boulevard – score 100
- McDonald’s, 101 McDonald Lane – score 90
PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – OBSERVED FOODS INI REACH IN COOLER AT 67 DEGREES (ESTABLISHMENT IS GOING TO PUT UP A SIGN TO NOT USE AND EMAIL INVOICE WHEN ITEM IS FIXED) FOOD WAS THROWN AWAY
No test kit for sanitizer 5(pnt) – OBSERVED QUAT TEST STRIPS FOR 3 COMPARTMENT SINK NOT AVAILABLE
- McDonald’s, 1010 McDonald Lane – follow up, Desk Approval. Establishment has sent invoices via email for reach in cooler and test strips.
- Cappuccinio’s Restaurant, 1365 Highway K – score 92
Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) – OBSERVED TORN GASKET IN WALK IN COOLER
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED SHELF UNDER MICROWAVE SOILED. OBSERVED UTENSIL DRAWER HEAVILY SOILED. OBSERVED HOOD VENTS SOILED. OBSERVED WALK IN COOLER SHELVING SOILED
OBSERVED CEILING TILES MISSING IN KITCHEN. OBSERVED CEILING TILES SOILED BY DISHWASHER
OBSERVED WALL SOILED BY DRY STORAGE GOODS
Unshielded bulbs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED LIGHT UNSHIELDED IN KITCHEN AREA
- Jammin’ Cafe & Grill, 4279 Keaton Crossing – score 100
- La Carreta Mexican Grocery Store, 316 O’Fallon Plaza – score 93
Thermometers missing from hot or cold unit 5(pnt)
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt)
- The Penalty Box Bar & Grill, 603 North Main Street – score 95
No soap at sink 5(pnt)
- Krishna Veni Foods, 943 Waterbury Falls Drive – score 100
- Guidepost Montessori, 2688 Highway K – score 100 (opening)
- Petrichor Brewing, 7434 Village Center Drive – score 100
Cottleville
- Knights of Columbus Banquet Center, 5701 Highway N – score 96
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED WALK IN COOLER SHELVING SOILED. OBSERVED UTENSIL DRAWER SOILED. OBSERVED ICE MACHINE SOILED. OBSERVED CAULKING SOILED AND IN NEED OF REPAIR ABOVE 3 COMPARTMENT SINK. OBSERVED FLOORING SOILED IN WALK IN COOLER
OBSERVED WALL SOILED ABOVE 3 COMPARTMENT SINK
- Subway, 3949 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 93
Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt) – OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE AT TIME OF INSPECTION DOES NOT HAVE A BASIC SANITATION OR MANAGERS FOOD SAFETY CERTIFICATION. ONE PERSON ON OR OFF DUTY NEEDS A MANAGERS CERTIFICATION AND WHEN THAT PERSON IS NOT PRESENT THE PERSON IN CHARGE NEEDS TO HAVE AT LEAST A BASIC SANITATION COURSE FOR A RISK BASE 3 ESTABLISHMENT
Improper thawing 2(pnt) – OBSERVED FOOD THAWING ON COUNTER TOP. FOODS NEEDS TO BE THAWED IN THE REACH IN COOLER, UNDER COOL RUNNING WATER OR AS A PART OF THE COOKING PROCESS
St. Charles
- Ruma’s Deli, 1500 Elm Street – score 100
- The Donut Stop, 3120 West Clay Street – score 100
- Dairy Queen, 301 Little Hills Expressway – score 98
- Mario’s Donuts and Cafe, 2786 Muegge Road – score 98
Improper thawing 2(pnt) – Observed chicken thawing outside of refrigerator.
- Just 4 Us Childcare, 2559 Raymond Drive – score 100
- Froyo Lindenwood, 2040 First Capitol Drive – score 91
Found sanitizer mixer mounted to 3 comp sink wall not dispensing/mixing sanitizer and correct rate. Air bubbles visible in line and tested consistently at 0 ppm quat sanitizer. Found sanitizer buckets also at 0 ppm quat.
No test strips found for testing of chemical. Must have test kits for any sanitizers used to verify concentration.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Ice maker found with accumulation of debris. Must be cleaned at frequency to prevent buildup. Found floors surrounding custard machines with accumulation of debris. Found surrounding walls with debris accumulation. Found back corners of walk in cooler with accumulation.
- Froyo Lindenwood, 2040 First Capitol Drive – follow up, sanitizer mixer dispenser functioning properly
- All Occasion Banquet Center, 111 Compass P0int Drive – score 96
Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – OBSERVED GAP AT BACK DOOR THRESHOLD
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED ICE MACHINE SHELF SOILED. OBSERVED CAN OPENER SOILED. OBSERVED WALK IN COOLER FLOOR SOILED
Establishment not preparing food at time of inspection
- McSmith’s Kitchen & Catering, 3791 New Town Boulevard – score 94
Servsafe manager certification has expired. Must meet minimum food safety handler certification requirements.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Found back dish room with accumulation of debris. Floors found soiled and accumulation of debris in general area. Found unnecessary items to the operation of the kitchen stored in kitchen location on shelving. Relocate items to back room and keep separate from any essential items to the operation.
- St. Louis Youth Soccer Association, 3901 Huster Road – score 98
- Youth in Need Shelter, 529 Jefferson Street – score 100
- Taco Bell, 620 South Fifth Street – follow up, in compliance
- El Pueblito, 1411 South First Capitol Drive G – follow up
Observed most recent inspection report not posted.
- El Pueblito, 1411 South First Capitol Drive G – follow up
Most recent inspection report not posted.
- Air Manufacturing Innovation, 8 Research Park Drive – score 100
- JJ’s Bar & Grill, 1215 South Duchesne Drive – score 100
- The Bridge Market & Faith Community, 3257 Domain Street – score 98
- Frenchtown Deli & Catering Co., 1312 North Second Street R – score 100
- Leo’s Pub and Grill, 2198 First Capitol Drive – score 100
- McAlister’s Deli, 1598 Country Club Plaza Drive – score 100
- King Edwards Fried Chicken, 1201 South Duchesne Drive – score 94
Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – Found cardboard taped over two locations in dry storage room. Unable to determine condition of area behind. If damaged windows or any outer opening is exposed, must use secure method to seal and prevent any outer opening for pest movement into facility.
Non food contact surfaces found with debris accumulation. Items include, but not limited to:
Dust surrounding HVAC system near prep area.
Walk in cooler shelving
Dust and debris in top corners and along edges of walk in cooler, most notable above door and on condensation drain line.
Floors of walk in cooler and under chicken drain platform.
Found floors behind and under fryers with accumulation of debris.
Found some drywall locations damaged in back of house near exit door.
- Lady Di’s Diner, 630 North Kingshighway Street – score 96
Found no person in charge with the minimum requirement for a food safety certification. Must have 1 person on staff, during operating hours, with a 5 year certification.
Found non food contact surfaces with debris accumulation. Areas include side of fryer, floor behind fryer, gas line by fryer, and table surfaces below charbroiler/flattop (most apparent in far back areas on tables).
- Dewey’s Pizza, 1520 South Fifth Street – score 98
- Nagel’s BBQ at Lady Di’s, 630 North Kingshighway Street – score 100
- Zion Lutheran Church and lunch program, 3866 Harvester Road – score 100
- Lindenwood University Food Service Student Center, 209 South Kingshighway St. – score 100
- Waverly Forest Academy, 3545 Franks Drive – score 98
- Valenti’s Delicatessen and Market Place, 105 North Main Street – score 98
- El Agave, 3823 Elm Street – score 100
- The Boulevard Senior Living, 3330 Ehlmann Road – score 98
Weldon Spring
- QuikTrip concession and retail, 5905 South Highway 94 – score 100
- Little Learners Academy, 5935 South Highway 94 – score 100
- Food Service Consultants at Messiah Lutheran, 5911 Highway 94 – score 100
Augusta
- American Legion Post #262, 5333 Hackmann Road – score 100
- Pleasant Hill Memorial UM Church, 415 Lee Street – score 100
Defiance
- Piazza Deli & Pizzeria, 1312 Highway DD – score 100
- Ages & Stages Learning Center, 3925 Highway D – score 100
St. Peters
The City of St. Peters also conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from September 2020:
- Anthony’s Produce, 701 Jungermann Road – score 100
- Aro-Mart, 3755 Highway 94 S – score 100
- Barnes & Noble, 320 Mid Rivers Center – score 100
- Bowlero, 8070 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 93
- Buffalo Wild Wings, 179 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. C – score 98
- Casa Mia Mexican Kitchen, 235 Jungermann Road Ste. 201 – score 100
- China Star, 38 Harvester Square – score 100
- Classics II, 6650 Mexico Road – score 98
- CVS Pharmacy, 1749 Woodstone Drive – score 100
- Destination Desserts, 2950 Kings Crossing – score 100
- Dollar General Store, 34 Harvester Square – score 100
- Dollar General Store, 1080 Grand Teton Drive – score 96
- Dollar Tree Store, 6670 Mexico Road – score 98
- El Mezon Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 140 Salt Lick Road – score 98
- Erio’s Ristorante, 951 Jungermann Road – score 96
- Fazoli’s, 5775 Suemandy Drive – score 100
- Fort Zumwalt East High School, 600 First Executive Avenue – score 95
- Francis Howell North High School, 2549 Hackmann Road – score 100
- Fritz’s Frozen Custard, 506 Jungermann Road – score 98
- Gordon Food Service Store, 311 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Henderson Elementary School, 2501 Hackmann Road – score 100
- Hobo’s at the Legion, 200 Main Street – score 100
- Holiday Inn Express, 50 Richmond Center Boulevard – score 100
- Jakwagon’s Sports Grille, 3611 North St. Peters Parkway – score 96
- Jimmy John’s, 4865 Mexico Road – score 100
