St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: El Maguey, Stumpy’s, Pirrone’s and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of July 29 – August 13, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 1075 West Pearce Boulevard – score 94

Food items found in walk-in cooler not 6-inches from the floor. Evidence of roaches visible. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt)

Fritz’s Frozen Custard, 1105 West Pearce Boulevard – score 96

Certified Food Protection Manager. Failure to post most current permit.

Club Fitness, 7 Wentzville Center – score 95

Failure to post most recent inspection

Lake Saint Louis

Lullaby Inn Learning Center, 10390 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

O’Fallon

Susie G’s Specialty Cakes, 2679 Highway K – score 96

Equipment, linens, single service not stored properly 2(pnt) – OBSERVED BAKING PANS STORED ON THE FLOOR Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) – OBSERVED BROKEN GASKETS IN WALK IN COOLER DOOR AND WALK IN FREEZER DOOR

Primrose School of O’Fallon at Winghaven, 7778 Winghaven Boulevard – score 100

Cottleville

Fastlane Convenience Store, 994 Knaust Road – score 100

St. Charles

Doodlebug Learning Center, 1400 Britain Way – score 100

Boones Lick Trail Inn, 1000 South Main Street – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from May 2020