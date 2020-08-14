St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: El Maguey, Stumpy’s, Pirrone’s and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of July 29 – August 13, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
Wentzville
- El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 1075 West Pearce Boulevard – score 94
Food items found in walk-in cooler not 6-inches from the floor.
Evidence of roaches visible.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt)
- Fritz’s Frozen Custard, 1105 West Pearce Boulevard – score 96
Certified Food Protection Manager.
Failure to post most current permit.
- Club Fitness, 7 Wentzville Center – score 95
Failure to post most recent inspection
Lake Saint Louis
- Lullaby Inn Learning Center, 10390 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100
O’Fallon
- Susie G’s Specialty Cakes, 2679 Highway K – score 96
Equipment, linens, single service not stored properly 2(pnt) – OBSERVED BAKING PANS STORED ON THE FLOOR
Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) – OBSERVED BROKEN GASKETS IN WALK IN COOLER DOOR AND WALK IN FREEZER DOOR
- Primrose School of O’Fallon at Winghaven, 7778 Winghaven Boulevard – score 100
Cottleville
- Fastlane Convenience Store, 994 Knaust Road – score 100
St. Charles
- Doodlebug Learning Center, 1400 Britain Way – score 100
- Boones Lick Trail Inn, 1000 South Main Street – score 100
St. Peters
The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from May 2020
- Pirrone’s Pizzeria, 299 Salt Lick Road – score 96
- QuikTrip, 3847 McClay Road – score 100
- QuikTrip, 391 North Main Street – score 100
- QuikTrip, 4646 South St. Peters Parkway – score 98
- Rosy’s Cakes and Paco’s Tacos, 6240 Mexico Road – score 98
- Salvatore’s Pizza & Pasta, 4139 Highway 94 S – score 100
- Silver Moon Saloon, 14 Harvester Square – score 98
- Sonic Drive-In, 651 Salt Lick Road – score 100
- Stumpy’s House of Bar-B-Que, 620 Jungermann Road – score 98
- The Peanut Gang Learning Center, 551 Salt Lick Road – score 100
- The Window, 4008 North Service Road – score 98
- Walmart bakery, deli, meat, refrigerated items, 45 Sutters Mill Road – all scored 100
- Walmart bakery, refrigerated items, deli, meat, 3031 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – all scored 100
- Walmart fuel station convenience store, 3301 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Waters Edge at St. Peters Golf Club, 200 Salt Lick Road – score 100
Be the first to comment