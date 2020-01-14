St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: El Agave, Green China, Trailhead, Frontier Perk

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of December 11 – 17, 2019. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
Wentzville
- Bob Evans, 3001 Wentzville Parkway – score 100
- El Agave Mexican Restaurant, 1201 Wentzville Parkway – score 100
- Stefanina’s Pizzeria and Restaurant, 762 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100
- El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 1075 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100
- Sunny Street Cafe, 1814 Wentzville Parkway A – score 98
Lake Saint Louis
- Green China, 1317 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 77
Certified Food Manager – No current certified food manager on site (previous certificate expired 09/2019).
Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt) – Observed boxes and other items in back handwash sink blocking access to only handwash.
Observed no soap at handwash sink. Note: There was soap at 3 compartment sink however, sinks cannot be used for purposes other than their designated purposes (i.e. 3 compartment sink can NOT be used for food prep or handwashing, food prep sink can NOT be used for handwashing or dishwashing).
Food uncovered with the risk of cross-contamination 5(pnt) – Observed bins of food in walkin cooler not covered and exposed to contamination (dust/dirt debris). Observed chicken over beef and other food in walkin cooler. Observed raw shrimp in bowl on the floor of walkin cooler, buckets of raw meats on floor in walkin cooler, and boxes of frozen items on floor of walkin freezer.
PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – Observed eggs sitting in room temperature on the counter.
Sanitizer too strong 5(pnt) – Observed 0 PPM chlorine sanitizer in bucket in dining room area.
Non-food grade materials used for food storage 2(pnt) – Observed cardboard boxes used on shelving surface and vegetables stored in aluminum cans in the reach in cooler. Food grade materials must be used for food storage.
Observed torn gasket on cooler near counter.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed dirt/debris on floors throughout and in walkin cooler, shelves in walkin cooler, hood baffles, can opener.
- Arby’s, 909 Robert Raymond Drive – score 96
Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) – Observed torn gasket on upright freezer.
Observed burnt out bulb in upright freezer.
Observed peeling/chipping paint surface on dry storage shelves.
Observed dirt/debris on floors/walls (particularly in back room by delivery door).
Cottleville
- Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers, 4716 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 95
Observed heat sanitizing dishmachine not reaching 180 F rinse temperature and utensil surface failing to reach 160 F. Service company has been contacted and to arrive shortly to correct. Will follow up
- Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers, 4716 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – follow up, violation corrected
O’Fallon
- Dairy Queen, 9695 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96
Foods not to be stored in can container. Once opened, items to be stored are to be stored in durable and cleanable container such as food grade plastic.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Ice bin and some high surfaces in need of cleaning to prevent build up.
- Madison’s Cafe, 2974 Highway K – score 100
- Subway, 199 O’Fallon Commons Drive – score 100
- Thai Jasmine Restaurant, 2019 Highway K – score 98
- Kidsplay, 2949 Highway K – score 100
- Nancy’s Pizza, 2007 Highway K – score 90
No soap at sink 5(pnt) – Soap not available at hand sinks.
Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – Sanitizer available is non detectable for Cl-
- His and Hers BBQ, 2449 Highway K – score 100
- O’Fallon Bowling Lanes, 420 Sonderen Street – score 96
Frigidaire in main kitchen accumulating moisture in bottom. Equipment should be maintained so as not to accumulate moisture.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Inside of ice bin in need of cleaning to remove soiling
- O’Fallon Senior Center, 106 North Main Street – score 100
- Fastlane, 1001 Tom Ginnever Avenue – score 100
- Nina’s Place, 3752 Monticello Plaza Drive – score 100
- The Breakfast Club, 991 Waterbury Falls Drive – score 100
- Jimmy John’s, 2189 West Terra Lane – score 100 (opening)
- Pizza Hut, 2187 West Terra Lane – score 100 (opening)
- Park Place Assisted Living, 2000 Boardwalk Place Drive – score 100
- Park Place Senior Living, 2002 Boardwalk Place Drive – score 98
- Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, 3023 Highway K – score 93
No one food safety certified and no one has basic sanitation
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed ice bin at soda dispenser in need of cleaning of ceiling surface to prevent build up.
- Wonder Years, 7104 Twin Chimneys Boulevard – score 100
St. Charles
- Trailhead Brewing Co., 921 South Riverside Drive – score 96
Dirty FCSs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED SODA NOZZLE AND SODA WAND HEAVILY SOILED AT BAR
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED FLOOR SOILED IN KITCHEN. OBSERVED REACH IN COOLER SHELVING SOILED. OBSERVED FAN GUARDS SOILED IN WALK IN COOLER
- Waffle House, 1200 South Fifth Street – score 90
Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – Observed no sanitizer buckets made or used. Must have available a source of sanitizer to use after cleaning food contact surfaces. No policy/procedure currently exists. Buckets found with soap and water only.
Most recent health inspection found not posted. Must post recent inspection for public viewing.
- Wendy’s, 2760 Muegge Road – score 98
- Grace Gospel Temple Church Kitchen, 2407 Droste Road – score 100
- Air Manufacturing Innovation, 8 Research Park Drive – score 100
- Bob Evans, 1998 Zumbehl Road – score 98
- Hardee’s, 2023 Zumbehl Road – score 96
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED BOTTOM SHELF OF ICE CREAM UNIT SOILED. OBSERVED CEILING TILES HEAVILY SOILED WITH DUST ACCUMULATION
Unshielded bulbs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED LIGHT BULBS IN KITCHEN WITHOUT SHIELDS
- Frontier Perk Cafe, 336 South Main Street – score 100
- Padavan & Haacke on the Water, 6257 Highway V – score 100
- Culvers, 2750 Muegge Road – score 95
Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt)
OBSERVED NO ONE ON DUTY WITH A SERV SAFE CERTIFICATION OR BASIC SANITATION CERTIFICATION
- McAlisters Deli, 1598 Country Club Plaza Drive – score 93
Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – OBSERVED DISHWASHER NOT SANITIZING, CHLORINE AT 0 PPM
Coats, purses and other personal items stored improperly 2(pnt) – OBSERVED EMPLOYEE PERSONAL ITEMS (JACKETS) STORED ON TOP OF DISHES
- Ho Ho Chinese Restaurant, 1801 Zumbehl Road – score 94
Food stored on floor or exposed to moisture/contamination 2(pnt) – OBSERVED RICE BAGS STORED ON THE FLOOR
Equipment, linens, single service not stored properly 2(pnt) – OBSERVED DISHES STORED ON THE FLOOR. OBSERVED KITCHEN TOOLS STORED WITH HOUSEHOLD TOOLS
Unnecessary items/clutter and litter 2(pnt) – OBSERVED CLUTTER IN SERV STATION
- King Edwards Fried Chicken, 1201 South Duchesne Drive – score 96
Observed grease and debris accumulation on hood filters and hood system. Cleaning sticker indicates overdue for cleaning. Must be cleaned at increased frequency to prevent accumulation.
Observed debris accumulation on walk in cooler shelving. Clean at increased frequency to prevent buildup.
Observed grease and debris accumulation on floors surrounding and under fryers. Clean area at increased frequency to prevent buildup.
- Domain Street Wine Bar, 3253 Rue Royale – score 98
- El Agave, 3823 Elm Street – score 100
Weldon Spring
- Little Learners Academy, 5935 South Highway 94 – score 100
St. Peters
The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from October 2019
- New China Queen, 1217 Jungermann Road – score 98
- Nothing Bundt Cakes, 6123 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- O’Charley’s, 3975 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 90
- Papa John’s Pizza, 4171 North St. Peters Parkway – score 100
- Papa Murphy’s, 571 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 92
- Patty’s Catering Service, 2129 Parkway Drive – score 98
- Pizza Hut, 7315 Mexico Road – score 96
- Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits, 1640 Jungermann Road – score 98
- Popped Addiction, 11 Argent Oaks Drive — score 100
- Pretzel Stop, 1650 Jungermann Road – score 100
- Red Lobster, 4101 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 86 (Oct. 3), score 86 (Oct 4), score 96 (Oct. 11)
- Rice Bowl, 7895 Mexico Road – score 91 ( Oct. 10), score 96 (Oct. 21)
- Ruby Tuesday, 190 Mid Rivers Mall Circle – score 98
- Scooter’s Coffee, 322 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98
- Shamrocks Pub N Grill, 4177 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 98
- Smoothie King, 4867 Mexico Road – score 100
- St. Louis Bread Co., 6185 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 96
- St. Peters Elementary Y Club, 400 McMenamy Road – score 100
- Stefanina’s Express, 652 Jungermann Road – score 98
- Subway, 947 Jungermann Road – score 98
- Subway, 1661 Jungermann Road – score 100
- The Edge Fitness Clubs, 4025 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100
- The Goddard School, 700 Old Salt Lick Road – score 100
- The Peanut Gang Learning Center, 551 Salt Lick Road – score 93 (Oct. 15), score 98 (Oct. 25)
- The Window, 4008 North Service Road – score 100
- Viet-Thai, 3899 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 98
- Villages of St. Peters Memory Care, 5300 Executive Centre Parkway – score 100
- Villages of St. Peters, 5400 Executive Centre Parkway – score 91 (Oct. 10), score 94 (Oct. 17)
