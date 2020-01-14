St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: El Agave, Green China, Trailhead, Frontier Perk

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of December 11 – 17, 2019. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

Bob Evans, 3001 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

El Agave Mexican Restaurant, 1201 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Stefanina’s Pizzeria and Restaurant, 762 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 1075 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100

Sunny Street Cafe, 1814 Wentzville Parkway A – score 98

Lake Saint Louis

Green China, 1317 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 77

Certified Food Manager – No current certified food manager on site (previous certificate expired 09/2019). Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt) – Observed boxes and other items in back handwash sink blocking access to only handwash. Observed no soap at handwash sink. Note: There was soap at 3 compartment sink however, sinks cannot be used for purposes other than their designated purposes (i.e. 3 compartment sink can NOT be used for food prep or handwashing, food prep sink can NOT be used for handwashing or dishwashing). Food uncovered with the risk of cross-contamination 5(pnt) – Observed bins of food in walkin cooler not covered and exposed to contamination (dust/dirt debris). Observed chicken over beef and other food in walkin cooler. Observed raw shrimp in bowl on the floor of walkin cooler, buckets of raw meats on floor in walkin cooler, and boxes of frozen items on floor of walkin freezer. PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – Observed eggs sitting in room temperature on the counter. Sanitizer too strong 5(pnt) – Observed 0 PPM chlorine sanitizer in bucket in dining room area. Non-food grade materials used for food storage 2(pnt) – Observed cardboard boxes used on shelving surface and vegetables stored in aluminum cans in the reach in cooler. Food grade materials must be used for food storage. Observed torn gasket on cooler near counter. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed dirt/debris on floors throughout and in walkin cooler, shelves in walkin cooler, hood baffles, can opener.

Arby’s, 909 Robert Raymond Drive – score 96

Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) – Observed torn gasket on upright freezer. Observed burnt out bulb in upright freezer. Observed peeling/chipping paint surface on dry storage shelves. Observed dirt/debris on floors/walls (particularly in back room by delivery door).

Cottleville

Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers, 4716 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 95

Observed heat sanitizing dishmachine not reaching 180 F rinse temperature and utensil surface failing to reach 160 F. Service company has been contacted and to arrive shortly to correct. Will follow up

Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers, 4716 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – follow up, violation corrected

O’Fallon

Dairy Queen, 9695 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96

Foods not to be stored in can container. Once opened, items to be stored are to be stored in durable and cleanable container such as food grade plastic. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Ice bin and some high surfaces in need of cleaning to prevent build up.

Madison’s Cafe, 2974 Highway K – score 100

Subway, 199 O’Fallon Commons Drive – score 100

Thai Jasmine Restaurant, 2019 Highway K – score 98

Kidsplay, 2949 Highway K – score 100

Nancy’s Pizza, 2007 Highway K – score 90

No soap at sink 5(pnt) – Soap not available at hand sinks. Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – Sanitizer available is non detectable for Cl-

His and Hers BBQ, 2449 Highway K – score 100

O’Fallon Bowling Lanes, 420 Sonderen Street – score 96

Frigidaire in main kitchen accumulating moisture in bottom. Equipment should be maintained so as not to accumulate moisture. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Inside of ice bin in need of cleaning to remove soiling

O’Fallon Senior Center, 106 North Main Street – score 100

Fastlane, 1001 Tom Ginnever Avenue – score 100

Nina’s Place, 3752 Monticello Plaza Drive – score 100

The Breakfast Club, 991 Waterbury Falls Drive – score 100

Jimmy John’s, 2189 West Terra Lane – score 100 (opening)

Pizza Hut, 2187 West Terra Lane – score 100 (opening)

Park Place Assisted Living, 2000 Boardwalk Place Drive – score 100

Park Place Senior Living, 2002 Boardwalk Place Drive – score 98

Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, 3023 Highway K – score 93

No one food safety certified and no one has basic sanitation Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed ice bin at soda dispenser in need of cleaning of ceiling surface to prevent build up.

Wonder Years, 7104 Twin Chimneys Boulevard – score 100

St. Charles

Trailhead Brewing Co., 921 South Riverside Drive – score 96

Dirty FCSs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED SODA NOZZLE AND SODA WAND HEAVILY SOILED AT BAR Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED FLOOR SOILED IN KITCHEN. OBSERVED REACH IN COOLER SHELVING SOILED. OBSERVED FAN GUARDS SOILED IN WALK IN COOLER

Waffle House, 1200 South Fifth Street – score 90

Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – Observed no sanitizer buckets made or used. Must have available a source of sanitizer to use after cleaning food contact surfaces. No policy/procedure currently exists. Buckets found with soap and water only. Most recent health inspection found not posted. Must post recent inspection for public viewing.

Wendy’s, 2760 Muegge Road – score 98

Grace Gospel Temple Church Kitchen, 2407 Droste Road – score 100

Air Manufacturing Innovation, 8 Research Park Drive – score 100

Bob Evans, 1998 Zumbehl Road – score 98

Hardee’s, 2023 Zumbehl Road – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED BOTTOM SHELF OF ICE CREAM UNIT SOILED. OBSERVED CEILING TILES HEAVILY SOILED WITH DUST ACCUMULATION Unshielded bulbs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED LIGHT BULBS IN KITCHEN WITHOUT SHIELDS

Frontier Perk Cafe, 336 South Main Street – score 100

Padavan & Haacke on the Water, 6257 Highway V – score 100

Culvers, 2750 Muegge Road – score 95

Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt) OBSERVED NO ONE ON DUTY WITH A SERV SAFE CERTIFICATION OR BASIC SANITATION CERTIFICATION

McAlisters Deli, 1598 Country Club Plaza Drive – score 93

Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – OBSERVED DISHWASHER NOT SANITIZING, CHLORINE AT 0 PPM Coats, purses and other personal items stored improperly 2(pnt) – OBSERVED EMPLOYEE PERSONAL ITEMS (JACKETS) STORED ON TOP OF DISHES

Ho Ho Chinese Restaurant, 1801 Zumbehl Road – score 94

Food stored on floor or exposed to moisture/contamination 2(pnt) – OBSERVED RICE BAGS STORED ON THE FLOOR Equipment, linens, single service not stored properly 2(pnt) – OBSERVED DISHES STORED ON THE FLOOR. OBSERVED KITCHEN TOOLS STORED WITH HOUSEHOLD TOOLS Unnecessary items/clutter and litter 2(pnt) – OBSERVED CLUTTER IN SERV STATION

King Edwards Fried Chicken, 1201 South Duchesne Drive – score 96

Observed grease and debris accumulation on hood filters and hood system. Cleaning sticker indicates overdue for cleaning. Must be cleaned at increased frequency to prevent accumulation. Observed debris accumulation on walk in cooler shelving. Clean at increased frequency to prevent buildup. Observed grease and debris accumulation on floors surrounding and under fryers. Clean area at increased frequency to prevent buildup.

Domain Street Wine Bar, 3253 Rue Royale – score 98

El Agave, 3823 Elm Street – score 100

Weldon Spring

Little Learners Academy, 5935 South Highway 94 – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from October 2019