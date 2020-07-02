St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Duke’s BBQ, Mattingly’s, Kyoto Steakhouse and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of June 20 – 30, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

Duke’s BBQ Shack, 100 Ash Street – score 100

The Blue House Downtown, 302 Whitehead Street – score 100 (opening)

Sauce on the Side, 1764 Wentzville Parkway – score 95

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt)

McAlister’s Deli, 1772 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Penn Station, 1780 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

St. Louis Crisis Nursery, 700 Medical Drive – score 100

Domino’s Pizza, 504 West Pearce Boulevard – score 96

No food protection manager certification available. In-use serving utensils not stored properly 2(pnt)

Olive Garden, 1280 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100

Subway, 1201 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

El Agave Mexican Restaurant, 1201 Wentzville Parkway – score 98

Lake Saint Louis

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 6125 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 98

Starbuck’s Coffee, 6319 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 98

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 6475 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 93

Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Observed plumbing leak at rear chicken prep hand sink facility surfaces such as walls and floors and some equipment surfaces in need of cleaning to prevent build up. Current inspection and current license should be displayed where visible to public.

Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery, 20 Meadows Circle Drive 208 – score 100 (opening)

Mattingly’s Sports Bar & Grill, 6245 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 100 (opening)

Arby’s, 909 Robert Raymond Drive – score 94

In-use serving utensils not stored properly 2(pnt) – Ice scoop should be stored with handle out of ice. Utensils stored handles up. Freezer unit freezing moisture inside freezer at plumbing. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Ceiling of ice bin and machine in need of cleaning to prevent build up Counters disinfected with Peroxide Cleaner by Kay. Discussed increased hand washing. Storage in need of cleaning and removal of non food items. Ceiling vents in need of cleaning. Foods should be covered when stored.

O’Fallon

Staybridge Suites, 1155 Technology Drive – follow up, in compliance

Just 4 Us Childcare & Learning Center, 192 Frontier Park Drive – score 100

Residence Inn, 101 Progress Point Court – score 100

Sleep Inn, 1147 Technology Drive – score 100

Subway, 119 O’Fallon Commons Drive – score 100

Arby’s, 4231 Highway K – score 98

O’Fallon Nutrition, 8648 Mexico Road – score 100

St. Charles

Bright Start Academy, 157 Hughes Lane – score 100

St. Louis Crisis Nursery West, 328 South Fourth Street – score 100

St. Louis Crisis Nursery, 315 First Capitol Drive – score 100

Teddy Bear Daycare & Learning Academy, 2120 South Old Highway 94 – score 100

Kids Kingdom Christian Center, 2 Four Winds Drive – score 100

Kidz Academy, 2100 Campus Drive – score 98

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from February, March, and April 2020