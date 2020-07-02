St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Duke’s BBQ, Mattingly’s, Kyoto Steakhouse and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of June 20 – 30, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
Wentzville
- Duke’s BBQ Shack, 100 Ash Street – score 100
- The Blue House Downtown, 302 Whitehead Street – score 100 (opening)
- Sauce on the Side, 1764 Wentzville Parkway – score 95
Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt)
- McAlister’s Deli, 1772 Wentzville Parkway – score 100
- Penn Station, 1780 Wentzville Parkway – score 100
- St. Louis Crisis Nursery, 700 Medical Drive – score 100
- Domino’s Pizza, 504 West Pearce Boulevard – score 96
No food protection manager certification available.
In-use serving utensils not stored properly 2(pnt)
- Olive Garden, 1280 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100
- Subway, 1201 Wentzville Parkway – score 100
- El Agave Mexican Restaurant, 1201 Wentzville Parkway – score 98
Lake Saint Louis
- El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 6125 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 98
- Starbuck’s Coffee, 6319 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 98
- Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 6475 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 93
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Observed plumbing leak at rear chicken prep hand sink
facility surfaces such as walls and floors and some equipment surfaces in need of cleaning to prevent build up.
Current inspection and current license should be displayed where visible to public.
- Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery, 20 Meadows Circle Drive 208 – score 100 (opening)
- Mattingly’s Sports Bar & Grill, 6245 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 100 (opening)
- Arby’s, 909 Robert Raymond Drive – score 94
In-use serving utensils not stored properly 2(pnt) – Ice scoop should be stored with handle out of ice. Utensils stored handles up.
Freezer unit freezing moisture inside freezer at plumbing.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Ceiling of ice bin and machine in need of cleaning to prevent build up
Counters disinfected with Peroxide Cleaner by Kay.
Discussed increased hand washing.
Storage in need of cleaning and removal of non food items.
Ceiling vents in need of cleaning.
Foods should be covered when stored.
O’Fallon
- Staybridge Suites, 1155 Technology Drive – follow up, in compliance
- Just 4 Us Childcare & Learning Center, 192 Frontier Park Drive – score 100
- Residence Inn, 101 Progress Point Court – score 100
- Sleep Inn, 1147 Technology Drive – score 100
- Subway, 119 O’Fallon Commons Drive – score 100
- Arby’s, 4231 Highway K – score 98
- O’Fallon Nutrition, 8648 Mexico Road – score 100
St. Charles
- Bright Start Academy, 157 Hughes Lane – score 100
- St. Louis Crisis Nursery West, 328 South Fourth Street – score 100
- St. Louis Crisis Nursery, 315 First Capitol Drive – score 100
- Teddy Bear Daycare & Learning Academy, 2120 South Old Highway 94 – score 100
- Kids Kingdom Christian Center, 2 Four Winds Drive – score 100
- Kidz Academy, 2100 Campus Drive – score 98
St. Peters
The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from February, March, and April 2020
- Kentucky Fried Chicken, 4118 Mexico Road – score 96
- Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1699 Jungermann Road – score 96
- Kinder Care Learning Center, 4150 S Cloverleaf Drive – score 96
- Kyoto Steakhouse of Japan, 4054 N Cloverleaf Drive – score 100
- Lewis and Clark Elementary School, 460 McMenamy Road – score 100
- Lion’s Choice, 3807 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100
- Little Caesar’s, 36 Harvester Square Unit B – score 96
- Little Caesar’s, 4879 Mexico Road – score 91 (April 20), score 96 (April 30)
- Llywelyn’s Pub, 3300 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 89 (Feb. 28), score 94 (March 6)
- Longhorn Steak House, 3979 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96
- LP Mart, 699 Salt Lick Road – score 98
- Lucky Sushi House, 222 Mid Rivers Center – score 100
- Maria Bonita Mexican Grill, 1287 Jungermann Road – score 100
- Mascots, 4881 Mexico Road – score 94
- Matteson Square Gardens Tri Plex, 3051 Industrial Park Pl W – score 88
- Max Out at Harvest Lanes, 4101 North St. Peters Parkway – score 98
- McClay Senior Care, 3801 McClay Road – score 98
- McDonald’s, 199 Spencer Road – score 100
- Menards, 151 Spencer Road – score 100
- Mi Mexico Lindo Mexican Grill, 4899 Mexico Road – score 98
- Mid Rivers 14 Cine, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. 1220 – score 96
- Mid Rivers Day Care, 349 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98
- Mid Rivers Elementary School, 7479 Mexico Road – score 100
- Dairy Queen, 1015 St. Peters Howell Road – score 100
- Mobil Mart, 203 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 89 (Feb. 26), score 94 (March 6)
