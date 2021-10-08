St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Duke’s BBQ, Loaded Elevated Nachos, Lake Forest Country Club and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of October 1 – 7, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
Foristell
- Country Pride, 3265 North Service Road E – score 100
Wentzville
- Duke’s BBQ Shack, 100 Ash Street – score 100
- Buffalo Wild Wings, 1285 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100
- El Agave Mexican Restaurant, 1201 Wentzville Parkway – score 100
- Holt High School, 600 Campus Drive – score 100
- Wentzville Middle School, 405 Campus Drive – score 100
- Olive Garden, 1280 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100
- Bear Creek Golf Club, 158 Bear Creek Drive – follow up, in compliance
- Lakeview Elementary School, 2501 Mexico Road – score 100
- 909 Public House, 909 Main Plaza Drive – score 100
- Tommy Boy’s Bar & Grill, 1229 Wentzville Parkway #199 – score 91
Flies to be eliminated. back door not preventing pest entry.
Clean behind bar to prevent drain fly / gnat harborage.
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt)
Hand sink at bar leaking water on to floor.
grease trap area to be cleaned. Remove grease from ground to prevent it from entering sewer system.
Water dripping at backflow preventer at dish machine.
Knives and utensils should be stored clean and free of encrusted food.
- Wentzville Family Diner, 403 Luetkenhaus Boulevard – score 100
- Pete’s Drive In, 1009 East Pearce Boulevard – score 100
Lake Saint Louis
- Denny’s, 1300 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 100
- Imo’s, 3449 Technology Drive – score 96
Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt)
OBSERVED GAP AT BACKDOOR THRESHOLD
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt)
OBSERVED FAN GUARDS IN WALK IN COOLER SOILED
OBSERVED CEILING TILES SOILED IN ONE AREA IN THE MAIN KITCHEN AREA
OBSERVED ONE WALK IN COOLER SHELF SOILED
- Lake Forest Golf & Country Club, 300 Yard Drive – score 95
No test kit for sanitizer 5(pnt)
No test strips for quaternary sanitizer used in buckets.
No test strips for chlorine sanitizer used in commercial dishwasher
Repeat violation of not having required tests strips for sanitizer products used routinely within facility.
O’Fallon
- The Learning Lodge, 140 TR Hughes Boulevard – score 100
- McDonald’s, 2144 West Terra Lane – score 87
Hand sink to be maintained clean and available
Observed flies throughout and door and window open.
Observed soiled equipment from use and soiled equipment by construction dust. Dispose of contaminated cups.
Observed Walk In Freezer door does not close allowing ice build up.
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt)
Dirty walls, floors or ceilings because of construction or improper installation 2(pnt) – Dust pulled into kitchen area.
- Petrochor Brewing, 7434 Village Center Drive – score 100
- The Corner Pub and Grill, 2921 Highway K – score 85
Bare hands contact with RTE food 5(pnt)
OBSERVED EMPLOYEE TOUCHING READY TO EAT FOOD WITH BARE HANDS (CORRECTED ONSITE
Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt)
OBSERVED BAR DISHWASHER NOT SANITIZING, CHLORINE READING 0 PPM. TRY 3 TIMES.
PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt)
OBSERVED TEMPERATURES IN REACH IN COOLER AT 62 DEGREES MANAGER WILL MOVE FOODS TO WALK IN COOLER IF COOLER DOES NOT COOL BACK DOWN AFTER THE LUNCH RUSH
- Pathways Assisted Living Facility, 161 Pieper Road – score 100
- Cadence Academy Preschool, 9983 Winghaven Boulevard – score 100
- Fort Zumwalt Emge Elementary School, 250 Fallon Parkway – score 100
St. Paul
- Dog Prairie Tavern, 2348 Saint Paul Road – score 100
Cottleville
- Mannino’s Market, 5205 Highway N – score 100
- Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers, 4716 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
St. Charles
- A to Z Kids, 812 South Benton Avenue – score 100
- China King Buffet, 3743 Elm Street – score 98
OBSERVED 2021 PERMIT NOT POSTED
- Leo’s Pub and Grill, 2198 First Capitol Drive – score 100
- St. Charles Montessori School, 318 South Duchesne Drive -s core 100
- Loaded Elevated Nachos, 1450 Beale Street #150 – score 100
- Little Treasures Academy, 1524 Heritage Landing – score 100
