St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Donut King, Chuck E Cheese’s, Viet-Thai and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of April 28 – May 4, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Foristell

Wabash Elementary School, 100 Golden Gate Parkway – score 100

Wentzville

Queen’s Commissary, 310 Interstate Drive – 100 (opening)

Lakeview Elementary, 2501 Mexico Road – score 100

Hawk’s Nest Liquor, 359 Luetkenhaus Boulevard – score 96

Thermometers missing from hot or cold unit 2(pnt) – default thermometer installed in pizza freezer unit not operational; no replacement unit installed. Packaged foods in undrained ice 2(pnt) – ice condensate buildup in frozen liquor desert freezer excessive and entering into outer packing of individual dispensed containers; not defrosted routinely.

Hampton Inn, 150 Wentzville Bluffs Drive – score 100

Josephville

St. Joseph School Cafeteria, 1410 Josephville Road – score 100

St. Paul

Food Service Consultants at St. Paul School, 1235 Church Road – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

Hope Montessori Academy, 1880 South Henke Road – score 100

Dollar General Store, 1820 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 93

No covered receptacle for sanitary napkins in women’s toilet room. Prior inspection report not posted in publicly conspicuous area for immediate review upon request.

Dardenne Prairie

Red Robin, 7821 Highway N – score 100

Town Square 12 Cine, 7805 Highway N – score 95

Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair

O’Fallon

Fort Zumwalt Emge Elementary, 250 Fallon Parkway – score 98

Schnuck’s salad bar, 8660 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Fort Zumwalt West High School outdoor concession, 1251 Turtle Creek Drive – score 100

Fort Zumwalt West High School, 1251 Turtle Creek Drive -s core 100

Flik Intl at Mastercard, 2200 Mastercard Boulevard – score 100

Flik Intl at Mastercard Cafe, 5555 Winghaven Boulevard – score 100

Pizza Hut, 2917 Highway K Ste. J – score 98

Mount Hope Elementary School, 1099 Mount Hope Lane – score 100

The Goddard School, 9008 Phoenix Parkway – score 98

Christian High School, 1145 Tom Ginnever Ave. – score 100

Fort Zumwalt North Middle School A, 515 Sonderen Street – score 95

Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) OBSERVED DISHWASHER IS NOT HEAT SANITIZING, TRIED DISH DISC MULTIPLE TIMES. ESTABLISHMENT WILL USE 3 COMPARTMENT SINK UNTIL DISHWASHER IS FIXED. RIED TO RUN DISHWASHER MULTIPLE TIME WITH DISH DISC. DISHWASHER IS NOT HEAT SANITIZING. ESTABLISHMENT WILL USE 3 COMPARTMENT SINK UNTIL DISHWASHER IS FIXED

Fort Zumwalt North Middle School C, 210 Virgil Avenue – score 98

The Irish Gypsy Bar and Grill, 1250 Bryan Road – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) OBSERVED PIZZA OVEN SHELF SOILED OBSERVED TOPS OF CONTAINERS OF STEAM WELL SOILED OBSERVED 2021 LICENSE NOT POSTED

Schnuck’s deli, 3740 Monticello Plaza Drive – score 100

Cottleville

Food Service Consultants at St. Joseph Parish, 1351 Motherhead Road – score 100

Subway, 3949 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 93

OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A SERV SAFE OR BASIC SANITATION. RISK BASE 3 ESTABLISHMENTS NEED TO HAVE ONE PERSON ON OR OFF DUTY WITH A SERV SAFE CERTIFICATION AND ALL OTHER PERSONS IN CHARGE NEED AT LEAST A BASIC SANTIATION COURSE Handwashing signage 2(pnt) OBSERVED NO HANDWASHING SIGNAGE IN RESTROOM

St. Charles

Mount Carmel Communities, 723 First Capitol Drive – score 100

Cedarhurst Living, 1800 First Capitol Drive – score 98

Chartwells at Null Elementary, 435 Yale Boulevard – score 100

Teddy Bear Daycare and Learning Academy, 2120 South Old Highway 94 – score 100

Donut King, 658 First Capitol Drive – score 96

Vent hood dirty 2(pnt) – observed excess dust and grease buildup. Floors, walls, trash can, and exterior surfaces of equipment have excessive soil/food residue buildup throughout the food preparation areas. Excessive food residue and soil buildup due to frequency of cleaning. Requires follow-up within next 30 days.

The Coop, 5055 Highway 94 N – score 100

Embassy Suites kitchen main, 2 Convention Center Plaza – score 93

Food uncovered with the risk of cross-contamination 5(pnt) Dirty NFCs 2(pnt)

Chartwells at Discovery Elementary, 500 Discovery Path Lane – score 98

Embassy Suites Treo Marketplace, 2 Convention Center Plaza – score 98

Chartwells at Orchard Farm early learning, 3489 Boschertown Road – score 100

Midwest Petroleum, 2675 West Clay Street – score 98

Pizza Hut, 2440 West Clay Street – score 96

Found most shelving in facility with accumulation. Most notable includes shelving upper and lower in prep table area, pizza cutting table, and around fryer area and walk in cooler shelving. Shelves must be kept clean and free of debris. Air vent covers over desk area with debris accumulation. Found walls around fryer area and prep table area with debris accumulation. Found floors under table/shelving in fryer area with debris accumulation. Areas to be cleaned at increased frequency.

Chartwells at Benton Elementary, 400 North Sixth Street – score 100

McDonald’s, 1160 South Fifth Street – score 86

Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt) – Handsink by drive through window blocked, no signage at any handsinks in the kitchen or restrooms. Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – Large accumulation of grease on equipment and along floor. Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) Ice build up in freezer and along co2 tank.

Chuck E Cheese’s, 2669 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 94

Observed no staff with food protection manager certification. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed ice buildup and soiled Dippin dots cooler. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Small leak under 3 compartment sink. Currently have a bid to get fixed.

Chartwell’s at Coverdell Elementary, 2475 West Randolph Street – score 100

Weldon Spring

Eurest Dining at Verizon, 500 Technology Drive -s core 100

St. Peters

Sodexo at Fairmount Elementary, 1725 Thoele Road – score 100

The City of St. Peters also conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from February 2021:

Taco Bell, 159 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

The Peanut Gang Learning Center, 551 Salt Lick Road – score 100

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 318 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. A – score 98

Vetta Gametime, 4160 Ehlmann Road – score 100

Viet-Thai, 3899 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 98

Walmart bakery, deli, meat, refrigerated items, 45 Sutters Mill Road – all scored 100

Walmart refrigerated items, bakery, meat, 3031 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – all scored 100

Walmart fuel station convenience, 3301 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Walmart deli, 3031 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98

Wild Poppy Atelier, 230 Jungermann Road – score 100

