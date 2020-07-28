St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Dirty Dogz, Shanks & Franks, Jakwagon’s and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of July 15 – 21, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Lake Saint Louis

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 6475 Ronald Reagan Drive – follow up

Leaking plumbing violation at hand sink abated.

O’Fallon

Dirty Dogz, 3720 Monticello Plaza Drive – score 100

Jose Penos Mexican Restaurant, 973 Waterbury Falls Drive – score 95

Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Plumbing leaking and in poor repair at kitchen 3 comp sink. Plumbing to be maintained in good working order.

St. Charles

Snow Biz, 658 First Capitol Drive – score 100 (opening)

Shanks & Franks, 3429 Sublette Street – score 100 (opening)

Upshot Coffee, 816 North Kingshighway Street – score 100 (opening)

Weldon Spring

Cecil Whittakers Pizza, 1017 Wolfrum Road – score 96

Shelving in walk in refrigerator in need of cleaning to prevent build up. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Drainage from walk in cooler into plumbing is blocked and leaking into pan. This blockage and accumulated condensate to be

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from May 2020