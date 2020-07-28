St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Dirty Dogz, Shanks & Franks, Jakwagon’s and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of July 15 – 21, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
Lake Saint Louis
- Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 6475 Ronald Reagan Drive – follow up
Leaking plumbing violation at hand sink abated.
O’Fallon
- Dirty Dogz, 3720 Monticello Plaza Drive – score 100
- Jose Penos Mexican Restaurant, 973 Waterbury Falls Drive – score 95
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Plumbing leaking and in poor repair at kitchen 3 comp sink. Plumbing to be maintained in good working order.
St. Charles
- Snow Biz, 658 First Capitol Drive – score 100 (opening)
- Shanks & Franks, 3429 Sublette Street – score 100 (opening)
- Upshot Coffee, 816 North Kingshighway Street – score 100 (opening)
Weldon Spring
- Cecil Whittakers Pizza, 1017 Wolfrum Road – score 96
Shelving in walk in refrigerator in need of cleaning to prevent build up.
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Drainage from walk in cooler into plumbing is blocked and leaking into pan. This blockage and accumulated condensate to be
St. Peters
The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from May 2020
- Jakwagons Sports Grille, 3611 North St. Peters Parkway – score 100
- Jimmy John’s, 4865 Mexico Road – score 100
- Karen’s Kids, 3857 Mc Clay Road – score 100
- Kokomo Joe’s, 4105 North Cloverleaf Drive – score 98
- Kona Ice, 1402 Devonshire County Drive – score 100
- Lil Mickey’s Memphis Barbeque, 1020 Cave Springs Boulevard – score 100
- McDonald’s, 6251 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98
- McDonald’s, 7890 Mexico Road – score 100
- Mr Goodcents Subs and Pastas, 4101 Mexico Road Ste. D – score 100
- Outback Steakhouse, 5228 North Service Road – score 98
Be the first to comment