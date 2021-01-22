St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Crumbl Cookies, Menchies Frozen Yogurt, Deja Vu Hookah Bar and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of December 22, 2020 – January 7, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Lake Saint Louis

Wendy’s, 905 Robert Raymond Drive – score 96

Grill grease collected into mop bucket lined with trash liner. This grill should collect grease as designed. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Surfaces to be maintained clean and free of soiling or soiled items.

McDonald’s, 885 Robert Raymond Drive – score 100

Walmart bakery, deli, grocery, 6100 Ronald Reagan Drive – all scored 100

Dardenne Prairie

City of Dardenne Prairie concession stand, 2032 Hanley Road – score 100

O’Fallon

Sodexo at Schneider Electric, 807 Corporate Centre Drive – score 100

Arby’s, 4231 Highway K – score 98

Tyke Town Developmental Center, 8368 Mexico Road – score 100

Park Place Assisted Living food service, 2000 Boardwalk Place – score 100

Subway, 3094 Winghaven Boulevard – score 93

Single use cups and lids not to be stored under hand sink plumbing or any waste plumbing lines. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Plumbing at wash compartment of 3 compartment sink leaking. Only hand sink in facility is near soda machine at prep line. Employees should be sure to wash hands as needed at times such as dish washing, handling clean dishes or preparing food. Sinks other than hand sink should not be used for hand washing. Be sure to check sanitizer concentration and temp regularly.

O’Fallon Church of Christ, 8576 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96

Observed person in charge (risk base 2) needs a basic sanitation course Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed reach in cooler shelving soiled. Observed microwave soiled

Schnuck’s retail, deli, seafood, bakery, 3740 Monticello Plaza – all scored 100

Little Learners of O’Fallon, 1031 Bryan Road – score 100

VFW Post 5077, 8500 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Menchies Frozen Yogurt, 106 Laura K Drive – score 100

B&G Clubs of SCC Satellite, 1 Club Way – score 95

No test kit for sanitizer 5(pnt) Observed no test kit for sanitizer

St. Charles

Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 1731 Zumbehl Road – score 98

Arena Suites and catering kitchen, Arena Club, Arena warehouse, 2002 Arena Parkway – all scored 100

St. Robert Bellarmine Hall, 1424 South First Capitol Drive – score 100

Cottleville

White Castle, 4800 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Crumbl Cookies, 6079 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100 (opening)

Smoothie King, 4765 Highway N – score 98

Weldon Spring

St. John’s United Church of Christ, 945 Wolfrum Road – score 100

El Rancho Nuevo, 804 O’Fallon Road – score 96

Acidic foods not to be stored in can but to be stored in a durable, food grade container. Reach in cooler dripping water onto floor at prep area and walk in freezer accumulating large amounts of rice.

Cecil Whittakers Pizza, 1017 Wolfrum Road – score 95

Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – Dish machine not dispensing sanitizer at timeof inspection.

Augusta

Centennial Farms, 199 Jackson Street – score 100

American Legion Post #262, 5333 Hackmann Road – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from October 2020: