St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Crumbl Cookies, Menchies Frozen Yogurt, Deja Vu Hookah Bar and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of December 22, 2020 – January 7, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
Lake Saint Louis
- Wendy’s, 905 Robert Raymond Drive – score 96
Grill grease collected into mop bucket lined with trash liner. This grill should collect grease as designed.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Surfaces to be maintained clean and free of soiling or soiled items.
- McDonald’s, 885 Robert Raymond Drive – score 100
- Walmart bakery, deli, grocery, 6100 Ronald Reagan Drive – all scored 100
Dardenne Prairie
- City of Dardenne Prairie concession stand, 2032 Hanley Road – score 100
O’Fallon
- Sodexo at Schneider Electric, 807 Corporate Centre Drive – score 100
- Arby’s, 4231 Highway K – score 98
- Tyke Town Developmental Center, 8368 Mexico Road – score 100
- Park Place Assisted Living food service, 2000 Boardwalk Place – score 100
- Subway, 3094 Winghaven Boulevard – score 93
Single use cups and lids not to be stored under hand sink plumbing or any waste plumbing lines.
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Plumbing at wash compartment of 3 compartment sink leaking.
Only hand sink in facility is near soda machine at prep line. Employees should be sure to wash hands as needed at times such as dish washing, handling clean dishes or preparing food. Sinks other than hand sink should not be used for hand washing.
Be sure to check sanitizer concentration and temp regularly.
- O’Fallon Church of Christ, 8576 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96
Observed person in charge (risk base 2) needs a basic sanitation course
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed reach in cooler shelving soiled. Observed microwave soiled
- Schnuck’s retail, deli, seafood, bakery, 3740 Monticello Plaza – all scored 100
- Little Learners of O’Fallon, 1031 Bryan Road – score 100
- VFW Post 5077, 8500 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100
- Menchies Frozen Yogurt, 106 Laura K Drive – score 100
- B&G Clubs of SCC Satellite, 1 Club Way – score 95
No test kit for sanitizer 5(pnt)
Observed no test kit for sanitizer
St. Charles
- Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 1731 Zumbehl Road – score 98
- Arena Suites and catering kitchen, Arena Club, Arena warehouse, 2002 Arena Parkway – all scored 100
- St. Robert Bellarmine Hall, 1424 South First Capitol Drive – score 100
Cottleville
- White Castle, 4800 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Crumbl Cookies, 6079 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100 (opening)
- Smoothie King, 4765 Highway N – score 98
Weldon Spring
- St. John’s United Church of Christ, 945 Wolfrum Road – score 100
- El Rancho Nuevo, 804 O’Fallon Road – score 96
Acidic foods not to be stored in can but to be stored in a durable, food grade container.
Reach in cooler dripping water onto floor at prep area and walk in freezer accumulating large amounts of rice.
- Cecil Whittakers Pizza, 1017 Wolfrum Road – score 95
Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – Dish machine not dispensing sanitizer at timeof inspection.
Augusta
- Centennial Farms, 199 Jackson Street – score 100
- American Legion Post #262, 5333 Hackmann Road – score 100
St. Peters
The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from October 2020:
- Deja Vu Hookah Bar & Lounge, 86 Spencer Road – score 100
- Derienzo’s Pizza and Pub, 1267 Jungermann Road – score 100
- Diamond Billiards and Music Club, 4109 N Cloverleaf – score 100
- Discount Liquor & Smoke, 533 Salt Lick Road – score 100
- Domino’s Pizza, 4167 North St. Peters Parkway – score 91
- Drury Inn, 170 Mid Rivers Mall Circle – score 98
- Dubray Middle School, 100 Dubray Drive – score 100
- Elmer’s Old Town Tavern, 8 Main Street – score 100
- Emperor China, 4107 Mexico Road – score 98
- Fastlane, 1425 Jungs Station Road – score 100
- Fastlane, 301 Salt Lick Road – score 100
- Field Box, 4 Main Street – score 100
- Fort Zumwalt East High, 600 First Executive Avenue – score 100
- Fort Zumwalt South High, 8050 Mexico Road – score 100
- Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, 3600 South St. Peters Parkway – score 100
- Good Tymes Pub, 231 Spencer – score 98
- Green China, 627 Salt Lick Road – score 94
- Hawthorne Elementary School, 166 Boone Hills Drive – score 100
- Hibachi Boy, 6155 Mid RIvers Mall Drive – score 98
- Honey Baked Ham Store, 185 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Jimmy John’s, 6295 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Kidstreet St. Peters, 2300 Willott Road – score 100
Be the first to comment