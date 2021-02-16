St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Crossroads Brewery, Denny’s, Subway, Breakfast Club and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of January 23 – February 5, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Foristell

Travel Centers of America convenience, 3265 North Service Road E – score 100

New Melle

Sodexo at Daniel Boone Elementary School, 201 West Highway D – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

Green China, 1317 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 83

Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt) Food uncovered with the risk of cross-contamination 5(pnt) Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) Failure to post current inspection (Pf)

Green China, 1417 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – follow up, in compliance

Duello Elementary School, 1814 Duello Road – score 100

Spiced Hen, 111 Pond Fort Trail – follow up, in compliance

Schnuck’s retail, seafood, bakery, 101 Civic Center Drive – all scored 100

Wentzville

From Scratch Bake House, 205 East Allen Street – score 100

Heritage Intermediate School, 601 Carr Street – score 100

QuikTrip retail and concession, 55 Wentzville Parkway – both scored 100

Wentzville South Middle School, 561 East Highway N – score 100

Schnuck’s bakery, 1960 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Stone Creek Elementary School, 1850 Highway Z – score 100

Rookies Bar & Grill, 15356 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 98

Dardenne Prairie

Sodexo at John Weldon Elementary School, 7370 Weldon Spring Road – score 100

Food Service Consultants at Immaculate Conception, 2089 Hanley Road – score 100

O’Fallon

Delmar Gardens of O’Fallon, 7068 South Outer 364 – score 100

Bandana’s BBQ, 3446 Pheasant Meadow Drive – follow up, in compliance

Subway, 1264 Bryan Road – score 100

Subway, 4263 Keaton Crossing Boulevard – score 100

Domino’s Pizza, 3441 Pheasant Meadow Drive 3 – score 95

Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Middle compartment of 3 compartment sink leaks at plumbing

Dierberg’s retail, 2979 Highway K – score 100

The Breakfast Club, 991 Waterbury Falls Drive – score 100

Discovery Ridge Elementary School, 2523 Sommers Road – score 100

Culver’s, 4351 Highway K – score 95

Quat dispensing sink only delivers cold water. This colder water, when tested with a quat test strip, does not show an effective quat concentration

Frontier Middle School, 9233 Highway DD – score 100

El Tio Pepe Mexican Restaurant, 315 West Terra Lane – score 100

Twin Chimneys Elementary School, 7396 Twin Chimneys Boulevard – score 100

Hunan King, 3038 Winghaven Boulevard – score 100

Kitaro Bistro of Japan, 4551 Highway K – follow up, violations abated

Papa John’s Pizza, 3449 Pheasant Meadow Drive – score 95

Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt) – Rear hand sink blocked by equipment set on it at time of inspection.

Liberty High School, 2275 Sommers Road – score 100

Subway, 619 North Main Street – score 100

Pheasant Point Elementary, 3450 Pheasant Meadow Drive – score 100

Crossroads Brewery, 9995 Winghaven Boulevard – score 100

St. Charles

St. Elizabeth Adult Day Care Center, 1424 South First Capitol Drive – score 100

Subway, 505 Droste Road – follow up, violation corrected

Smoothie King, 2101 Zumbehl Road – score 95

Observed most recent inspection report not posted. Spot for it on wall but unable to locate.

Smoothie King, 2101 Zumbehl Road – follow up, in compliance

Chinese Express, 1610 Country Club Plaza Drive – score 100

U-Swirl, 1520 South Fifth Street – score 95

Insufficient water capacity (includes hot water) 5(pnt) – Observed inadequate pressure at handwashing sink at front of store. Water under pressure shall be provided to all fixtures that are required to use water.

Schnuck’s deli, retail, salad bar, seafood, bakery, 1950 Zumbehl Road – all scored 100

Weldon Spring

Los 3 Compadres Mexican Restaurant, 1052 Wolfrum Road – score 90

dirty dish and food in hand sink. no hot water bathroom hand sinks Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – Employee should not eat on food properly surfaces.

Los 3 Compadres Mexican Restaurant, 1052 Wolfrum Road – follow up

kitchen hand sink which was soiled is clean at time of re inspection. Hot water heaters are being installed in bathrooms at time of re inspection Will check. Will follow up to make sure bathroom water is hotter than 100F once work is complete. 16) Observed food contact surfaces clean at time of re inspection. Food license is not current. Be sure to renew promptly

Sodexo at Francis Howell Junior HS, 825 O’Fallon Road – score 100

Food Service Consultants at Messiah Lutheran, 5911 Highway 94 – score 100

Crossroads Elementary School, 7500 Highway N – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from November 2020: