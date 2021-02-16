St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Crossroads Brewery, Denny’s, Subway, Breakfast Club and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of January 23 – February 5, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
Foristell
- Travel Centers of America convenience, 3265 North Service Road E – score 100
New Melle
- Sodexo at Daniel Boone Elementary School, 201 West Highway D – score 100
Lake Saint Louis
- Green China, 1317 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 83
Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt)
Food uncovered with the risk of cross-contamination 5(pnt)
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt)
Failure to post current inspection (Pf)
- Green China, 1417 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – follow up, in compliance
- Duello Elementary School, 1814 Duello Road – score 100
- Spiced Hen, 111 Pond Fort Trail – follow up, in compliance
- Schnuck’s retail, seafood, bakery, 101 Civic Center Drive – all scored 100
Wentzville
- From Scratch Bake House, 205 East Allen Street – score 100
- Heritage Intermediate School, 601 Carr Street – score 100
- QuikTrip retail and concession, 55 Wentzville Parkway – both scored 100
- Wentzville South Middle School, 561 East Highway N – score 100
- Schnuck’s bakery, 1960 Wentzville Parkway – score 100
- Stone Creek Elementary School, 1850 Highway Z – score 100
- Rookies Bar & Grill, 15356 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 98
Dardenne Prairie
- Sodexo at John Weldon Elementary School, 7370 Weldon Spring Road – score 100
- Food Service Consultants at Immaculate Conception, 2089 Hanley Road – score 100
O’Fallon
- Delmar Gardens of O’Fallon, 7068 South Outer 364 – score 100
- Bandana’s BBQ, 3446 Pheasant Meadow Drive – follow up, in compliance
- Subway, 1264 Bryan Road – score 100
- Subway, 4263 Keaton Crossing Boulevard – score 100
- Domino’s Pizza, 3441 Pheasant Meadow Drive 3 – score 95
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Middle compartment of 3 compartment sink leaks at plumbing
- Dierberg’s retail, 2979 Highway K – score 100
- The Breakfast Club, 991 Waterbury Falls Drive – score 100
- Discovery Ridge Elementary School, 2523 Sommers Road – score 100
- Culver’s, 4351 Highway K – score 95
Quat dispensing sink only delivers cold water. This colder water, when tested with a quat test strip, does not show an effective quat concentration
- Frontier Middle School, 9233 Highway DD – score 100
- El Tio Pepe Mexican Restaurant, 315 West Terra Lane – score 100
- Twin Chimneys Elementary School, 7396 Twin Chimneys Boulevard – score 100
- Hunan King, 3038 Winghaven Boulevard – score 100
- Kitaro Bistro of Japan, 4551 Highway K – follow up, violations abated
- Papa John’s Pizza, 3449 Pheasant Meadow Drive – score 95
Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt) – Rear hand sink blocked by equipment set on it at time of inspection.
- Liberty High School, 2275 Sommers Road – score 100
- Subway, 619 North Main Street – score 100
- Pheasant Point Elementary, 3450 Pheasant Meadow Drive – score 100
- Crossroads Brewery, 9995 Winghaven Boulevard – score 100
St. Charles
- St. Elizabeth Adult Day Care Center, 1424 South First Capitol Drive – score 100
- Subway, 505 Droste Road – follow up, violation corrected
- Smoothie King, 2101 Zumbehl Road – score 95
Observed most recent inspection report not posted. Spot for it on wall but unable to locate.
- Smoothie King, 2101 Zumbehl Road – follow up, in compliance
- Chinese Express, 1610 Country Club Plaza Drive – score 100
- U-Swirl, 1520 South Fifth Street – score 95
Insufficient water capacity (includes hot water) 5(pnt) – Observed inadequate pressure at handwashing sink at front of store. Water under pressure shall be provided to all fixtures that are required to use water.
- Schnuck’s deli, retail, salad bar, seafood, bakery, 1950 Zumbehl Road – all scored 100
Weldon Spring
- Los 3 Compadres Mexican Restaurant, 1052 Wolfrum Road – score 90
dirty dish and food in hand sink.
no hot water bathroom hand sinks
Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – Employee should not eat on food properly surfaces.
- Los 3 Compadres Mexican Restaurant, 1052 Wolfrum Road – follow up
kitchen hand sink which was soiled is clean at time of re inspection. Hot water heaters are being installed in bathrooms at time of re inspection Will check. Will follow up to make sure bathroom water is hotter than 100F once work is complete.
16) Observed food contact surfaces clean at time of re inspection.
Food license is not current. Be sure to renew promptly
- Sodexo at Francis Howell Junior HS, 825 O’Fallon Road – score 100
- Food Service Consultants at Messiah Lutheran, 5911 Highway 94 – score 100
- Crossroads Elementary School, 7500 Highway N – score 100
St. Peters
The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from November 2020:
- ALDI, 343 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- ALDI, 1665 Jungermann Road – score 100
- All Saints Parish Center, 7 McMenamy Road – score 100
- Arabica Coffee, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. 9016 – score 100
- Bandana’s Bar-B-Que, 4155 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 86 (Nov. 3), score 96 (Nov. 16)
- Bento Sushi Bar at Dierberg’s, 6211 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Bento Sushi Bar at Dierberg’s, 217 Salt Lick Road – score 100
- Caddy’s Bar & Grill, 200 Salt Lick Road – score 100
- Candy City, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. 2064 – score 100
- Candyland Academy, 102 Birdie Hill Road – score 91 (Nov. 6), score 98 (Nov. 16)
- Chilli’s Grill & Bar, 101 Mid Rivers Mall Circle – score 96
- China King, 2967 North St. Peters Parkway – score 100
- Costco Wholesale bakery, deli, meat/seafood, 200 Costco Way – all scored 100
- Costco Wholesale snack bar, 200 Costco Way – score 95 (Nov. 2), score 95 (Nov. 10), score 98 (Nov. 19)
- Country club Express Wash, 6280 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- CVS Pharmacy, 400 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Denny’s, 3939 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 87 (Nov. 3), score 92 (Nov. 12)
- Dierberg’s bakery, deli, seafood, 6211 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – all scored 100
- Domino’s Pizza, 4167 North St. Peters Parkway – score 91 (Nov. 3), score 96 (Nov. 16)
- Dunkin Donuts, 7343 Mexico Road – score 76 (Nov. 10), score 86 (Nov. 20)
