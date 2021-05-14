St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Crooked Tree Coffee House, Good Day Cafe, Sunny Street and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of May 5 – 11, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Flint Hill

St. Theodore School, 5059 Highway P – score 100

Wentzville

City of Wentzville Peruque Valley Concession, 1335 South Point Prairie Road – score 100

Sunny Street Cafe, 1814 Wentzville Parkway Ste. A – score 81

No one present with food manager training. Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt) – Sink blocked. No soap available at handsink in kitchen. Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer 2(pnt) Failure to post most recent inspection.

St. Patrick School Cafeteria, 701 South Church Street – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

Tumbleweeds, 6127 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Ice bin and ice machine in need of cleaning and repair. Ceiling and floors in need of cleaning to remove build up. 1) Moisture causing ice build up at walk in freezer unit. 2) Monitor dish machine sanitizer solution. 3) Monitor trash dumpster area. 4) Discussed storage of single service items. 5) Paper towels at rear hand sink should be covered. 6) Personal drinks and radio should be put away.

O’Fallon

Tully’s Taproom, 1120 Technology Drive 113A – score 90

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Hand sink at bar is used as dump sink and missing hand towels. This sink should remain a hand sink. Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – In use sanitizer buckets Non Detect at time of inspection. Refreshed at time of inspection. 1) Hand sink at bar should be available for hand washing 2) Straws for customer use should be individually wrapped or placed in individual dispenser. 3) Rear door should remain closed. If open, screen should be in place. 4) Ice Scoop should be stored in clean place outside bin or if inside bin, should be stored handle up. 5) RTE TCS foods should be date marked for storage beyond 24 hours.

Sonic, 312 South Main Street – score 98

The Landing of O’Fallon, 1000 Landing Drive – score 100

Food Service Consultants at Assumption School, 203 W Third Street – score 100

Forest Park Elementary School, 501 Sunflower Lane – score 100

JL Mudd Elementary School, 610 Prince Ruppert Drive – score 100

Outback Steak House, 4002 Winghaven Boulevard – score 95

Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Dump sink and hand sink at dish area.

Hope High School, 307 West Pitman Street – score 100

Playoffs Sports Bar & Grill, 2922 Highway K Ste. A – score 89

OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE OF KITCHEN WITHOUT A SERV SAFE OR BASIC SANITATION COURSE Employees eating, drinking, or using tobacco 2(pnt) – OBSERVED EMPLOYEE DRINK WITHOUT COVER Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – OBSERVED SODA NOZZLES AT BAR HEAVILY SOILED Vent hood dirty 2(pnt) – OBSERVED HOOD VENTS SOILED, OBSERVED TOASTER OVEN TRAY SOILED, OBSERVED FLOORING SOILED BY BACK DOOR

Good Day Cafe, 2924 Highway K – score 95

Improper methods of Time used for temperature control 5, 2(pnt) OBSERVED TIME AS A CONTROL NOT BEING USED FOR BUTTER ON THE TABLES

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 2737 Highway K – score 93

Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt) OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A SERV SAFE CERTIFICATION Coats, purses and other personal items stored improperly 2(pnt) OBSERVED PERSONAL ITEMS OF AN EMPLOYEE BEING STORED IN THE KITCHEN

Cottleville

Glenfield Memory Care Homes, 118 Ohmes Road – score 90

Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt) OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A SERV SAFE CERTIFICATION Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) OBSERVED DISHWASHER IS NOT SANITIZING, CHLORINE READING 0 PPM

St. Charles

Fazoli’s, 1698 Country Club Plaza Drive – score 86

Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt) – Hand sink by prep line was blocked by a standing fan. Corrected on site. Hand sink by prep line missing signage. Inspector provided signage and it was posted. Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) Observed broken hinge on walk in cooler and broken seal on walk in freezer Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed build up of ice and soil in walk in freezer and along wire shelving both in walk in cooler and throughout the kitchen.

McDonald’s, 1890 Zumbehl Road – score 91

Observed ants near prep sink and along wall. Routine pest control is in place. No audible or visible means for sanitizer on machine 5(pnt) A- Automatically dispense detergents and sanitizers. Observed mechanical dishwasher not dispensing sanitizer as required. Vendor called during inspection. Inspector will follow up Friday 5/7/2021. Inspector advised to use 3 compartment sink until dishwasher is serviced. 3 compartment sink not filling, seal on drain broken. Corrected on site and able to use. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Ice build up along freezer floor, walls. Ice build up on CO2 tank.

McDonald’s, 1890 Zumbehl Road – follow up

Dishwasher vendor assessed dishwasher 5/6/2020, determined dishwasher needed new part. Establishment using 3-compartment sink while waiting for new part to arrive. New part arrived and installed during follow-up visit. Inspector assisted in installing and testing sanitizer in the dishwasher. Establishment can start using dishwasher. Inspector advises to test machine regularly and use 3-compartment sink if dishwasher fails again.

Chartwells at Hardin Middle School, 1950 Elm Street – score 100

Subway, 2230 North Third Street – score 95

Found inspection posted from Nov. 2019. Repeat violation from last inspection. Must print and post, for public view, most recent inspection.

Chartwells at Blackhurst Elementary, 2000 Elm Street – score 100

China House Buffet, 1325 Bass Pro Drive – score 87

Handwashing signage 2(pnt) – Several hand wash sinks without signs, Inspector provided and corrected on site. Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – Ready to eat potentially hazardous foods not dated. Food stored on floor or exposed to moisture/contamination 2(pnt) – Uncovered food and food stored on floor of walk in cooler, walk in freezer. In-use serving utensils not stored properly 2(pnt) – Observed ice scoop with handle in ice. Corrected on site. Observed receptacles in women’s restroom uncovered.

Green China Restaurant, 2148 First Capitol Drive – score 90

Food stored on floor or exposed to moisture/contamination 2(pnt) – Chicken stored on floor of walk in cooler. Corrected on site. Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) – Observed ripped seal on bottom of walk in freezer door. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed soil buildup up on wire shelving in walk in cooler. Observed receptacle without lid in women’s restroom. Unnecessary items/clutter and litter 2(pnt) – Excessive boxes in dining area. Dining currently closed to customers.

Subway, 1064 Regency Parkway – score 82

Observed no employees with food protection manager certification at time of inspection. Sink not in food preparation area or convenient for employees 5(pnt) – No handwash sink located in Warewashing area. Thermometers missing from hot or cold unit 2(pnt) – Prep cooler and reach in cooler front of house missing thermometer. Food stored on floor or exposed to moisture/contamination 2(pnt) – Food stored directly on floor in dry storage, reach in freezer, and walk in cooler. Inspection Report dated 2/5/2019 posted. Most recent inspection report should be posted.

Crooked Tree Coffee House, 559 First Capitol Drive – score 98

McDonald’s, 1160 South Fifth Street – follow up

Hand wash sinks have been supplied with signage and the grease build up on and around equipment has been adequately cleaned.

Denny’s Restaurant, 1423 South Fifth Street – score 88

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Hand wash sink at front service area being used to dump ice, hold dirty utensils. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed no recent insurrection report posted. Leak under dishwasher, someone coming to fix.

Tequila Mexican Restaurant, 2641 Muegge Road – score 100

Texas Roadhouse, 1300 Bass Pro Drive – score 100

Uncle Bob’s Spice and Blends, 1382 Charlestown Industrial Drive – score 100

Uncle Bob’s Commissary, 1382 Charlestown Industrial Drive – score 100

Chartwells at Jefferson Middle School, 2660 Zumbehl Road – score 100

Chartwells at Monroe Elementary, 2670 Zumbehl Road – score 100

Kickin It with Kava, 205 South Main Street – score 95

Hand washing sink in facility kitchen hot water supply not operational.

Defiance

Good News Brewing Defiance, 2886 Highway 94 S – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters also conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from March 2021:

ABC Daycare & Learning Center, 4621 North St. Peters Parkway – score 100

Ace Sushi, 3600 South St. Peters Parkway – score 95 (March 5), score 100 (March 16)

Applebee’s, 6170 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Arby’s, 225 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98

Arby’s, 6086 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98

Aunt B’s Selling at Menard’s outside, 151 Spencer Road – score 100

Bandana’s Bar-B-Q, 6163 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Bandana’s Bar-B-Q, 4155 Jungermann Road – score 98

Burger King, 1575 Jungermann Road – score 100

Cakes by Georgia, 7338 Mexico Road – score 100

Charley’s Philly Steaks, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. 1204 – score 100

Child of God Lutheran School, 650 Salt Lick Road – score 100

Club Fitness, 3651 North St. Peters Parkway – score 100

Concession Stand Rec Plex South, 5250 Mexico Road – score 100

Crazy Sushi, 3348 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

DuBray Middle School, 100 DuBray Drive – score 100

Elmer’s Old Town Tavern, 8 Main Street – score 100

Emperor China, 4107 Mexico Road – score 98

Field Box, 4 Main Street – score 88 (March 10), score 96 (March 23)

Fort Zumwalt East High School, 600 First Executive – score 100

Fort Zumwalt South High School, 8050 Mexico Road – score 100

Francis Howell North High School, 2549 Hackmann Road – score 100

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, 3600 South St. Peters Parkway – score 100

Fritz’s Frozen Custard, 506 Jungermann Road – score 100

