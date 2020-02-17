St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Crooked Tree Coffee, Bandana’s, The Donut Experiment

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of January 15 – 28, 2019. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

SSM St. Joseph Hospital, 500 Medical Drive – score 100

Bento Sushi Bar at Dierberg’s, 1820 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Bandana’s BBQ, 1 Ruggeri Drive – score 88

Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – Dish machine sanitizer empty. Changed at time of inspection. Walk in freezer generating large quantity of ice which could contaminate food. Freezer should operate according to manufacturer specifications. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Plumbing leaking at 4 comp sink and dish rinse area and water line at backflow valve near hot water heater. Discussed: Monitor drain flies below dish area and control moisture. Discussed light fixture possible moisture. Discussed soiling inside ice machine bin.

Bandana’s BBQ, 1 Ruggeri Drive – follow up

Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Plumbing leak resulting in waste water on floor. Will reinspect about 02 06 2020. 16) Dish machine sanitizing at 100 PPM Cl- 51) Waste water still accumulating from plumbing issue below dish dirty area and water inlet into building.

Clarke Parker Coffee + Merchantile, 1151 Centurylink Drive – score 100

Stone Summit Steak & Seafood, 17 Cliff View Drive – score 100

China Buffet, 1126 West Pearce Boulevard Ste. 124 – score 93

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – General cleanliness throughout kitchen area. Cooler doors and freezer floor especially. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Significant leak observed in the back of kitchen handwashing sink.

Lake Saint Louis

Tumbleweeds, 6127 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 90

Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt) – Hand sink should be un impeded and be available for hand washing at all times. Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – PHF RTE foods to be date marked for use within 7 days and disposed of if not used within 7 days. These foods can be frozen to extend shelf life.

Circle K, 1001 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – follow up, in compliance

Sushi Sen, 161 Civic Center Drive – score 100

Game on Arcade & Axe Throwing, 10 Meadows Circle Drive 104 – score 100 (opening)

Steak N Shake, 835 Robert Raymond Drive – score 88

Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – Food contact surfaces are to be washed, rinsed and sanitized and remain in clean condition while in use. This applies to utensils, equipment and all food contact surfaces. This applies to milk dispenser and maintenance of items in shake preparation area. Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – All ready to eat potentially hazardous foods should be date marked for quality and disposed of once that date mark is reached. Facilities such as ceiling, floor and walls in need of cleaning to prevent build up. Discussed:1)Make sure sanitizer buckets are filled and all prep surfaces are cleaned before starting daily work. 2) Hand towels are to remain available for use through the dispensers at hand sinks. 3) Chemical sanitizer and all chemicals are to be stored so that they can not contaminate foods or food related items. 4) Any cooler that is not constantly maintaining temperature below 41F should be checked and confirmed to be below 41F before temperature controlled foods are placed in it and should not be used to cool hot foods. 5) Utensils are to be stored handle up if stored in food. 6) Discussed maintenance of plumbing at rear prep sink.

Cottleville

St. Charles Community College Coffee Shop, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Stone Soup Cottage, 5809 Highway N – score 100

Bemo’s, 5373 Highway N – score 95

Warewashing machine did not contain correct amount of sanitizing solution at the time of inspection. This issue was corrected on site.

Dardenne Prairie

Signature India, 1617 Bryan Road – score 91

Certified Food Protection Manager not present at time of inspection. In-use serving utensils not stored properly 2(pnt) – Ice scoop not stored correctly. In-use scoops for spices not stored correctly. Ware washing machine lacking proper chemical concentration. A technician was called and the 3-compartment sink will be utilized until concentration tests at proper levels.

O’Fallon

Twin Oaks Estates, 707 Emge Road – score 100

Waffle House, 106 West Terra Lane – score 93

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Ice machine bin in need of cleaning. Failure to post most recent inspection report.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, 2675 Highway K – score 100

Wingstop Restaurant, 8610 Mexico Road – score 100

Subway, 37 O’Fallon Square – follow up, violation corrected

Circle K, 1750 O’Fallon Road – score 95

Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) = Observed no sanitizer available at time of inspection. Sanitizer solution should be maintained at appropriate concentration.

Subway, 4263 Keaton Crossing Boulevard – score 98

A Little Bit of Hobo’s, 468 Highway P – score 100

Wicked Greenz, 4015 Highway K – follow up, violations abated

Ethyl’s Smokehouse & Saloon, 8505 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Waffle House, 106 West Terra Lane – follow up, in compliance

B&G Clubs of SCC satellite kitchen, 1 Club Way – score 98

Tyke Town Developmental Center, 8368 Mexico Road – score 100

Menchies Frozen Yogurt, 106 Laura K Drive – score 100

88 China, 1326 Sunburst Drive – score 98

VFW Post 5077, 8500 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Starbuck’s Coffee, 100 Laura K Drive – score 100

The Falls Golf Club, 1170 Turtle Creek Drive – score 95

Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – OBSERVED DISHWASHER NOT SANITIZING, CHLORINE 0 PPM.

The Falls Golf Club, 1170 Turtle Creek Drive – follow up, in compliance

Chang Xing Asian Bistro, 121 O’Fallon Plaza – score 98

Great American, 1 Progress Point Parkway – score 100

Frontier Bowling Lanes, 177 Frontier Park Drive – score 92

Thermometers missing from hot or cold unit 2(pnt) – OBSERVED THERMOMETERS MISSING FROM REACH IN COOLERS. THERMOMETERS MUST BE EASILY ACCESSIBLE TO READ TEMPERATURES Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) – OBSERVED TORN GASKET IN REACH IN COOLER Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED ICE SCOOP CONTAINER SOILED. OBSERVED LICENSE NOT AVAILABLE FOR 2020

Walnut Grill, 4401 Highway K – score 83

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Hand sinks should remain free and clear for hand washing and should not be used to rinse utensils Prepared RTE foods should be disposed of if not used after 7 days. Food stored on floor or exposed to moisture/contamination 2(pnt) – 1)Observed moisture dripping from seam above foods near blowers of walk in cooler. Source of water not known. Water should not drip in walk in cooler. 2) Walk in freezer has severe ice accumulation over all surfaces. Door does not close due to ice build up. This issue should be resolved to prevent ice build up. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Middle compartment of 3 compartment sink is leaking and should be repaired. Water is standing in drain at 3 comp sink. Water should not stand in drain. Discussed: 1) Current food inspection not posted. This report should be posted. 2) Ceilings in prep area at vents in need of cleaning to prevent build up. 3) Ice bin in need of cleaning and ice scoops should be stored on clean surface. 4) Employees should remove aprons when going outside to throw trash out. 5) Bar ice bin drips onto floor creating slip hazard and environment conducive to bacterial and mold growth. 6) Replace torn gaskets and clean soiled gaskets throughout.

Culver’s, 8500 Mexico Road – score 100

El Azteca Mexican Restaurant, 4265 Keaton Crossing Boulevard – score 95

Hand sink near dish area has no hot water.

Crazy Bowls and Wraps, 2119 Highway K – score 98

The Christy, 9000 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 93

No test kit for sanitizer 5(pnt) – OBSERVED TEST STRIPS NOT AVAILABLE FOR QUAT AND CHLORINE SANITIZER Dirty NFCs 2(pnt)-OBSERVED CAN OPENER SOILED. OBSERVED CAULKING AT 3 COMPARTMENT SINK SOILED. OBSERVED WALK IN COOLER SHELVING SOILED

O’Fallon Church of Christ, 8576 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Arby’s, 705 Highway K – score 96

Dirty FCSs 2(pnt) – Observed build-up in the ice bin. A more frequent cleaning schedule was recommended. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed excess accumulation of dust above the food prep area.

McDonald’s, 2915 Highway K – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED BOTTOM OF REACH IN COOLER SOILED (CORRECTED ONSITE) . OBSERVED CAULKING SOILED ABOVE 3 COMPARTMENT SINK OBSERVED 2020 LICENSE NOT POSTED

St. Charles

Domino’s Pizza, 2181 Droste Road – score 100

Big A’s on the Riverfront, 308 North Main Street – score 98

St. Elizabeth Adult Day Care Center, 1424 South First Capitol Drive – score 100

The Real Mexican Flavor, 1411 South First Capitol Drive D – score 100

Salt + Smoke, 501 South Main Street – follow up, violations corrected

Fazoli’s, 1698 Country Club Plaza Drive – score 96

Food stored on floor or exposed to moisture/contamination 2(pnt) – Observed dry pasta in bins on floor by pasta cookers. Observed oil and salt bins with scoops where handles are in the product (discussed glove use). Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed dust/dirt/debris on ice scoop (grime) on ice machine, ice scoop holder on ice machine, lip of ice machine, ice build-up on floor/in walkin freezer, debris on floor of walkin cooler, dust on grates on walkin cooler fan, ice scoop holder on ice bin in drive thru window, shelves/floor in general in main line area.

The Donut Experiment, 416 South Fifth Street – score 100

White Castle, 2000 South Old Highway 94 – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed dirt/debris on floor of walkin cooler (under shelves/crates), on floor of walkin freezer (under crates), equipment handles, floors, back corner of mop/chemical storage area (cardboard with grease build-up). Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Observed leaking plumbing at back mop sink.

Massa’s Italian Grill, 3761 New Town Boulevard – score 98

Subway at Walmart, 2897 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 95

No soap at sink 5(pnt) – Observed no soap in dispenser at back handwash sink.

St. Charles 18 Cine, 1830 South First Capitol Drive – score 100

Pedestal Foods Lindenwood U Chick Fil A, 209 South Kingshighway Street – score 100

McDonald’s, 1160 South Fifth Street – score 96

Observed leak in faucet at prep sink. Observed floors under tables and equipment with debris accumulation. Observed floor with standing water under equipment in final drive through window area. Observed floors behind non-fry fryers with accumulation of debris and grease. Observed shelving unit by ice maker with sauce packets and other debris on floor.

Baked!, 201 North Main Street – score 100 (opening)

McDonald’s, 3701 Elm Street – score 98

China House Buffet, 1325 Bass Pro Drive – score 88

Circle K, 1525 Caulks Hill Road – score 100

First United Methodist, 801 First Capitol Drive – score 98

Motomart, 1020 South Fifth Street – score 100

Llywelyn’s Pub, 100 North Main Street – score 91

Observed bar dishmachine at 0 ppm chlorine. Must discontinue use until corrected. Not feeding chlorine. Observed kitchen dishmachine at 0 ppm chlorine. Found sanitizer container empty. Container switched out and machine primed. Corrected to 50 ppm chlorine. Observed most gaskets on cold holding equipment in need of replacing. Found torn and not fitting properly. This is a repeat violation. Found cracked floor tiles in dishmachine area and missing tiles. Found missing floor tiles under fryers. Found cove base missing under dishmachine area. These are repeat violations. Found lower level exit door damaged.

Llywelyn’s Pub, 100 North Main Street – follow up, dish machine corrected to 50 PPM Chlorine

McDonald’s, 1890 Zumbehl Road – score 95

Observed no inspection report posted and old (2018) license was the only license available.

Hope Lutheran Church, 1975 South Old Highway 94 – score 100

Shogun Japanese Restaurant, 2057 Zumbehl Road- score 85

Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt) – No one at time of inspection is a certified food manager. Repeat violation. No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) – Observed no towels at handwash sink in back area by dishwash area. No inspection report was posted at time of inspection. Also – please note 2020 license fee/application is now past due. Failure to apply will result in the issuance of an operating without a license violation.

St. Joseph Hospital, 300 First Capitol Drive – score 100

Pio’s Restaurant & Lounge, 401 First Capitol Drive – score 100

Crooked Tree Coffee House, 559 First Capitol Drive – score 98

Show Me’s, 2795 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 93

Unlabeled spray bottle 5(pnt) – Observed unlabeled spray bottles – one on handwash sink in line, one by back mop sink area, two in waitress station. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed dirt/debris on the following surfaces: Wall around fryer, floors by fryer, upright freezer handle and fan grate, walls by chicken prep area, edges in chicken prep cooler, shelves in cookline, microwave, inside prep cooler bottom, floors/walls in storage area, shelves in walkin cooler, floor by pop machine, ice machine top, floors/walls by dishwash area.

Sugarfire Smokehouse, 3150 Elm Point Industrial Drive – score 100

Wasabi Sushi Bar, 1650 Beale Street – score 90

No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) – Observed no towels at handwash sinks. Improper storage of toxics 5(pnt) – Observed bottle of bleach stored on food prep sink with food prep. Observed unlabeled spray bottles (one by chemical storage, one in sushi prep line).

St. Charles Lanes, 2187 First Capitol Drive – score 98

Rally’s, 826 First Capitol Drive – score 100

Weldon Spring

Dairy Queen, 777 Independence Road – score 100

Augusta

Sunflower Hill Farm, 245 Terry Road – score 100

St. Peters

7-Eleven Store, 77901 Mexico Road – score 98

Jenners Kids Daycare, 1901 Thoele Road – score 100

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from December 2019