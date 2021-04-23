St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Crazy Bowls and Wraps, Chimi’s, First Wok and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of April 11 – 20, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
Wentzville
- Los Portales, 503 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100
- Bandana’s Bar-B-Q, 1 Ruggeri Drive – score 100
- Chimi’s Fresh Mex, 8 Wentzville Center – score 100
- Walgreen’s, 1053 Meyer Road – score 100
- Walgreen’s, 1993 Wentzville Parkway – score 95
Last inspection posted 2018. Not conspicuously presented to public view.
Lake Saint Louis
- Panda Express, 4200 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 100
- Domino’s Pizza, 157 Pond Fort Trail #102 – score 100
Dardenne Prairie
- Barathaven Alzheimers Care Center, 1030 Barathaven Boulevard – score 100
O’Fallon
- First Wok, 3748 Monticello Plaza Drive – score 86
Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – Wash, Rinse and Sanitized station should be set up at all times kitchen is open. Dishes and utensils should be washed, rinsed and sanitized as needed. Food containers and utensils should not be put away dirty and should be maintained clean.
Non food grade containers should not be used to store food.
Improper methods of Time used for temperature control 5, 2(pnt) – TCS foods that are awaiting recooking or are cooling must not exceed 4 hours in between 135F and 41F. These items must have time and temperature log to show the time in temperature danger zone is no more than 4 hours.
manufacturer cans should not be used to store foods.
facility ceiling, floors and walls in need of cleaning to remove soiling.
- AFC Sushi at Schnucks, 3740 Monticello Plaza Drive – score 100
- Creative Corner, 1075 Highway P – partial compliance
Operator submitted compliance email to SCC DPH on 4/12/21 regarding installation of required hand drying paper towel dispenser with attached photo. Repair of walls and floors of facility kitchen remain outstanding; compliance by next regular inspection.
- Staybridge Suites, 1155 Technology Drive – score 100
- Holiday Inn Express, 1175 Technology Drive – score 100
- South Middle School, 300 Knaust Road – score 100
- Sleep Inn, 1147 Technology Drive – score 100
- Wallis Petroleum, 879 Bryan Road – score 100
- The Restaurant Shop, 975 West Terra Lane – score 100 (opening)
- Boonslick School, 321 Knaust Road – score 100
Cottleville
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 6031 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98
- Sodexo at Saeger Middle School, 5201 Highway N – score 100
- Moe’s Southwest Grill, 6097 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – follow up
Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt) – OBSERVED NO ONE ON DUTY WITH A SERV SAFE FOOD SAFETY CERTIFICATION
St. Charles
- Fratelli’s Ristorante, 2061 Zumbehl Road – score 100
- Lindenwood Pub, 138 North Kingshighway Street – score 100
- Sucrose, 700 South Fifth Street – score 100
- 88 China, 2649 Muegge Road – score 96
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed soil buildup in wire shelving in walk in cooler, bottom of reach in cooler, and along the grill.
Failure to post 2021 license. 2020 license posted.
- Crazy Bowls and Wraps, 1980 West Clay – score 90
Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – Observed sanitizer buckets filled from sink reading at 0 ppm. Sanitizer line was not connected to sanitizer bottle. New sanitizer hooked up during inspection.
Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – Ready to eat PHFs not dated. Label maker broke this morning. Manager had employee immediately start labeling foods.
Discussed pulling food with old dates immediately.
Employees with facial hair need to have it properly covered, even when wearing face masks.
Water used for cooking shall come from food prep sink, not 3 compartment dish washing sink.
- Tru by Hilton, 333 Camelback Road – score 100
Augusta
- Louis P Balducci Vineyards, 6601 Highway 94 S – score 100
- Mount Pleasant Winery, 5634 High Street – score 95
Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt)
St. Peters
The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from February 2021:
- Max Out at Harvest Lanes, 4101 North St. Peters Parkway – score 98
- McDonald’s, 6251 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98
- McDonald’s, 7890 Mexico Road – score 100
- McDonald’s, 24 Harvester Square – score 100
- Mr Goodcents Subs and Pastas, 4101 Mexico Road Ste. D – score 100
- Olive Garden, 5815 Suemandy Drive -s core 100
- Orlando’s Produce, 7875 Mexico Road – score 100
- Outback Steakhouse, 5228 N Service Road – score 100
- Petro Mart, 664 Jungermann Road – score 100
- Pirrone’s Pizzeria, 299 Salt Lick Road – score 100
- Popeye’s, 1640 Jungermann Road – score 79 (Feb. 22), score 94 (Feb. 25)
- QuikTrip, 3847 McClay Road – score 100
- QuikTrip, 391 North Main Street – score 98
