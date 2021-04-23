St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Crazy Bowls and Wraps, Chimi’s, First Wok and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of April 11 – 20, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

Los Portales, 503 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100

Bandana’s Bar-B-Q, 1 Ruggeri Drive – score 100

Chimi’s Fresh Mex, 8 Wentzville Center – score 100

Walgreen’s, 1053 Meyer Road – score 100

Walgreen’s, 1993 Wentzville Parkway – score 95

Last inspection posted 2018. Not conspicuously presented to public view.

Lake Saint Louis

Panda Express, 4200 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 100

Domino’s Pizza, 157 Pond Fort Trail #102 – score 100

Dardenne Prairie

Barathaven Alzheimers Care Center, 1030 Barathaven Boulevard – score 100

O’Fallon

First Wok, 3748 Monticello Plaza Drive – score 86

Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – Wash, Rinse and Sanitized station should be set up at all times kitchen is open. Dishes and utensils should be washed, rinsed and sanitized as needed. Food containers and utensils should not be put away dirty and should be maintained clean. Non food grade containers should not be used to store food. Improper methods of Time used for temperature control 5, 2(pnt) – TCS foods that are awaiting recooking or are cooling must not exceed 4 hours in between 135F and 41F. These items must have time and temperature log to show the time in temperature danger zone is no more than 4 hours. manufacturer cans should not be used to store foods. facility ceiling, floors and walls in need of cleaning to remove soiling.

AFC Sushi at Schnucks, 3740 Monticello Plaza Drive – score 100

Creative Corner, 1075 Highway P – partial compliance

Operator submitted compliance email to SCC DPH on 4/12/21 regarding installation of required hand drying paper towel dispenser with attached photo. Repair of walls and floors of facility kitchen remain outstanding; compliance by next regular inspection.

Staybridge Suites, 1155 Technology Drive – score 100

Holiday Inn Express, 1175 Technology Drive – score 100

South Middle School, 300 Knaust Road – score 100

Sleep Inn, 1147 Technology Drive – score 100

Wallis Petroleum, 879 Bryan Road – score 100

The Restaurant Shop, 975 West Terra Lane – score 100 (opening)

Boonslick School, 321 Knaust Road – score 100

Cottleville

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 6031 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98

Sodexo at Saeger Middle School, 5201 Highway N – score 100

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 6097 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – follow up

Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt) – OBSERVED NO ONE ON DUTY WITH A SERV SAFE FOOD SAFETY CERTIFICATION

St. Charles

Fratelli’s Ristorante, 2061 Zumbehl Road – score 100

Lindenwood Pub, 138 North Kingshighway Street – score 100

Sucrose, 700 South Fifth Street – score 100

88 China, 2649 Muegge Road – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed soil buildup in wire shelving in walk in cooler, bottom of reach in cooler, and along the grill. Failure to post 2021 license. 2020 license posted.

Crazy Bowls and Wraps, 1980 West Clay – score 90

Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – Observed sanitizer buckets filled from sink reading at 0 ppm. Sanitizer line was not connected to sanitizer bottle. New sanitizer hooked up during inspection. Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – Ready to eat PHFs not dated. Label maker broke this morning. Manager had employee immediately start labeling foods. Discussed pulling food with old dates immediately. Employees with facial hair need to have it properly covered, even when wearing face masks. Water used for cooking shall come from food prep sink, not 3 compartment dish washing sink.

Tru by Hilton, 333 Camelback Road – score 100

Augusta

Louis P Balducci Vineyards, 6601 Highway 94 S – score 100

Mount Pleasant Winery, 5634 High Street – score 95

Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt)

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from February 2021:

Max Out at Harvest Lanes, 4101 North St. Peters Parkway – score 98

McDonald’s, 6251 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98

McDonald’s, 7890 Mexico Road – score 100

McDonald’s, 24 Harvester Square – score 100

Mr Goodcents Subs and Pastas, 4101 Mexico Road Ste. D – score 100

Olive Garden, 5815 Suemandy Drive -s core 100

Orlando’s Produce, 7875 Mexico Road – score 100

Outback Steakhouse, 5228 N Service Road – score 100

Petro Mart, 664 Jungermann Road – score 100

Pirrone’s Pizzeria, 299 Salt Lick Road – score 100

Popeye’s, 1640 Jungermann Road – score 79 (Feb. 22), score 94 (Feb. 25)

QuikTrip, 3847 McClay Road – score 100

QuikTrip, 391 North Main Street – score 98

Click here to see the previous week’s scores.