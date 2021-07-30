St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Chuck’s Hot Chicken, Texas Roadhouse, Fazoli’s, Bemo’s and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of July 23 – 29, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
New Melle
- Liz’s Bar & Grill, 3585 Mill Street – score 95
Raw meats above RTE food 5(pnt)
- Maracas, 4600 Highway Z – follow up
Observed basement ceiling repaired and progress made on wall of basement stairwell.
. . . flies appear to have been eliminated.
Further follow up will occur at regular inspection interval.
Wentzville
- Texas Roadhouse, 15150 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100
- Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 1100 Lodora Drive – score 100
- Captain D’s, 708 South Church Street – follow up, in compliance
- Faith United Church of Christ, 106 Kent Drive – score 100
- Pezzimenti’s Cafe, 1798 Mall Parkway – score 100
Dardenne Prairie
- Gymquarters Gymnastics Center, 92 Hubble Drive – score 100
Lake Saint Louis
- Wendy’s, 905 Robert Raymond Drive – follow up, in compliance
Walk in cooler operating at 38F
O’Fallon
- The Pasta House Co., 2558 Highway K – follow up
PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt)
OBSERVED REACH IN COOLER AT 52 DEGREES (2ND FOLLOW UP INSPECTION)
- The Pasta House Co., 2558 Highway K – follow up, in compliance
- Wingstop Restaurant, 8610 Mexico Road – score 98
- Starbuck’s, 950 Bryan Road – score 100 (opening)
- Culver’s, 8500 Mexico Road – score 93
PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – OBSERVED FOODS IN REACH IN COOLER AT 46.5 DEGREES (MANAGER IS GOING TO USE TIME AS CONTROL OR MOVE FOOD TO ANOTHER COOLER UNTIL UNIT IS FIXED
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED REACH IN COOLER (INNER DOOR AREA) SOILED
- Culver’s, 8500 Mexico Road – follow up, violation corrected
- Arby’s, 705 Highway K – score 98
- Crooked Feathers Pizza, Wings, & Other Tasty Things, 1266 Bryan Road – score 96
Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – OBSERVED GAP AT BACK DOOR THRESHOLD
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt)
OBSERVED CAN OPENER SOILED
OBSERVED DEVICE IN WALK IN COOLER SOILED WITH DUST (CORRECTED ONSITE)
OBSERVED HOT HOLDING UNIT BOTTOM SHELF SOILED WITH FOOD ACCUMULATION
- Fazoli’s, 1108 Highway K – score 96
Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – OBSERVED GAP AT BACKDOOR THRESHOLD
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt)
OBSERVED OUTER AREA OF SODA NOZZLE SOILED
OBSERVED TRACK ON REACH IN COOLER SOILED (CORRECTED ONSITE)
OBSERVED HOOD VENT SOILED
- McAlister’s Deli, 8670 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100
- Chuck’s Hot Chicken, 2758 Highway K – score 100 (opening)
- Dierberg’s deli, 2979 Highway K – score 98
- Massas Bar & Grill, 3072 Winghaven Boulevard – follow up
Salad prep cooler keeping 47F still in violation. Management removing food until issue resolved.
Plumbing repaired.
- Texas Roadhouse, 1600 Mexico Loop Road W – follow up
PREVIOUS VIOLATION FOR WALK IN COOLER HAS BEEN CORRECTED
- Papa John’s Pizza, 929 Highway K – score 95
Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt)
OBSERVED NO DATE MARKINGS ON FOOD IN WALK IN COOLER AND REACH IN COOLER
- Moudy’s Bar & Grill, 2151 West Terra Lane – score 100
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, 2675 Highway K – score 98
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt)
CEILING TILES AND VENT IN BACK OF KITCHEN SOILED WITH DUST ACCUMULATION
- Pizza Hut, 2187 West Terra Lane – score 95
condensate from ac unit coming through ceiling dripping onto floor.
- Abbey Senior Health, 206 North Main Street – score 100
- Pizza Hut, 38 O’Fallon Square – score 98
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED FLOORING IN WALK IN COOLER SOILED
OBSERVED SHELVING SOILED WITH RACKS
- Turtle Creek Pub & Grill, 128 Triad Center West – score 93
PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – OBSERVED FOODS IN WALK IN COOLER AT 49 DEGREES ( MANAGER WILL CALL TO GET UNIT FIXED ) FOODS IN TEMPERATURE DANGER ZONE FOR MORE THAN 6 HOURS NEEDS TO BE THROWN AWAY OR MOVED TO ANOTHER COOLER TO ENSURE 41 DEGREES OR LOWER IS MAINTAINED FOR FOODS
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt)
-OBSERVED CEILING TILES AND VENTS SOILED IN KITCHEN
-OBSERVED REACH IN FREEZER SHELVING SOILED
-OBSERVED WALK IN COOLER SHELVING HEAVILY SOILED WITH BLACK SUBSTANCE
-OBSERVED BACKS OF REACH IN COOLER TOP AREA SOILED
ESTABLISHMENT IS USING DISHWASHER UNTIL THREE COMPARTMENT SINK QUAT IS FIXED
Cottleville
- The Rack House, 5065 Highway N – score 98
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt)
OBSERVED FAN GUARD HEAVILY SOILED
OBSERVED WALK IN COOLER SHELVING SOILED
OBSERVED CEILING VENTS AND WALL SOILED WITH DUST IN BACK OF KITCHEN
- St. Charles Community College Coffee Shop, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Bemo’s, 5373 Highway N – score 95
PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt)
OBSERVED REACH IN COOLER AT 47-49 DEGREES AT SALAD STATION (OWNER HAS COMPANY ON THE WAY TO FIX COOLER)
St. Charles
- Saucy Dogs, 1456 Bass Pro Drive – score 70
OBSERVED EXPIRED FOOD SAFETY CERTIFICATION.
Employees eating, drinking, or using tobacco 2(pnt) – OBSERVED CIGARETTE BUTT DISCARDED IN HANDWASH SINK IN KITCHEN.
Employees not washing hands 5(pnt) – OBSERVED EMPLOYEES NOT WASHING HANDS PRIOR TO PUTTING ON GLOVES BETWEEN TASKS.
Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt) – OBSERVED ITEMS BLOCKING HAND WASH SINK FOH. NO PAPER TOWELS AT SINKS.
Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – OBSERVED READY TO EAT PHFs IN WALK IN COOLER WITHOUT DATES.
Improper thawing 2(pnt) – OBSERVED BEEF THAWING IN STAGNANT WATER. WHEN USING WATER TO THAW FOODS, WATER MUST BE RUNNING.
Thermometers missing from hot or cold unit 2(pnt) – THERMOMETERS MISSING FROM PREP COOLERS ACROSS FROM GRILL
Equipment, linens, single service not stored properly 2(pnt) – OBSERVED LARGE COOKING POT STORED ON FLOOR UNDER 3-COMPARTMENT DRAIN LINE.
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – OBSERVED BROKEN DRAIN LINE UNDER 3 COMPARTMENT SINK. FACILITY CURRENTLY HOLDING LINE IN PLACE, BUT THIS NEEDS TO BE PROPERLY REPAIRED.
- Saucy Dogs, 1456 Bass Pro Drive – follow up, in compliance
- AMC Theatres Streets of St. Charles 8, 311 Lombard Street – score 95
OBSERVED INSPECTION REPORT FROM 2018 POSTED. MOST RECENT INSPECTION WAS COMPLETED DECEMBER 2020.
- Lion’s Choice, 3140 Elm Point Industrial Drive – score 100
- Sonic Drive In, 3821 Elm Street – score 96
Found some gaskets soiled.
Found walk in cooler shelving soiled.
Face of fryers and inside unused fryer with accumulation.
Found dust and debris in some light ballasts with led bulbs.
Found debris at entrance and on walls surrounding bug light. Found light shield with debris inside at entrance.
Floors with food debris under and behind grill line.
- Rally’s, 826 First Capitol Drive – score 93
Found no person in charge with minimum food safety certification.
Found drip from AC over food make table. Found AC leak dripping into sanitizer bucket on make table surface that holds cold food. Food in this area to be removed from service.
Table is on wheels and moved away from location. Is currently being worked on, will follow up Friday.
Augusta
- Kickstand, 5533 Water Street – score 100 (opening)
- The Augusta Emporium, 5595 Walnut Street – score 100
St. Peters
The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from June 2021:
- 101 Asian Cuisine, 6132 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 91
- 7-Eleven Store, 610 Jungermann Road – score 95 (June 7), score 100 (June 15)
- Andy’s Frozen Custard, 601 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 96
- Bahama Buck’s, 6010 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98
- Burger King, 399 Main Street – score 96
- Candy City, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. 2064 – score 81 (June 11), score 96 (June 21)
- Chicken Coop, 449 South Church Street – score 93
- Chimi’s Fresh Mex, 4135 N Cloverleaf Drive – score 95 (June 1), score 95 (June 11), score 90 (June 21)
- China King, 919 Jungermann Road – score 100
- Church Street Bar & Grill, 435 South Church Street – score 100
- Club Demonstration Services, 200 Costco Way – score 100
- Copper Chimney, 200 Mid Rivers Center – score 91
