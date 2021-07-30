St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Chuck’s Hot Chicken, Texas Roadhouse, Fazoli’s, Bemo’s and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of July 23 – 29, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

New Melle

Liz’s Bar & Grill, 3585 Mill Street – score 95

Raw meats above RTE food 5(pnt)

Maracas, 4600 Highway Z – follow up

Observed basement ceiling repaired and progress made on wall of basement stairwell. . . . flies appear to have been eliminated. Further follow up will occur at regular inspection interval.

Wentzville

Texas Roadhouse, 15150 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 1100 Lodora Drive – score 100

Captain D’s, 708 South Church Street – follow up, in compliance

Faith United Church of Christ, 106 Kent Drive – score 100

Pezzimenti’s Cafe, 1798 Mall Parkway – score 100

Dardenne Prairie

Gymquarters Gymnastics Center, 92 Hubble Drive – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

Wendy’s, 905 Robert Raymond Drive – follow up, in compliance

Walk in cooler operating at 38F

O’Fallon

The Pasta House Co., 2558 Highway K – follow up

PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) OBSERVED REACH IN COOLER AT 52 DEGREES (2ND FOLLOW UP INSPECTION)

The Pasta House Co., 2558 Highway K – follow up, in compliance

Wingstop Restaurant, 8610 Mexico Road – score 98

Starbuck’s, 950 Bryan Road – score 100 (opening)

Culver’s, 8500 Mexico Road – score 93

PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – OBSERVED FOODS IN REACH IN COOLER AT 46.5 DEGREES (MANAGER IS GOING TO USE TIME AS CONTROL OR MOVE FOOD TO ANOTHER COOLER UNTIL UNIT IS FIXED Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED REACH IN COOLER (INNER DOOR AREA) SOILED

Culver’s, 8500 Mexico Road – follow up, violation corrected

Arby’s, 705 Highway K – score 98

Crooked Feathers Pizza, Wings, & Other Tasty Things, 1266 Bryan Road – score 96

Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – OBSERVED GAP AT BACK DOOR THRESHOLD Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) OBSERVED CAN OPENER SOILED OBSERVED DEVICE IN WALK IN COOLER SOILED WITH DUST (CORRECTED ONSITE) OBSERVED HOT HOLDING UNIT BOTTOM SHELF SOILED WITH FOOD ACCUMULATION

Fazoli’s, 1108 Highway K – score 96

Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – OBSERVED GAP AT BACKDOOR THRESHOLD Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) OBSERVED OUTER AREA OF SODA NOZZLE SOILED OBSERVED TRACK ON REACH IN COOLER SOILED (CORRECTED ONSITE) OBSERVED HOOD VENT SOILED

McAlister’s Deli, 8670 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Chuck’s Hot Chicken, 2758 Highway K – score 100 (opening)

Dierberg’s deli, 2979 Highway K – score 98

Massas Bar & Grill, 3072 Winghaven Boulevard – follow up

Salad prep cooler keeping 47F still in violation. Management removing food until issue resolved. Plumbing repaired.

Texas Roadhouse, 1600 Mexico Loop Road W – follow up

PREVIOUS VIOLATION FOR WALK IN COOLER HAS BEEN CORRECTED

Papa John’s Pizza, 929 Highway K – score 95

Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) OBSERVED NO DATE MARKINGS ON FOOD IN WALK IN COOLER AND REACH IN COOLER

Moudy’s Bar & Grill, 2151 West Terra Lane – score 100

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, 2675 Highway K – score 98

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) CEILING TILES AND VENT IN BACK OF KITCHEN SOILED WITH DUST ACCUMULATION

Pizza Hut, 2187 West Terra Lane – score 95

condensate from ac unit coming through ceiling dripping onto floor.

Abbey Senior Health, 206 North Main Street – score 100

Pizza Hut, 38 O’Fallon Square – score 98

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED FLOORING IN WALK IN COOLER SOILED OBSERVED SHELVING SOILED WITH RACKS

Turtle Creek Pub & Grill, 128 Triad Center West – score 93

PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – OBSERVED FOODS IN WALK IN COOLER AT 49 DEGREES ( MANAGER WILL CALL TO GET UNIT FIXED ) FOODS IN TEMPERATURE DANGER ZONE FOR MORE THAN 6 HOURS NEEDS TO BE THROWN AWAY OR MOVED TO ANOTHER COOLER TO ENSURE 41 DEGREES OR LOWER IS MAINTAINED FOR FOODS Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) -OBSERVED CEILING TILES AND VENTS SOILED IN KITCHEN -OBSERVED REACH IN FREEZER SHELVING SOILED -OBSERVED WALK IN COOLER SHELVING HEAVILY SOILED WITH BLACK SUBSTANCE -OBSERVED BACKS OF REACH IN COOLER TOP AREA SOILED ESTABLISHMENT IS USING DISHWASHER UNTIL THREE COMPARTMENT SINK QUAT IS FIXED

Cottleville

The Rack House, 5065 Highway N – score 98

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) OBSERVED FAN GUARD HEAVILY SOILED OBSERVED WALK IN COOLER SHELVING SOILED OBSERVED CEILING VENTS AND WALL SOILED WITH DUST IN BACK OF KITCHEN

St. Charles Community College Coffee Shop, 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Bemo’s, 5373 Highway N – score 95

PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) OBSERVED REACH IN COOLER AT 47-49 DEGREES AT SALAD STATION (OWNER HAS COMPANY ON THE WAY TO FIX COOLER)

St. Charles

Saucy Dogs, 1456 Bass Pro Drive – score 70

OBSERVED EXPIRED FOOD SAFETY CERTIFICATION. Employees eating, drinking, or using tobacco 2(pnt) – OBSERVED CIGARETTE BUTT DISCARDED IN HANDWASH SINK IN KITCHEN. Employees not washing hands 5(pnt) – OBSERVED EMPLOYEES NOT WASHING HANDS PRIOR TO PUTTING ON GLOVES BETWEEN TASKS. Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt) – OBSERVED ITEMS BLOCKING HAND WASH SINK FOH. NO PAPER TOWELS AT SINKS. Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – OBSERVED READY TO EAT PHFs IN WALK IN COOLER WITHOUT DATES. Improper thawing 2(pnt) – OBSERVED BEEF THAWING IN STAGNANT WATER. WHEN USING WATER TO THAW FOODS, WATER MUST BE RUNNING. Thermometers missing from hot or cold unit 2(pnt) – THERMOMETERS MISSING FROM PREP COOLERS ACROSS FROM GRILL Equipment, linens, single service not stored properly 2(pnt) – OBSERVED LARGE COOKING POT STORED ON FLOOR UNDER 3-COMPARTMENT DRAIN LINE. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – OBSERVED BROKEN DRAIN LINE UNDER 3 COMPARTMENT SINK. FACILITY CURRENTLY HOLDING LINE IN PLACE, BUT THIS NEEDS TO BE PROPERLY REPAIRED.

Saucy Dogs, 1456 Bass Pro Drive – follow up, in compliance

AMC Theatres Streets of St. Charles 8, 311 Lombard Street – score 95

OBSERVED INSPECTION REPORT FROM 2018 POSTED. MOST RECENT INSPECTION WAS COMPLETED DECEMBER 2020.

Lion’s Choice, 3140 Elm Point Industrial Drive – score 100

Sonic Drive In, 3821 Elm Street – score 96

Found some gaskets soiled. Found walk in cooler shelving soiled. Face of fryers and inside unused fryer with accumulation. Found dust and debris in some light ballasts with led bulbs. Found debris at entrance and on walls surrounding bug light. Found light shield with debris inside at entrance. Floors with food debris under and behind grill line.

Rally’s, 826 First Capitol Drive – score 93

Found no person in charge with minimum food safety certification. Found drip from AC over food make table. Found AC leak dripping into sanitizer bucket on make table surface that holds cold food. Food in this area to be removed from service. Table is on wheels and moved away from location. Is currently being worked on, will follow up Friday.

Augusta

Kickstand, 5533 Water Street – score 100 (opening)

The Augusta Emporium, 5595 Walnut Street – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from June 2021:

101 Asian Cuisine, 6132 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 91

7-Eleven Store, 610 Jungermann Road – score 95 (June 7), score 100 (June 15)

Andy’s Frozen Custard, 601 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 96

Bahama Buck’s, 6010 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98

Burger King, 399 Main Street – score 96

Candy City, 1600 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. 2064 – score 81 (June 11), score 96 (June 21)

Chicken Coop, 449 South Church Street – score 93

Chimi’s Fresh Mex, 4135 N Cloverleaf Drive – score 95 (June 1), score 95 (June 11), score 90 (June 21)

China King, 919 Jungermann Road – score 100

Church Street Bar & Grill, 435 South Church Street – score 100

Club Demonstration Services, 200 Costco Way – score 100

Copper Chimney, 200 Mid Rivers Center – score 91

