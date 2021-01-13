St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate, Red Fish Blue Fish, Lava Lounge and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of December 15 – 21, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Foristell

St. John’s United Church of Christ, 60 Saint Johannes Lane – score 100

T&D Tavern, 3152 Highway T – score 93

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Dishes not to be washed or stored in hand sink Walk In Refrigerator cooling unit is draining water into a bucket for manual dumping. Waste water should be drained to sewer line.

Wentzville

Lava Lounge, 107 South Linn Avenue – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

Chapel of the Lake, 11000 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

O’Fallon

Penn Station, 337 Winding Woods Drive – score 96

OBSERVED STANDING WATER IN THE BOTTOM OF REACH IN COOLER OBSERVED FLOORING SOILED THROUGHOUT ESTABLISHMENT AND UNDER EQUIPMENT OBSERVED WALL SOILED ABOVE PREP SINK

Assumption Church Food Pantry, 415 North Main Street – score 100

O’Fallon Elks #2587, 1163 Tom Ginnever Avenue – score 100

Subway, 119 O’Fallon Commons Drive – score 96

Observed person in charge without a basic sanitation or serv safe certification Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed fan guard heavily soiled in kitchen Observed gasket in reach in cooler soiled Observed soda nozzle outer attachment soiled

Missouri Beer Company, 26 West Industrial Drive – score 100

Little Guppy Child Development Center, 1078 Bryan Road – score 100

The Sparrows Nest Maternity Home, 6730 Hickory Tree Lane – score 100

Ozzie Smith Sports Complex, 1400 TR Hughes Boulevard – score 100

Westhoff Park, 810 Sheppard Drive – score 100

St. Charles

Bass Pro Shops, 1365 S Fifth Street – score 100

Talayna’s World Class Pizza, 340 North Main Street – score 94

Found hood vents with accumulation of debris. Found outsides of fryers with accumulation of debris and other equipment. Found shelving soiled and insides of cold holding equipment. Found floors throughout with accumulation of debris. This includes floors under fryers and around pizza machine. This includes back room floors and walk in cooler floor. Found some areas where floors are damaged. This includes damaged linoleum looking tile and paint that has worn off. Found back room unorganized and some items not essential to function of the kitchen. Found light intensity inadequate in kitchen. Consider LED bulbs in ballasts.

Huck’s Convenience Store, 2875 St. Peters Howell Road – score 91

Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – OBSERVED SOME FOODS IN WALK IN COOLER WITHOUT A 7 DAY DATE MARKING Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) – OBSERVED TORN GASKET IN WALK IN COOLER DOOR Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED WALK IN COOLER SHELVING SOILED OBSERVED FAN GUARDS IN WALK IN COOLER SOILED OBSERVED TOASTER OVEN SOILED

St. Charles Convention Center Cyber Cafe, General Concession, main kitchen, 1 Convention Center Plaza – all scored 100

Paleteria La Michoacana, 1821 Boones Lick Road – score 72

Observed expired serve safe. Food uncovered with the risk of cross-contamination 5(pnt) – Observed uncovered, cooked, ready to eat food (refried beans) in make table cooler. All cooked, ready to eat food shall be protected from cross contamination. Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – Observed food contact surfaces being sanitized with vinegar solution instead of chlorine or quat solution. Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – Observed items held in coolers not dated. All ready to eat PHF should be dated when removed from original container. Thermometers missing from hot or cold unit 2(pnt) – Observed thermometers missing from cold units. Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – Observed weather sealant along back door not in good repair. Food stored on floor or exposed to moisture/contamination 2(pnt) – Observed bread crumbs and cane sugar stored directly on the floor. Food should be stored at least 6 inches off the ground. Observed license not posted for viewing. Observed most recent inspection report not posted for public viewing.

Paleteria La Michoacana, 1821 Boones Lick Road – follow up, in compliance

Drury Plaza Hotel, 380 Mulholland Drive – score 100

AMC Theatres Streets of St. Charles 8, 311 Lombard Street – score 100

Domain Street Wine Bar, 3253 Rue Royale – score 94

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Found ice chute soiled. Found shelving in reach in cooler soiled and with coating chipped with rust. Found inside of unit soiled. Found floors and drain for 3 compartment with accumulation. Unnecessary items/clutter and litter 2(pnt) – Unnecessary items for operation stored in back room. Remove and organize. No permit posted for public viewing.

Bella Vino, 325 South Main Street – follow up, in compliance

Red Fish Blue Fish, 7 Hawks Nest Plaza – score 100

Padavan’s NY, 3249 Rue Royale – score 93

Sanitizer too strong 5(pnt) – Found bleach based sanitizer bucket made too strong. In excess of 200 ppm, bleached test strip. To remake bucket and use chlorine test strips to test concentration. Sanitizer bucket to be made at 100 ppm chlorine. Use color guide provided on strip container to match color and concentration. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Found non food contact surfaces soiled. This includes floors under and surrounding fryers. Increase frequency areas are cleaned. Found dishracks with accumulation

Friedens United Church of Christ, 1703 South Old Highway 94 – score 100

Sugarbot Sweet Shop, 4333 Jackson Street – score 100

Fast Food Pantry, 1806 Boones Lick Road B – score 100

Napoli III, 1450 Beale Street 105 – score 100

Demolition Ball, 1875 South Old Highway 94 – score 100

Saullo’s Restaurant, 2778 Muegge Road – follow up, in compliance

Grace Gospel Temple Church Kitchen, 2407 Droste Road – score 100

St. John United Church of Christ, 405 South Fifth Street – score 100

Weldon Spring

Whitmoor Country Club Club House, 1100 Whitmoor Drive – score 98

Kids Academy, 6016 Weldon Spring Parkway – score 100

Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 6210 South Highway 94 – score 100

Augusta

Meals by Richard at Montelle Winery, 201 Montelle Drive – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from October 2020: