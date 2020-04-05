St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate, 1798 BBQ, Dunkin Donuts and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of March 8 – 14 , 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

Sam’s Club concession/cafe and rotisserie, 3055 Bear Creek Drive – all scored 100

Fujisan Sushi Bar, 3055 Bear Creek Drive – score 100

Faith United Church of Christ, 106 Kent Drive – score 100

Wentzville Green Lantern, 506 South Linn Avenue – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

Hope Montessori Academy, 1880 South Henke Road – score 100

Asabi Grill, 1325 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 98

Great Wall, 131 Civic Center Drive – score 100

O’Fallon

QuikTrip, 140 Fallon Loop Road – score 100

Jersey Mike’s, 2508 Highway K – follow up, in compliance

World of Little People, 128 East Elm Street – score 100

Assisted Living at the Meadowlands, 135 Meadowlands Estates Lane – score 100

Mr Goodcents Subs & Pastas, 842 Bryan Road – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED REACH IN COOLER SHELVING SOILED, OBSERVED FLOOR DRAIN SOILED (CORRECTED ONSITE) Damaged floor tiles, holes in walls, missing ceiling tiles 2(pnt) – OBSERVED COVING IN NEED OF REPAIR BY 3 COMPARTMENT SINK, OBSERVED MOPS NOT HUNG UP TO AIR DRY

Petro Mart, 914 Bryan Road – score 95

No test kit for sanitizer 5(pnt) – OBSERVED NO QUAT STRIPS TO MEASURE SANITIZER LEVELS

Dierberg’s seafood, 2979 Highway K – score 100

Fritz’s Frozen Custard, 2453 Highway K – score 98

Growing Hills Academy, 8425 Mexico Road – score 100

Doughboys Wood Fired Pizza, 6925 Michigan Avenue – score 100

Progress West Health Care Center, 2 Progress Point Parkway – score 100

The Lead School, 507 South Cool Springs Road – score 100

O’Fallon Early Childhood Center, 220 Sonderen Street – score 100

Jimmy John’s, 1264 Highway K – score 98

Bandana’s BBQ, 3446 Pheasant Meadow Drive – follow up, violations abated

Cottleville

Racanelli’s Pizza, 3945 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – follow up, in compliance

La Chata, 3891 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – follow up

ESTABLISHMENT IS NOT USING THE REACH IN COOLER UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE AND WILL BE USING THE WALK IN COOLER. PLEASE EMAIL REPAIR RECEIPT ONCE UNIT IS FIXED AND IT IS BEING USED AGAIN.

1798 BBQ, 5210 Highway N – score 100

St. Charles

La Guadalupana, 311 Droste Road – score 95

Found most recent health inspection not printed and posted for public viewing. Must always print and post most recent inspection for public viewing.

Lloyd and Harry’s, 208 North Main Street – score 98

Beef Jerky Outlet, 1320 Bass Pro Drive – score 100

Olivino, 1650 Beale Street 167 – score 100

Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Co, 2055 Zumbehl Road – score 100

Chartwells at Jefferson Middle School, 2660 Zumbehl Road – score 100

Chartwells at Monroe Elementary, 2670 Zumbehl Road – score 100

Chartwells at St.Charles Senior High West, 3601 Droste Road – score 100

Huck’s Convenience Store, 2875 St. Peters Howell Road – score 90

OBSERVED FOODS IN HOT HOLDING UNIT AT 99 & 129 DEGREES (FOOD WAS THROWN AWAY) Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) OBSERVED NUMEROUS ITEMS IN WALK IN COOLER WITHOUT 7 DAY DATE MARKINGS

Defiance

Defiance Roadhouse, 2999 Highway 94 S – follow up, violation abated

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from January 2020