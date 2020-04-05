St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate, 1798 BBQ, Dunkin Donuts and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of March 8 – 14 , 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
Wentzville
- Sam’s Club concession/cafe and rotisserie, 3055 Bear Creek Drive – all scored 100
- Fujisan Sushi Bar, 3055 Bear Creek Drive – score 100
- Faith United Church of Christ, 106 Kent Drive – score 100
- Wentzville Green Lantern, 506 South Linn Avenue – score 100
Lake Saint Louis
- Hope Montessori Academy, 1880 South Henke Road – score 100
- Asabi Grill, 1325 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 98
- Great Wall, 131 Civic Center Drive – score 100
O’Fallon
- QuikTrip, 140 Fallon Loop Road – score 100
- Jersey Mike’s, 2508 Highway K – follow up, in compliance
- World of Little People, 128 East Elm Street – score 100
- Assisted Living at the Meadowlands, 135 Meadowlands Estates Lane – score 100
- Mr Goodcents Subs & Pastas, 842 Bryan Road – score 96
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED REACH IN COOLER SHELVING SOILED, OBSERVED FLOOR DRAIN SOILED (CORRECTED ONSITE)
Damaged floor tiles, holes in walls, missing ceiling tiles 2(pnt) – OBSERVED COVING IN NEED OF REPAIR BY 3 COMPARTMENT SINK, OBSERVED MOPS NOT HUNG UP TO AIR DRY
- Petro Mart, 914 Bryan Road – score 95
No test kit for sanitizer 5(pnt) – OBSERVED NO QUAT STRIPS TO MEASURE SANITIZER LEVELS
- Dierberg’s seafood, 2979 Highway K – score 100
- Fritz’s Frozen Custard, 2453 Highway K – score 98
- Growing Hills Academy, 8425 Mexico Road – score 100
- Doughboys Wood Fired Pizza, 6925 Michigan Avenue – score 100
- Progress West Health Care Center, 2 Progress Point Parkway – score 100
- The Lead School, 507 South Cool Springs Road – score 100
- O’Fallon Early Childhood Center, 220 Sonderen Street – score 100
- Jimmy John’s, 1264 Highway K – score 98
- Bandana’s BBQ, 3446 Pheasant Meadow Drive – follow up, violations abated
Cottleville
- Racanelli’s Pizza, 3945 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – follow up, in compliance
- La Chata, 3891 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – follow up
ESTABLISHMENT IS NOT USING THE REACH IN COOLER UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE AND WILL BE USING THE WALK IN COOLER. PLEASE EMAIL REPAIR RECEIPT ONCE UNIT IS FIXED AND IT IS BEING USED AGAIN.
- 1798 BBQ, 5210 Highway N – score 100
St. Charles
- La Guadalupana, 311 Droste Road – score 95
Found most recent health inspection not printed and posted for public viewing. Must always print and post most recent inspection for public viewing.
- Lloyd and Harry’s, 208 North Main Street – score 98
- Beef Jerky Outlet, 1320 Bass Pro Drive – score 100
- Olivino, 1650 Beale Street 167 – score 100
- Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Co, 2055 Zumbehl Road – score 100
- Chartwells at Jefferson Middle School, 2660 Zumbehl Road – score 100
- Chartwells at Monroe Elementary, 2670 Zumbehl Road – score 100
- Chartwells at St.Charles Senior High West, 3601 Droste Road – score 100
- Huck’s Convenience Store, 2875 St. Peters Howell Road – score 90
OBSERVED FOODS IN HOT HOLDING UNIT AT 99 & 129 DEGREES (FOOD WAS THROWN AWAY)
Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt)
OBSERVED NUMEROUS ITEMS IN WALK IN COOLER WITHOUT 7 DAY DATE MARKINGS
Defiance
- Defiance Roadhouse, 2999 Highway 94 S – follow up, violation abated
St. Peters
The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from January 2020
- Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Co, 617 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Church of the Shepherd, 1601 Woodstone Drive – score 100
- Costco Club Demonstration Services, bakery, deli, meat/seafood, snack bar, 200 Costco Way – all scored 100
- Country Club Express Wash, 6280 Mid Rivers Mall drive – score 98
- CVS Pharmacy, 400 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Days Inn, 130 Salt Lick Road – score 88 (Jan. 2), score 98 (Jan. 10)
- Denny’s, 3939 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96
- Diamond Billiards and Music Club, 4109 North Cloverleaf – score 98
- Dierberg’s salad bar, bakery, deli, seafood, 6211 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – all scored 100
- Domino’s Pizza, 4167 North St. Peters Parkway – score 96
- Domino’s Pizza, 309 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. A – score 100
- DuBray Middle School, 100 Dubray Drive – score 100
- Dunkin Donuts, 7343 Mexico Road – score 88 (Jan. 2), score 89 (Jan. 13), score 94 (Jan. 24)
