St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Chillax Tap Room, Quintessential, Deja Vu Hookah Bar and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of May 19 – 25, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Foristell

Quality Inn, 12 Highway W – score 100

Wentzville

Dollar General Store, 712 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100

CVS Pharmacy, 1550 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

McAlister’s Deli, 1772 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Sauce on the Side, 1764 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Panda Express, 1985 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Jimmy John’s, 1867 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Bear Creek Golf Club, 158 Bear Creek Drive – score 100

Sunny Street Cafe, 1814 Wentzville Parkway A – follow up, in compliance

Chillax Tap Room & Co., 714 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100

Subway, 608 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100

Pete’s Drive In, 1009 East Pearce Boulevard – score 95

Raw meats above RTE food 5(pnt)

Hardee’s, 1944 Wentzville Parkway – score 92

Hand sink drive through soiled and has scrub brush in in. Hand sink should only be used for hand washing and should be maintained clean for hand washing. Front Bev Air cooler accumulating moisture and dripping onto floor. Side service door to freezer accumulation moisture creating wet floor. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Equipment tops where food items such as to go containers and ice scoop are stored in need of cleaning. ceiling at air vents in need of cleaning and floor at fryers and at ice bin in need of cleaning to remove soiling. Water line in has drip creating wet floor near rear door. This drip should be resolved.

Lake Saint Louis

Schnuck’s deli, salad bar, 101 Civic Center Drive – both scored 100

Sushi Sen, 161 Civic Center Drive – score 100

Great Wall, 131 Civic Center Drive – score 100

Sonic Drive In, 6325 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 91

Several pieces of equipment such as Walk In Refrigerator and Freezer units, Bev Air unit and air vents for facility AC unit accumulating moisture which can drip onto food of food related items. Moisture should not accumulate where it can drip onto stored or prepared foods. No air gap present 5(pnt) Front 3 compartment sink is still directly connected to sewer. This 3 comp sink is used for washing and holding of food and food related items and must be indirectly connected. Waste water from Walk In Refrigerator should not drain onto floor. This should be delivered to the nearest sewer drain outlet.

Walgreen’s, 3497 Technology Drive – score 100

O’Fallon

Dollar General Store, 219 O’Fallon Plaza – score 100

Fort Zumwalt West High School, DECA Jungle Cafe, 840 Lone Star Drive – score 100

Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, 3023 Highway K – score 90

Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt) – OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A SERV SAFE OR BASIC SANITATION COURSE Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – OBSERVED HANDSINK IN BACK OF KITCHEN NEAR WALK IN CLOSET BEING USING TO STORE SOLED CLOTHS OBSRVED HANDSINK IN ACCROSS FROM REACH IN COOLERS NOT REACHING 100 DEGREES AND WATER PRESSURE IS VERY LOW

Sam’s Southern Eatery, 1120 Technology Drive 109 – score 100

Park Place Assisted Living, 2000 Boardwalk Place Drive – score 100

Cappuccino’s Restaurant, 1365 Highway K – score 94

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) OBSERVED MICROWAVE HEAVILY SOILED OBSERVED SOME SHELVING IN WALK IN COOLER HEAVILY SOILED OBSERVED WAFFLE COOLER SHELVING SOILED OBSERVED REACH IN COOLER SOILED OBSERVED DRY FOOD STORAGE SHELVING AND LINERS SOILED Damaged floor tiles, holes in walls, missing ceiling tiles 2(pnt) OBSERVED MISSING CEILING TILES THROUGHOUT KITHCEN OBSERVED FLOORING HEAVILY SOILED IN CORNER OF WALK IN COOLER OBSERVED FLOORING SOILED IN DRY FOOD STORAGE AREA Unshielded bulbs 2(pnt) OBSERVED LIGHT NOT SHIELDED OVER FOOD PREP AREAS AND DRY FOOD STORAGE AREAS

Walgreen’s, 920 North Main Street – score 96

Food stored on floor or exposed to moisture/contamination 2(pnt) – Cooler pipe breach in walk-in freezer with ice leaching onto bags of consumable ice packages. Urinal in men’s public bathroom not flushing.

Park Place Assisted Living II Food Service, 2000 Boardwalk Plaza Drive – score 100

Imo’s, 2756 Highway K – follow up

PREVIOUS VIOLATION FOR HOT HOLDING HAS BEEN CORRECTED

O’Fallon Hoots, 900 TR Hughes Boulevard – score 100

Walmart deli, 1307 Highway K – score 100

Rally’s, 506 South Main Street – score 98

China King, 2701 Highway K – score 93

PHF?s not held at 135° or above 5(pnt) – OBSERVED COOKED RICE AT 68 DEGREES Separation of living quarters 2(pnt) – OBSERVED SLEEPING QUARTERS UNDER HANDSINK IN BACK OF KITCHEN

Jack in the Box, 415 South Main Street – score 98

Brewskeez Sports Cafe, 4251 Keaton Crossing Boulevard – score 88

Bare hands contact with RTE food 5(pnt) – Cook using bare hands to prepare RTE foods Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Bar sink is used as dump sink. Should only be used as hand washing sink. Improper thawing 2(pnt) – Thawing of raw meats should be done under cold running water if in sink and if thawing in refrigerator then thawing meat should not drip onto other items as it thaws. Discussed 1) Food Safety Certified person needs to be present whenever kitchen is open. 2) Recommend sending cook for food safety certification. 3) Equipment, floors, walls, ceiling and dumpster and grease storage areas should be maintained clean. 3) Ready to eat foods in storage should be properly identified and date marked to ensure not held more than 7 days. 4) Make sure raw chicken can not contaminate near by ready to eat items. 5) Ensure patrons do not smoke at door. They should smoke 15 feet from door.

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market deli, 2235 Highway K – score 100

Taco Bell, 603 South Main Street – score 100

Cottleville

LuLu’s Bar Grill and Wraps, 3925 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 94

Dirty FCSs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED SODA NOZZLE AT BAR SOILED Vent hood dirty 2(pnt) – OBSERVED HOOD VENTS HEAVILY SOILED OBSERVED DOUGH SHEETER SOILED INSIDE UNIT OBSERVED OUTSIDE OF DRY STORAGE CONTAINERS SOILED OBSERVED HANDSINK BASIN SOILED OBSERVED FLOORING SOILED UNDER FRYER OBSERVED WALLS SOILED IN KITCHEN AREA

Public School House, 5546 Chestnut Street – score 93

PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – Observed foods in small reach in cooler at 53 degrees Thermometers missing from hot or cold unit 2(pnt) – Observed thermometers missing from 2 reach in coolers

Sunisa’s Thai Restaurant, 6057 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 89

Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt) – OBSERVED NO ONE ON DUTY WITH A SERV SAFE CERTIFICATION Equipment, linens, single service not stored properly 2(pnt) – OBSERVED SINGLE SERVICE ITEMS STORED ON THE FLOOR OBSERVED CEILING TILES AND VENT HEAVILY SOILED ABOVE FOOD PREP AREA OBSERVED CLUTTER IN KITCHEN OBSERVED 2021 PERMIT NOT AVAILABLE

St. Charles

St. Charles Borromeo Cafeteria, 601 North Fourth Street – score 100

Subway, 3735 Elm Street – score 95

Found 3 compartment sanitizer dispenser not pulling chemical to achieve minimum 150 ppm quat concentration. To have dispenser serviced and corrected. To manually mix chemical to 150-400 ppm quat and use available test strips to verify

Food Service Consultants at Academy of the Sacred Heart, 619 North Second Street – score 100

Arby’s, 3786 Elm Street – score 96

Found walk in cooler shelving with buildup. Found hood vents over fryer with grease droplets forming. Cleaning sticker indicates last cleaning June 2020. Found standing water behind fryer line. Found floors soiled behind ice maker.

Ruler Foods, 2460 West Clay Street – score 100

St. Charles Quick Shop, 2010 Campus Drive – score 100

Applebee’s, 2921 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Huck’s Convenience Store, 1020 Country Club Road – score 93

Thermometers missing from hot or cold unit 2(pnt) – Thermometer missing from cold sandwich display case. No test kit for sanitizer 5(pnt) – No quat sanitizer test strips the verify sanitizer concentrations

Fastlane, 2301 South Old Highway 94 – score 100

Donut King, 658 First Capitol Drive – follow up, in compliance

Discussed routine cleaning schedule.

Subway, 3735 Elm Street – score 100

Quintessential Restaurant and Night Club, 149 North Main Street – score 91

Dishmachine not dispensing chlorine sanitizer to concentration of 50-100 ppm chlorine. Observed bubbles in line during priming of sanitizer. Non functioning 2 door pull out cooler under charbroiler. Observed buildup on hood filters Observed standing water on dishroom floor under drying racks. Observed debris on floors in dishroom Ceiling with food debris in prep room area. Debris on floor under prep room shelving. Microwave with grease accumulation from location by fryer. Black cart with microwave with debris. Floors around fryers with debris accumulation. Debris under charbroiler.

Powell Terrace Baptist Church, 704 Boone Avenue – score 100

Imo’s Pizza, 2160 First Capitol Drive – score 94

Observed employee items stored with food items. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed soiled wire racks in walk-in cooler, top of dishwasher heavily soiled, floor of dining area dirty/greasy. Observed 2020 license posted. 2021 license shall be posted.

Sunshine Home Care, 618 Hemsath Road – score 100

Chartwells at Orchard Farm Elementary, 2135 Highway V – score 100

Chartwells at Orchard Farm HS, 2175 Highway V – score 100

Best Western Plus, 1425 South Fifth Street – score 100

Compass Group at Orchard Farm Middle School, 2195 Highway V – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from April 2021:

7-Eleven, 6680 Mexico Road – score 100

Beer Sauce, 318 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 96

Candyland Academy, 102 Birdie Hills Road – score 98

Children’s Edu-Care Center/Academy, 100 Vantage Drive – score 100

Chili’s Grill & Bar, 101 Mid Rivers Mall Circle – score 94

Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Co., 6217 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98

Coopers, 6632 Mexico Road – score 86 (April 5), score 96 (April 14)

Costco bakery, deli, meat, seafood, 200 Costco Way – all scored 100

Costco snack bar, 200 Costco Way – score 93 (April 13), score 93 (April 23)

Country Club Express Wash, 6280 Mid Rivers mall Drive – score 100

Deja Vu Hookah Bar & Lounge, 86 Spencer Road – score 96

Denny’s, 3939 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 87

Derienzo’s Pizza & Pub, 1267 Jungermann Road – score 93 (April 13), score 93 (April 23)

Dierberg’s salad bar, bakery, deli, seafood, 6211 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – all scored 100

Domino’s Pizza, 4167 North St. Peters Parkway – score 98

Drury Inn, 170 Mid Rivers Mall Circle – score 95 (April 6), score 100 (April 14)

