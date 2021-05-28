St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Chillax Tap Room, Quintessential, Deja Vu Hookah Bar and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of May 19 – 25, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
Foristell
- Quality Inn, 12 Highway W – score 100
Wentzville
- Dollar General Store, 712 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100
- CVS Pharmacy, 1550 Wentzville Parkway – score 100
- McAlister’s Deli, 1772 Wentzville Parkway – score 100
- Sauce on the Side, 1764 Wentzville Parkway – score 100
- Panda Express, 1985 Wentzville Parkway – score 100
- Jimmy John’s, 1867 Wentzville Parkway – score 100
- Bear Creek Golf Club, 158 Bear Creek Drive – score 100
- Sunny Street Cafe, 1814 Wentzville Parkway A – follow up, in compliance
- Chillax Tap Room & Co., 714 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100
- Subway, 608 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100
- Pete’s Drive In, 1009 East Pearce Boulevard – score 95
Raw meats above RTE food 5(pnt)
- Hardee’s, 1944 Wentzville Parkway – score 92
Hand sink drive through soiled and has scrub brush in in. Hand sink should only be used for hand washing and should be maintained clean for hand washing.
Front Bev Air cooler accumulating moisture and dripping onto floor. Side service door to freezer accumulation moisture creating wet floor.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Equipment tops where food items such as to go containers and ice scoop are stored in need of cleaning.
ceiling at air vents in need of cleaning and floor at fryers and at ice bin in need of cleaning to remove soiling.
Water line in has drip creating wet floor near rear door. This drip should be resolved.
Lake Saint Louis
- Schnuck’s deli, salad bar, 101 Civic Center Drive – both scored 100
- Sushi Sen, 161 Civic Center Drive – score 100
- Great Wall, 131 Civic Center Drive – score 100
- Sonic Drive In, 6325 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 91
Several pieces of equipment such as Walk In Refrigerator and Freezer units, Bev Air unit and air vents for facility AC unit accumulating moisture which can drip onto food of food related items. Moisture should not accumulate where it can drip onto stored or prepared foods.
No air gap present 5(pnt)
Front 3 compartment sink is still directly connected to sewer. This 3 comp sink is used for washing and holding of food and food related items and must be indirectly connected.
Waste water from Walk In Refrigerator should not drain onto floor. This should be delivered to the nearest sewer drain outlet.
- Walgreen’s, 3497 Technology Drive – score 100
O’Fallon
- Dollar General Store, 219 O’Fallon Plaza – score 100
- Fort Zumwalt West High School, DECA Jungle Cafe, 840 Lone Star Drive – score 100
- Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, 3023 Highway K – score 90
Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt) – OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A SERV SAFE OR BASIC SANITATION COURSE
Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – OBSERVED HANDSINK IN BACK OF KITCHEN NEAR WALK IN CLOSET BEING USING TO STORE SOLED CLOTHS
OBSRVED HANDSINK IN ACCROSS FROM REACH IN COOLERS NOT REACHING 100 DEGREES AND WATER PRESSURE IS VERY LOW
- Sam’s Southern Eatery, 1120 Technology Drive 109 – score 100
- Park Place Assisted Living, 2000 Boardwalk Place Drive – score 100
- Cappuccino’s Restaurant, 1365 Highway K – score 94
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt)
OBSERVED MICROWAVE HEAVILY SOILED
OBSERVED SOME SHELVING IN WALK IN COOLER HEAVILY SOILED
OBSERVED WAFFLE COOLER SHELVING SOILED
OBSERVED REACH IN COOLER SOILED
OBSERVED DRY FOOD STORAGE SHELVING AND LINERS SOILED
Damaged floor tiles, holes in walls, missing ceiling tiles 2(pnt)
OBSERVED MISSING CEILING TILES THROUGHOUT KITHCEN
OBSERVED FLOORING HEAVILY SOILED IN CORNER OF WALK IN COOLER
OBSERVED FLOORING SOILED IN DRY FOOD STORAGE AREA
Unshielded bulbs 2(pnt)
OBSERVED LIGHT NOT SHIELDED OVER FOOD PREP AREAS AND DRY FOOD STORAGE AREAS
- Walgreen’s, 920 North Main Street – score 96
Food stored on floor or exposed to moisture/contamination 2(pnt) – Cooler pipe breach in walk-in freezer with ice leaching onto bags of consumable ice packages.
Urinal in men’s public bathroom not flushing.
- Park Place Assisted Living II Food Service, 2000 Boardwalk Plaza Drive – score 100
- Imo’s, 2756 Highway K – follow up
PREVIOUS VIOLATION FOR HOT HOLDING HAS BEEN CORRECTED
- O’Fallon Hoots, 900 TR Hughes Boulevard – score 100
- Walmart deli, 1307 Highway K – score 100
- Rally’s, 506 South Main Street – score 98
- China King, 2701 Highway K – score 93
PHF?s not held at 135° or above 5(pnt) – OBSERVED COOKED RICE AT 68 DEGREES
Separation of living quarters 2(pnt) – OBSERVED SLEEPING QUARTERS UNDER HANDSINK IN BACK OF KITCHEN
- Jack in the Box, 415 South Main Street – score 98
- Brewskeez Sports Cafe, 4251 Keaton Crossing Boulevard – score 88
Bare hands contact with RTE food 5(pnt) – Cook using bare hands to prepare RTE foods
Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Bar sink is used as dump sink. Should only be used as hand washing sink.
Improper thawing 2(pnt) – Thawing of raw meats should be done under cold running water if in sink and if thawing in refrigerator then thawing meat should not drip onto other items as it thaws.
Discussed
1) Food Safety Certified person needs to be present whenever kitchen is open.
2) Recommend sending cook for food safety certification.
3) Equipment, floors, walls, ceiling and dumpster and grease storage areas should be maintained clean.
3) Ready to eat foods in storage should be properly identified and date marked to ensure not held more than 7 days.
4) Make sure raw chicken can not contaminate near by ready to eat items.
5) Ensure patrons do not smoke at door. They should smoke 15 feet from door.
- Fresh Thyme Farmers Market deli, 2235 Highway K – score 100
- Taco Bell, 603 South Main Street – score 100
Cottleville
- LuLu’s Bar Grill and Wraps, 3925 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 94
Dirty FCSs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED SODA NOZZLE AT BAR SOILED
Vent hood dirty 2(pnt) – OBSERVED HOOD VENTS HEAVILY SOILED
OBSERVED DOUGH SHEETER SOILED INSIDE UNIT
OBSERVED OUTSIDE OF DRY STORAGE CONTAINERS SOILED
OBSERVED HANDSINK BASIN SOILED
OBSERVED FLOORING SOILED UNDER FRYER
OBSERVED WALLS SOILED IN KITCHEN AREA
- Public School House, 5546 Chestnut Street – score 93
PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – Observed foods in small reach in cooler at 53 degrees
Thermometers missing from hot or cold unit 2(pnt) – Observed thermometers missing from 2 reach in coolers
- Sunisa’s Thai Restaurant, 6057 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 89
Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt) – OBSERVED NO ONE ON DUTY WITH A SERV SAFE CERTIFICATION
Equipment, linens, single service not stored properly 2(pnt) – OBSERVED SINGLE SERVICE ITEMS STORED ON THE FLOOR
OBSERVED CEILING TILES AND VENT HEAVILY SOILED ABOVE FOOD PREP AREA
OBSERVED CLUTTER IN KITCHEN
OBSERVED 2021 PERMIT NOT AVAILABLE
St. Charles
- St. Charles Borromeo Cafeteria, 601 North Fourth Street – score 100
- Subway, 3735 Elm Street – score 95
Found 3 compartment sanitizer dispenser not pulling chemical to achieve minimum 150 ppm quat concentration. To have dispenser serviced and corrected. To manually mix chemical to 150-400 ppm quat and use available test strips to verify
- Food Service Consultants at Academy of the Sacred Heart, 619 North Second Street – score 100
- Arby’s, 3786 Elm Street – score 96
Found walk in cooler shelving with buildup.
Found hood vents over fryer with grease droplets forming. Cleaning sticker indicates last cleaning June 2020.
Found standing water behind fryer line. Found floors soiled behind ice maker.
- Ruler Foods, 2460 West Clay Street – score 100
- St. Charles Quick Shop, 2010 Campus Drive – score 100
- Applebee’s, 2921 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100
- Huck’s Convenience Store, 1020 Country Club Road – score 93
Thermometers missing from hot or cold unit 2(pnt) – Thermometer missing from cold sandwich display case.
No test kit for sanitizer 5(pnt) – No quat sanitizer test strips the verify sanitizer concentrations
- Fastlane, 2301 South Old Highway 94 – score 100
- Donut King, 658 First Capitol Drive – follow up, in compliance
Discussed routine cleaning schedule.
- Subway, 3735 Elm Street – score 100
- Quintessential Restaurant and Night Club, 149 North Main Street – score 91
Dishmachine not dispensing chlorine sanitizer to concentration of 50-100 ppm chlorine. Observed bubbles in line during priming of sanitizer.
Non functioning 2 door pull out cooler under charbroiler.
Observed buildup on hood filters
Observed standing water on dishroom floor under drying racks.
Observed debris on floors in dishroom
Ceiling with food debris in prep room area.
Debris on floor under prep room shelving.
Microwave with grease accumulation from location by fryer.
Black cart with microwave with debris. Floors around fryers with debris accumulation.
Debris under charbroiler.
- Powell Terrace Baptist Church, 704 Boone Avenue – score 100
- Imo’s Pizza, 2160 First Capitol Drive – score 94
Observed employee items stored with food items.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed soiled wire racks in walk-in cooler, top of dishwasher heavily soiled, floor of dining area dirty/greasy.
Observed 2020 license posted. 2021 license shall be posted.
- Sunshine Home Care, 618 Hemsath Road – score 100
- Chartwells at Orchard Farm Elementary, 2135 Highway V – score 100
- Chartwells at Orchard Farm HS, 2175 Highway V – score 100
- Best Western Plus, 1425 South Fifth Street – score 100
- Compass Group at Orchard Farm Middle School, 2195 Highway V – score 100
St. Peters
The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from April 2021:
- 7-Eleven, 6680 Mexico Road – score 100
- Beer Sauce, 318 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 96
- Candyland Academy, 102 Birdie Hills Road – score 98
- Children’s Edu-Care Center/Academy, 100 Vantage Drive – score 100
- Chili’s Grill & Bar, 101 Mid Rivers Mall Circle – score 94
- Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Co., 6217 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98
- Coopers, 6632 Mexico Road – score 86 (April 5), score 96 (April 14)
- Costco bakery, deli, meat, seafood, 200 Costco Way – all scored 100
- Costco snack bar, 200 Costco Way – score 93 (April 13), score 93 (April 23)
- Country Club Express Wash, 6280 Mid Rivers mall Drive – score 100
- Deja Vu Hookah Bar & Lounge, 86 Spencer Road – score 96
- Denny’s, 3939 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 87
- Derienzo’s Pizza & Pub, 1267 Jungermann Road – score 93 (April 13), score 93 (April 23)
- Dierberg’s salad bar, bakery, deli, seafood, 6211 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – all scored 100
- Domino’s Pizza, 4167 North St. Peters Parkway – score 98
- Drury Inn, 170 Mid Rivers Mall Circle – score 95 (April 6), score 100 (April 14)
Click here to see the previous week’s scores.
Be the first to comment