St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Chillax, Chilli’s, Texas Roadhouse, McGurk’s, and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of March 1 – 7, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

Imo’s Pizza, 1127 West Pearce Boulevard – follow up, in compliance

ALDI, 150 Crossroads South Drive – score 100

Applebee’s, 1987 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

909 Public House, 909 Main Plaza Drive – score 95

Insufficient water capacity (includes hot water) 5(pnt) – No hot water at the server hand sink.

Village Center Care, 909 East Pitman Avenue – score 100

Hawk’s Nest Liquor, 359 Luetkenhaus Boulevard – score 100

Rizzo’s Bar and Grill, 1155 Wentzville Parkway Ste. 145 – score93

No persons with a 5-year food safety manager training present at the time of inspection. Thermometers missing from hot or cold unit 5(pnt) – Thermometers missing from walk-in cooler, and RICs in kitchen.

Chillax Tap Room and Co., 714 West Pearce Boulevard – 100 (opening)

Las Lajas Mexican Store, 1126 West Pearce Boulevard 114 – score 100

Millwoods, 1826 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100

The Tattooed Dog, 11 Wentzville Bluffs Drive 109 – score 96

Hand Sinks to be maintained clean and free of debris, stocked and available for use at all times. Personal items to be properly stored away from food and food related items.

Texas Roadhouse, 15150 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

Hardee’s, 10 Centre on the Lake – score 98

Pizza Hut, 8649 Highway N – score 100

Sonic Drive-In, 6325 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 93

Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Plumbing leaks rear 3 comp sink resulting in water on floor. in same area, walk in refrigeration drains into floor this should drain to drain line like other plumbing. Unshielded bulbs 2(pnt)

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 1413 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard – score 100

Dardenne Prairie

Barathaven Alzheimers Care Center, 1030 Barathaven Boulevard – score 100

Red Robin, 7821 Highway N – score 100

St. Paul

Dog Prairie Tavern, 2348 Saint Paul Road – score 100

O’Fallon

Imo’s Pizza, 625 North Main Street – follow up, in compliance

Fastlane, 7430 Highway N – score 100

Barrels Taphouse and Grill, 6726 Highway N – follow up, in compliance

Creative Corner, 1075 Highway P – score 100

QuikTrip, 140 Fallon Loop Road – score 100

Jack in the Box, 415 South Main Street – score 91

PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – Cut onions at make-table not being held at 41-degrees or below. Vent hood dirty 2(pnt) – Observed excess accumulation of debris on vents associated with hood over fryers. Failure to post current, valid permit.

Golden Corral, 1302 Bramblett Road – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) OBSERVED WALK IN COOLER SHELVING SOILED IN COOKS COOLER OBSERVED CAULKING AT PREP SINK SOILED OBSERVED FISH REACH IN COOLER BOTTOM SHELF SOILED Damaged floor tiles, holes in walls, missing ceiling tiles 2(pnt) – OBSERVED HOLES IN WALLS BY HANDINK IN DISHROOM, DISHWASHER AREA AND BY HANDSINK AT DRINK STATION

McGurk’s Public House, 108 South Main Street – score 96

Warewashing machine did not have proper sanitizer concentration. Failure to post current, valid permit.

Bandana’s BBQ, 3446 Pheasant Meadow Drive – score 93

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Celiling and walls of ice bin in need of cleaning to prevent build up. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Rear individual sink leaking at base and collecting drain water near slicer. 3 Comp Sink leaking at least 2 compartments

Baskin-Robbins, 512 South Main Street – score 100

Monkey Joe’s, 4732 Mid Rivers Mall – score 100

Bright Start Academy, 864 Homefield Boulevard – score 98

Piece of Cake Bakery, 114 Triad Center W – score 100

Clayton’s, 104 Triad Center W – score 93

No test kit for sanitizer 5(pnt) – OBSERVED NO CHLORINE TEST STRIPS TO MEASURE SANITIZER LEVELS Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) -OBSERVED SODA GUN AT BAR SOILED -OBSERVED SHELVING HOLDING PANS SOILED -OBSERVED UTENSIL CONTAINER SOILED -OBSERVED CAULKING BY DISHWASHER SOILED -OBSERVED HOOD VENTS SOILED -OBSERVED DOORS ON PREP COOLER DRAWERS SOILED

Bleachers Bar & Franks, 454 Highway P – score 89

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Mats and other utensils being stored in bar handwashing sink. Thermometers missing from hot or cold unit 2(pnt) – Thermometers missing from cold units. Equipment, linens, single service not stored properly 2(pnt) – Bathroom in back of kitchen being used as storage for single-use items. Vent hood dirty 2(pnt)

Cracker Barrel, 120 Progress Point Court – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed inside of some ice bins in need of cleaning to prevent build up. Observed some soiling on high shelves and equipment tops and some air vents.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 2027 Highway K – score 98

Fritz’s Frozen Custard, 2453 Highway K – score 100

Jersey Mike’s, 2508 Highway K – score 94

Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – OBSERVED CRACKED DRAIN COVER Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED SHELVING IN PREP COOLER AND DISPLAY COOLER SOILED Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – OBSERVED SMALL LEAK AT HANDSINK.

Tap House Pub & Patio, 9015 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 94

Found large air gap on exit door in the kitchen, located on the right side of the door. Found gaskets in poor repair on cold holding units. Found wood shelves with paint in poor condition. Found rust developing on walk in cooler shelving

Domino’s Pizza, 3441 Pheasant Meadow Drive 3 – score 90

One person should have 5 year certification and lead person on duty to have basic sanitation certification. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Plumbing at rear 3 compartment sink leaking in at least 2 places and should be maintained free of leaks.

Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 4009 Highway K – score 100

Longhorn Steakhouse, 2102 Highway K – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED REACH IN FREEZER SHELVING SOILED. OBSERVED A COUPLE OF WALK IN COOLER SHELVES SOILED Unshielded bulbs 2(pnt) – LIGHT NEAR DISHWASHER WITHOUT PROTECTIVE COVER

Texas Roadhouse of O’Fallon, 1600 Mexico Loop Road W – score 100

Moudy’s Bar & Grill, 2151 West Terra Lane – score 93

Thermometers missing from hot or cold unit 5(pnt) Vent hood dirty 2(pnt) – Increase cleaning frequency of hood vents above fryers.

Kids R Kids, 123 Hutchings Farm Drive – score 100

Cottleville

Glenfield Memory Care, 118 Ohmes Road – score 100

Old Town Donuts, 3941 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 96

Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) – OBSERVED REACH IN COOLER GASKET IN NEED OF REPAIR OBSERVED FLOORING SOILED BY FRYER. OBSERVED FLOORING TILES BY FRYER IN NEED OF REPAIR ( HOLDING FOOD PARTICLES AND MOISTURE)

Jo’s 5th Street Pub, 5205 Highway N – score 98

Racanelli’s Pizza, 3945 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 93

PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – OBSERVED FOODS IN PREP COOLER AT 52 DEGREES OBSERVED SANITIZER NOT WORKING IN DISHWASHER. ESTABLISHMENT IS USING 3 COMPARTMENT SINK.

Salty’s Fresh Mex, 5045 Highway N – score 94

Thermometers missing from hot or cold unit 2(pnt) – OBSERVED THERMOMETERS MISSING FROM BAR REACH IN COOLER AND PREP COOLER IN KITCHEN OBSERVED SHELVING IN REACH IN COOLER RUSTING AND PEELING PAINT Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED SHELVING BY PREP COOLER HEAVILY SOILED OBSERVED ICE MACHINE SHELF SOILED OBSERVED SHELF UNDER GRILL SOILED

La Chata, 3891 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 91

PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – OBSERVED FOODS IN REACH IN COOLER AT 50 DEGREES Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) – OBSERVED GASKETS IN NEED OF REPLACEMENT IN WALK IN COOLER AND PREP COOLER. OBSERVED WALK IN COOLER SHELVING STARTING TO RUST Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED FLOORING SOILED IN DRY STORAGE AREA AND KITCHEN AREA

St. Charles

Tucano’s Brazilian Grill, 1520 South Fifth Street – score 98

Holiday Inn Express, 3098 Elm Point Industrial Drive – score 98

Circle K, 3700 Elm Street – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed shelving in walk in cooler (display merch shelving) with accumulation of debris. Require cleaning at increased frequency. Coats, purses and other personal items stored improperly 2(pnt) – Observed coats hung on shelving. Must have designated location away from food prep/cooking/storage areas for personal items to be stored.

Lewis and Clark Gardens, 1221 Boones Lick Road – score 100

Thai Kitchen, 2436 West Clay Street – score 95

Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt) – Observed kitchen handwash sink inaccessible (bag of oranges and kitchen equipment stored in sink). Corrected on-site.

AFC Sushi at Schnuck’s, 1900 First Capitol Drive – score 95

No person in charge with a 5 year management level food safety certification.

Duchesne Bar, 1001 South Duchesne Drive – score 95

Observed most recent health inspection not printed and posted for public viewing.

Sleep Inn & Suites, 150 Fountain Lakes Boulevard – score 93

No person in charge with minimum requirement for food safety certification. Only basic level training required. Any ANSI accredited program allowed. Two examples include ServSafe food handler or foodhandlerclasses.com. Found cabinets in poor condition. Found water damage to cabinets and cabinet shelving below water sources/sinks.

Mr Thirsty’s Bar & Grill, 324 North Main Street – score 91

Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – Found soups in walk in cooler without dates and labels. Must be marked with date that item was prepared or marked with a discard date of 7 days. Found hoods requiring professional cleaning service. Found floors around fryers with accumulation of grease. Found walk in cooler shelving with rust buildup. Grease trap with strong aroma. Requires cleaning and inspection by professional servicing company. Last cleaned September 2019.

Donut King, 658 First Capitol Drive – score 98

Missouri Bluffs Golf Club, 18 Research Park Circle – score 100

Pizza Hut, 2440 West Clay Street – score 96

Shelving found heavily soiled throughout facility. Areas include (but not limited to): Shelves in Walk in cooler Shelves Over prep area table and under prep table Shelves by fryer on both sides Shelves under and above pizza cutting/boxing table Found hood and hood vents with accumulation of grease. No sticker found with last cleaning/servicing date. Requires professional cleaning. Found floors under prep table and wall of walk in cooler with excessive oil and debris accumulation.

Big Richard’s Hot Dogs, 1502 Elm Street – score 100

Weldon Spring

Breeze Park, 600 Breeze Park Drive – score 100

Mattingly’s Sports Bar & Grill, 1048 Wolfrum Road – score 88

No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) Raw meats above RTE food 5(pnt) Facility is operating without valid food permit Plumbing at 3 comp sink is taken apart. Needs to be repaired. Shelving and equipment such as microwave in need of cleaning to prevent contamination.

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from January 2020