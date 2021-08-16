St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Chandler Hill, Yummy House, JP’s Hideout and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of August 6 – 12, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

QuikTrip, 1140 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100

Wallis Petroleum, 1197 Highway Z – score 100

Relentless Meal Prep Service at Queen’s Commissary, 310 Interstate Drive – score 100

The Tree House Learning Center, 23 Tiffany Lynn Court – score 100

The Goddard School, 1513 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Old Town Smokehouse, 2 East Main Street – score 100

O’Fallon

Massas Bar & Grill, 3072 Winghaven Boulevard – follow up, desk approval

Susie G’s Specialty Cakes, 2679 Highway K – score 96

OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A BASIC SANITATION COURSE Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED OUTSIDE OF FOOD CONTAINERS SOILED OBSERVED SHELVING SOILED ON EQUIPMENTS

Jack in the Box, 910 Bryan Road – score 88

OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A SERV SAFE OR BASIC SANITATION CERTIFICATION (UPON ARRIVAL) Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) OBSERVED FOODS IN WALK IN COOLER WITHOUT DATE MARKINGS OBSERVED MOST RECENT INSPECTION NOT POSTED IN PUBLIC VIEW

Jammin’ Cafe & Grill, 4279 Keaton Crossing Boulevard – score 100

Little Caesar’s Pizza, 2438 Highway K – score 93

Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt) – OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A SERV SAFE OR BASIC SANITATION COURSE Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED PIZZA DOUGH RACKS SOILED OBSERVED COVING AT 3 COMPARTMENT SINK WITH BLACK SUBSTANCE IN NEED OF REPAIR (REPEAT VIOLATION OBSERVED GASKETS SOILED AT WALK IN COOLER DOOR OBSERVED WALL ABOVE 3 COMPARTMENT SINK SOILED WITH BLACK SUBSTANCE

Waterway Gas & Wash, 3995 Crusher Drive – score 100

Imo’s Pizza, 9951 Winghaven Boulevard – score 96

1 lower compartment of pizza prep reach in cooler accumulating moisture. Moisture should drain and not accumulate. Walk in blower in need of cleaning.

Dierberg’s seafood, 2979 Highway K – score 100

Beth Academy Daycare, 4301 Keaton Crossing Boulevard – score 100

The Corner Pub and Grill, 2921 Highway K – score 96

Tap House Pub & Patio, 9015 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) OBSERVED TOP OF FLOUR CONTAINER SOILED -OBSERVED FAN BLADES AND GUARD SOILED -OBSERVED SHELF SOILED UNDER FLOUR CONTAINER -OBSERVE TOP OF DISHWASHER SOILED Damaged floor tiles, holes in walls, missing ceiling tiles 2(pnt) OBSERVED CEILING IN NEED OF REPAIR

La Juicy Seafood, 373 Winding Woods Drive – score 91

OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A SERV SAFE CERTIFICATION Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – OBSERVED FOODS IN WALK IN COOLER WITHOUT DATES. FOODS HELD FOR MORE THAN 24 HOURS NEEDS A 7 DAY DATE MARKING Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED OUTER ATTACHMENT TO SODA NOZZLE SOILED

Thoele Convenience Store, 8695 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 93

No test kit for sanitizer 5(pnt) – OBSERVED NO TEST STRIPS TO MEASURE SANITIZER STRENGTH Damaged floor tiles, holes in walls, missing ceiling tiles 2(pnt) OBSERVED CEILING TILE MISSING IN BACK ROOM OBSERVED PEELING PAINT/DRY WALL IN BACK ROOM ABOVE MOP SINK

Apple of Your Eye Early Childhood Center, 9395 Mexico Road – score 100

Flik Intl Corp at Mastercard, 2200 Mastercard Boulevard – score 100

Winghaven Country Club, 7777 Winghaven Boulevard – score 93

Wallis Petroleum, 102 McDonald Lane – score 100

Cottleville

Albadia, 3957 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 95

OBSERVED 1 LI VE ROACH IN KITCHEN AREA ESTABLISHMENT IS UNDER PEST CONTROL PROGRAM 2ND TREATMENT TODAY. PEST CONTROL WILL BE OUT IN 2 WEEKS FOR 3RD AND FINAL TREATMENT AND THEN WILL TREAT EVERY TWO WEEKS

Aiello’s Cigar Bar, 5286 Highway N – score 100

Urbaniar Adventure and Trampoline Park, 5994 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 88

No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) – OBSERVED NO PAPER TOWELS AT HANDSINK IN BACK OF KITCHEN Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED CEILING VENTS SOILED OBSERVED ICE MACHINE SHELF SOILED

JP’s Hideout Pub & Grill, 3915 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 93

PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – OBSERVED FOODS IN REACH IN COOLER AT 47 DEGREES. OBSERVED WATER ACCUMULATING ON BOTTOM SHELF IN THE SAME REACH IN COOLER Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – OBSERVED FLIES BY MOP SINK-CHECK OUTER OPENINGS AND PRODUCE. KEEP USED APRON BINS CLOSED

St. Charles

88 China, 2649 Muegge Road – follow up

FOODS IN WALK IN COOLER HAVE BEEN PROPERLY DATED AT FOLLOW UP INSPECTION.

Swing A Round, 3541 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 93

Handwashing signage 2(pnt) – OBSERVED HAND SINK WITHOUT HAND WASHING SIGNAGE. INSPECTOR PROVIDED SIGN AT TIME OF INSPECTION OBSERVED MOST RECENT INSPECTION REPORT NOT POSTED FOR PUBLIC VIEWING.

Tendercare Learning Center, 1804 Boones Lick Road – score 100

Nacho’s Fresh Mex, 740 South Duchesne Drive – score 100 (opening)

Yummy House, 1610 Country Club Plaza Drive – score 98 (opening)

Boones Lick Trail Inn, 1000 South Main Street – score 100

Subway, 1064 Regency Parkway – score 90

No handsink 5(pnt) – No sink accessible in back room for handwashing. Currently only a prep sink and 3 compartment sink. Found 2 door reach in cooler with air temperature of 60 degrees F. Was told door was left open on cooler overnight and food was discarded when manager arrived this morning. Food from walk in cooler was prepped and placed into this cooler and found within proper holding temperature. Food was removed and placed back in walk in cooler until unit has cooled down.

Subway, 2897 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96

Shelf located on bottom of prep table resting on the ground. Must be 6 inches minimum off the ground. Found dust accumulation on ceiling above oven.

Raising Canes Chicken Fingers, 1840 First Capitol Drive – score 88

OBSERVED NO CERTIFIED FOOD PROTECTION MANAGER FOR FACILITY. Handwashing signage 2(pnt) OBSERVED HAND WASH SINK ACROSS FROM FRYERS WITHOUT HAND WASH SIGNS\ OBSERVED MOST RECENT INSPECTION REPORT NOT POSTED FOR PUBLIC VIEWING.

Weldon Spring

Faith Church Kitchen, 300 Siedentop Road – score 100

Faith Church Kitchen coffee bar, 300 Siedentop Road – score 10

Defiance

Terry & Kathy’s Inn, 3006 Highway 94 S – score 85

Hand sink used for Item storage and contains ashes. – Raw meats above RTE food 5(pnt) Raw beef to be stored beneath rte foods – Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) Food contact surfaces to be sanitized before use.

Chandler Hill Vineyards, 596 Defiance Road – score 95

Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) Drip at 3 comp sink

Double D Market, 1300 Highway DD – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from June 2021:

Harvester Dairy Queen, 1450 Jungs Station Road – score 98

Hooters of St. Peters, 4061 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 95 (June 11), score 100 (June 21)

Imo’s, 312 Jungermann Road – score 96

Jack and Jill Steam Academy, 700 Jungermann Road – score 100

Jack in the Box, 6096 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 96

Jelly Bean Island Learning Academy, 6810 Mexico Road – score 100

Jenner’s Kids Daycare, 1346 Dingledine Road – score 100

Jimmy John’s, 4865 Mexico Road – score100

Kidz Academy, 1 Sugarwood Drive – score 98

Kyoto Steakhouse of Japan, 4054 N Cloverleaf Drive – score 98

