St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Chandler Hill, Yummy House, JP’s Hideout and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of August 6 – 12, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
Wentzville
- QuikTrip, 1140 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100
- Wallis Petroleum, 1197 Highway Z – score 100
- Relentless Meal Prep Service at Queen’s Commissary, 310 Interstate Drive – score 100
- The Tree House Learning Center, 23 Tiffany Lynn Court – score 100
- The Goddard School, 1513 Wentzville Parkway – score 100
- Old Town Smokehouse, 2 East Main Street – score 100
O’Fallon
- Massas Bar & Grill, 3072 Winghaven Boulevard – follow up, desk approval
- Susie G’s Specialty Cakes, 2679 Highway K – score 96
OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A BASIC SANITATION COURSE
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED OUTSIDE OF FOOD CONTAINERS SOILED
OBSERVED SHELVING SOILED ON EQUIPMENTS
- Jack in the Box, 910 Bryan Road – score 88
OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A SERV SAFE OR BASIC SANITATION CERTIFICATION (UPON ARRIVAL)
Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt)
OBSERVED FOODS IN WALK IN COOLER WITHOUT DATE MARKINGS
OBSERVED MOST RECENT INSPECTION NOT POSTED IN PUBLIC VIEW
- Jammin’ Cafe & Grill, 4279 Keaton Crossing Boulevard – score 100
- Little Caesar’s Pizza, 2438 Highway K – score 93
Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt) – OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A SERV SAFE OR BASIC SANITATION COURSE
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED PIZZA DOUGH RACKS SOILED
OBSERVED COVING AT 3 COMPARTMENT SINK WITH BLACK SUBSTANCE IN NEED OF REPAIR (REPEAT VIOLATION
OBSERVED GASKETS SOILED AT WALK IN COOLER DOOR
OBSERVED WALL ABOVE 3 COMPARTMENT SINK SOILED WITH BLACK SUBSTANCE
- Waterway Gas & Wash, 3995 Crusher Drive – score 100
- Imo’s Pizza, 9951 Winghaven Boulevard – score 96
1 lower compartment of pizza prep reach in cooler accumulating moisture. Moisture should drain and not accumulate.
Walk in blower in need of cleaning.
- Dierberg’s seafood, 2979 Highway K – score 100
- Beth Academy Daycare, 4301 Keaton Crossing Boulevard – score 100
- The Corner Pub and Grill, 2921 Highway K – score 96
- Tap House Pub & Patio, 9015 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt)
OBSERVED TOP OF FLOUR CONTAINER SOILED
-OBSERVED FAN BLADES AND GUARD SOILED
-OBSERVED SHELF SOILED UNDER FLOUR CONTAINER
-OBSERVE TOP OF DISHWASHER SOILED
Damaged floor tiles, holes in walls, missing ceiling tiles 2(pnt)
OBSERVED CEILING IN NEED OF REPAIR
- La Juicy Seafood, 373 Winding Woods Drive – score 91
OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A SERV SAFE CERTIFICATION
Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) – OBSERVED FOODS IN WALK IN COOLER WITHOUT DATES. FOODS HELD FOR MORE THAN 24 HOURS NEEDS A 7 DAY DATE MARKING
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED OUTER ATTACHMENT TO SODA NOZZLE SOILED
- Thoele Convenience Store, 8695 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 93
No test kit for sanitizer 5(pnt) – OBSERVED NO TEST STRIPS TO MEASURE SANITIZER STRENGTH
Damaged floor tiles, holes in walls, missing ceiling tiles 2(pnt)
OBSERVED CEILING TILE MISSING IN BACK ROOM
OBSERVED PEELING PAINT/DRY WALL IN BACK ROOM ABOVE MOP SINK
- Apple of Your Eye Early Childhood Center, 9395 Mexico Road – score 100
- Flik Intl Corp at Mastercard, 2200 Mastercard Boulevard – score 100
- Winghaven Country Club, 7777 Winghaven Boulevard – score 93
- Wallis Petroleum, 102 McDonald Lane – score 100
Cottleville
- Albadia, 3957 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 95
OBSERVED 1 LI VE ROACH IN KITCHEN AREA
ESTABLISHMENT IS UNDER PEST CONTROL PROGRAM 2ND TREATMENT TODAY. PEST CONTROL WILL BE OUT IN 2 WEEKS FOR 3RD AND FINAL TREATMENT AND THEN WILL TREAT EVERY TWO WEEKS
- Aiello’s Cigar Bar, 5286 Highway N – score 100
- Urbaniar Adventure and Trampoline Park, 5994 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 88
No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) – OBSERVED NO PAPER TOWELS AT HANDSINK IN BACK OF KITCHEN
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED CEILING VENTS SOILED
OBSERVED ICE MACHINE SHELF SOILED
- JP’s Hideout Pub & Grill, 3915 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 93
PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – OBSERVED FOODS IN REACH IN COOLER AT 47 DEGREES. OBSERVED WATER ACCUMULATING ON BOTTOM SHELF IN THE SAME REACH IN COOLER
Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – OBSERVED FLIES BY MOP SINK-CHECK OUTER OPENINGS AND PRODUCE. KEEP USED APRON BINS CLOSED
St. Charles
- 88 China, 2649 Muegge Road – follow up
FOODS IN WALK IN COOLER HAVE BEEN PROPERLY DATED AT FOLLOW UP INSPECTION.
- Swing A Round, 3541 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 93
Handwashing signage 2(pnt) – OBSERVED HAND SINK WITHOUT HAND WASHING SIGNAGE. INSPECTOR PROVIDED SIGN AT TIME OF INSPECTION
OBSERVED MOST RECENT INSPECTION REPORT NOT POSTED FOR PUBLIC VIEWING.
- Tendercare Learning Center, 1804 Boones Lick Road – score 100
- Nacho’s Fresh Mex, 740 South Duchesne Drive – score 100 (opening)
- Yummy House, 1610 Country Club Plaza Drive – score 98 (opening)
- Boones Lick Trail Inn, 1000 South Main Street – score 100
- Subway, 1064 Regency Parkway – score 90
No handsink 5(pnt) – No sink accessible in back room for handwashing. Currently only a prep sink and 3 compartment sink.
Found 2 door reach in cooler with air temperature of 60 degrees F. Was told door was left open on cooler overnight and food was discarded when manager arrived this morning. Food from walk in cooler was prepped and placed into this cooler and found within proper holding temperature. Food was removed and placed back in walk in cooler until unit has cooled down.
- Subway, 2897 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96
Shelf located on bottom of prep table resting on the ground. Must be 6 inches minimum off the ground.
Found dust accumulation on ceiling above oven.
- Raising Canes Chicken Fingers, 1840 First Capitol Drive – score 88
OBSERVED NO CERTIFIED FOOD PROTECTION MANAGER FOR FACILITY.
Handwashing signage 2(pnt)
OBSERVED HAND WASH SINK ACROSS FROM FRYERS WITHOUT HAND WASH SIGNS\
OBSERVED MOST RECENT INSPECTION REPORT NOT POSTED FOR PUBLIC VIEWING.
Weldon Spring
- Faith Church Kitchen, 300 Siedentop Road – score 100
- Faith Church Kitchen coffee bar, 300 Siedentop Road – score 10
Defiance
- Terry & Kathy’s Inn, 3006 Highway 94 S – score 85
Hand sink used for Item storage and contains ashes. – Raw meats above RTE food 5(pnt)
Raw beef to be stored beneath rte foods – Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt)
Food contact surfaces to be sanitized before use.
- Chandler Hill Vineyards, 596 Defiance Road – score 95
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt)
Drip at 3 comp sink
- Double D Market, 1300 Highway DD – score 100
St. Peters
The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from June 2021:
- Harvester Dairy Queen, 1450 Jungs Station Road – score 98
- Hooters of St. Peters, 4061 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 95 (June 11), score 100 (June 21)
- Imo’s, 312 Jungermann Road – score 96
- Jack and Jill Steam Academy, 700 Jungermann Road – score 100
- Jack in the Box, 6096 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 96
- Jelly Bean Island Learning Academy, 6810 Mexico Road – score 100
- Jenner’s Kids Daycare, 1346 Dingledine Road – score 100
- Jimmy John’s, 4865 Mexico Road – score100
- Kidz Academy, 1 Sugarwood Drive – score 98
- Kyoto Steakhouse of Japan, 4054 N Cloverleaf Drive – score 98
