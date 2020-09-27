St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Carousel Chocolates, Syberg’s, Smashburger and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of September 14 – 20, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Flint Hill

Mannino’s Market TOO, 5023 Highway P – score 100

Wentzville

Arby’s, 1988 Wentzville Parkway – score 98

Hope Learning Center, 9 Love Park Lane – score 100

Hope Closet Ministries Food Pantry, 9 Love Park Lane – score 100

Tommy Boy’s Bar & Grill, 1229 Wentzville Parkway #199 – score 88

No one was present with 8-hour basic sanitation training. Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) Improper chemical concentration of warewashing machine.

Walmart grocery, deli, bakery, 1971 Wentzville Parkway – all scored 100

Dardenne Prairie

Arctic Sno, Lot 4 Dardenne Prairie Plaza – score 100

Town Square Pub N Grub, 7843 Highway N – score 100

Gymquarters Gymnastics Center, 92 Hubble Drive – score 100

O’Fallon

Super 8 Motel, 987 Terra Lane – score 100

Pizza Hut, 2187 West Terra Lane – score 100

Thai Jasmine mobile, 2019 Highway K – score 100

QuikTrip retail and concession, 955 Bryan Road – both scored 100

Carousel Chocolates & More, 127 O’Fallon Commons Drive – score 100

Fort Zumwalt North High School, 1230 Tom Ginnever Avenue – score 100

The Panther Perk FZN HS Coffee Shop, 1230 Tom Ginnever Avenue – score 100

Fort Zumwalt North HS Indoor Concession, 1230 kTom Ginnever Avenue – score 100

Delmar Gardens of O’Fallon, 7068 South Outer 364 – score 100

Two Shamrocks Public House, 3449 Pheasant Meadow Drive – score 100

Max’s Pizza, 1120 Technology Drive #119 – score 100

St. Charles

Chartwell’s at Orchard Farm HS, 2175 Highway V – score 100

Chartwell’s at Orchard Farm Elementary, 2135 Highway V – score 100

Jack in the Box, 1992 Zumbehl Road – score 96

HVAC system dripping moisture along prep and service walk way. To avoid potential contamination the moisture should be controled by HVAC system. Lower compartment of Randell Reach In cooler is accumulating moisture. Moisture should not accumulate.

Compass Group at Orchard Farm Middle School, 2195 Highway V – score 100

Smashburger, 1981 Zumbehl Road – score 86

No soap at sink 5(pnt) – Hand sink front and mid food prep not properly stocked . Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – Food contact surfaces to be washed, rinsed and sanitized before use and sanitizer to be available to clean surfaces contaminated in use. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Ceiling blower vents in walk in cooler in need of cleaning to prevent contamination.Trash and grease areas outside to be maintained properly and grease spillage should be removed from ground and disposed of.

Hardee’s, 2023 Zumbehl Road – score 79

No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) – Sink also obstructed and used for purposes other than hand washing. Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) 1) When washing, all containers must be washed, rinsed and sanitized. All steps must be followed and item to be air dried. 2) Dish machine sanitizer ND. Do not use until sanitizer is present in rinse cycle. 3) Utensils to be stored clean and not put away dirty. In freezer and walk in refrigerator moisture from condensation presents hazard to food items. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Equipment such as slicers and refrigeration blowers and equipment surfaces in need of cleaning. ceiling, walls, vents and floor in need of cleaning to remove build up. Current inspection must be posted Discussed 1) Personal items to be stored away from food items. 2) Rear door deteriorating and potential vector harborage. 3) Dumpster area to remain clean and lids closed. 4) Mops to be stored mop head down. 5) Current license must be posted.

Moving Munchies, 1023 First Capitol Drive – score 100

Blanchette Aquatic Center, 1900 West Randolph Street – score 100

Immanuel Lutheran Church, 632 East Highway N – score 100

Deli Level 2 Queen Service Bar 1 Ameristar, 1 Ameristar Boulevard – score 90

Cooked PHF?s not properly cooled 5(pnt) TCS (PHF) food must be cooled properly before cold holding on a make line. Foods have 2 hours to drop from 135F to 70F and 70F to 41F or lower after 4 hours. Inspector found cooked chicken in top portion of a make table line at 135F. Temperature of make line not sufficient to decrease foods temperature in time required and also is not designed for that function. Corrected by removing and taking to blast chiller. Sanitizer too strong 5(pnt) Found quat based sanitizer at a concentration greater than 400 ppm. Found mixing dispenser not functioning properly and bucket mixed by hand. If mixed by hand, the solution must be tested to verify proper strength. To email inspector notice from Ecolab that mixer has been fixed. Sanitizer was disposed of and mixer in neighboring restaurant to be used to make sanitizer buckets until fixed.

Landmark Buffet, Glo Bar, Queen Black Jack Bar & Service Bar, King Black Jack Bar & Service Bar, King Lucky Seven Bar & Service Bar, TDR, Production Kitchen, Star Club, Pearl’s Oyster Bar, Bottleneck blues Bar, Level 2 King Front Bar, Level King Service Bar #2, Ryse, King Cat Lounge, Bugatti’s, Amerisports Bar & Kitchen, Conference Center at Ameristar Casino, 1 Ameristar Boulevard – all scored 100

Asia Ameristar, 1 Ameristar Boulevard – score 98

Falcon Diner, 1 Ameristar Boulevard – score 98

Sodexo at Central Elementary School, 4625 Central School Road – score 100

Cottleville

St. Joseph Parish Hall, 1375 Motherhead Road – score 100

Weldon Spring

Sodexo at Francis Howell Junior HS, 825 O’Fallon Road – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from June 2020: