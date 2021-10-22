St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Carousel Chocolates, Spice Bazaar, Tumbleweeds and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of October 16 – 22, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Flint Hill

Wabash Elementary School, 100 Golden Gate Parkway – score 100

Wentzville

Walmart grocery and bakery, 1971 Wentzville Parkway – both scored 100

Steak N Shake, 1134 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100

Stefanina’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, 762 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100

Dairy Queen, 702 South Church Street – score 100

Bob Evans, 3001 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Smoothie King, 1861 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Starbuck’s, 1877 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Rookie’s Bar and Grill, 15356 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 98

Fastlane, 21 East Highway N – score 100

New Melle

Shortstops Convenience Store, 30 West Highway D – score 98

Maracas, 4600 Highway Z – score 73

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) Upstairs food prep has 2 hand sinks and neither is usable in current condition. Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) dish machine not dispensing sanitizer into dish compartment Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) Kitchen hand sink not usable due to leak. Grease accumulating on roof draining down gutters and onto drive way. This must be cleaned from the roof and gutters and parking lot. Dirty walls, floors or ceilings because of construction or improper installation 2(pnt) Ceilings and shelves to be smooth and easily cleanable. 3 Compartment sink is to be used with approved sanitizer to sanitize dishes until dish machine is made to properly dispense sanitizer during its cycle. Food prep in basement shall cease. no cutting of vegetables or processing of any food shall occur in basement as stated in report dated 06-21-2021.

Lake Saint Louis

Lake Forest Golf & Country Club, 300 Yard Drive – follow up, all violations corrected

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 6125 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 100

Panda Express, 6200 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 100

Tumbleweeds, 6127 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 100

Dardenne Prairie

Qdoba Mexican Eats, 7863 Highway N – score 98

Happy China, 7871 Highway N – score 100

O’Fallon

Park Place Assisted Living, 2000 Boardwalk Place Drive – score 100

Park Place Senior Living, 2002 Boardwalk Place Drive – score 100

Golf Headquarters Family Golfplex, 3465 Highway K – score 100

Boonslick School, 321 Knaust Road – score 100

Heaven Scent Bakery, 1133 Bryan Road – score 100

Spice Bazaar, 3449 Pheasant Meadow Drive – score 100

O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadow Drive – score 100

El Tio Pepe Mexican Restaurant, 315 West Terra Lane – score 100

Midwest Petroleum, 1060 Bryan Road – score 100

Krishna Veni Foods, 943 Waterbury Falls Drive – score 100

Schnuck’s seafood, 3029 Highway K – score 100

Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 1151 Tom Ginnever Avenue – score 100

Hope Ministries & Pantry, 206 East Elm Street – score 100

Salvation Army Food Pantry, 2 William Booth Drive – score 100

Schnuck’s bakery and retail, 3029 Highway K – both scored 100

Country Club Car Wash, 2999 Highway K – score 98

Club Fitness, 2947 Highway K – score 100

Carousel Chocolates & More, 127 O’Fallon Commons Drive – score 100

Jose Penos Mexican Restaurant, 973 Waterbury Falls Drive – score 100

Hunan King, 3038 Winghaven Boulevard – score 100

South America Bakery, 4279 Keaton Crossing Boulevard – score 100

Circle K, 602 North Main Street – score 100

Alpha & Omega Roasting Company, 111 North Main Street – score 100

Sweet Inspirations Bakery, 2443 Highway K – score 100

QuikTrip, 8601 Mexico Road – score 98

Lean Kitchen, 2917 Highway K Unit E – score 95

No test kit for sanitizer 5(pnt) No test Kits for sanitizer used; quat and chlorine

Cottleville

Food Service Consultants at St. Joseph Parish, 1351 Motherhead Road – score 93

Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – OBSERVED DISH WASHER NOT HEAT SANITIZING, WILL USE 3 COMPARTMENT SINK UNTIL UNIT IS FIXED Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – OBSERVED SMALL LEAK AT HANDSINK IN DISH ROOM AND LOW WATER PRESSURE AT HANDSINK IN KITCHEN. PERSON IN CHARGE HAS A WORK ORDER PLACED FOR BOTH HANDSINKS

Food Service Consultants at St. Joseph Parish, 1351 Motherhead Road – follow up, dishwasher violation corrected

Sodexo at Saeger Middle School, 5201 Highway N – score 100

Tony Glavin Soccer Complex, 2 Woodlands Parkway – score 100

Observed air bubbles in sanitizer line leading to machine. No reading on chlorine test strips. Auto Chlor to send tech to correct. To discontinue use until corrected. Must read 50-100 ppm. Observed insect at dishwasher area and at bar area. The PREMISES shall be maintained free of insects, rodents, and other pests. The presence of insects, rodents, and other pests shall be controlled to eliminate their presence on the PREMISES by: (A) Routinely inspecting incoming shipments of FOOD and supplies; (B) Routinely inspecting the PREMISES for evidence of pests; (C) Using methods, if pests are found, such as trapping devices or other means of pest control as specified under 7-202.12, 7-206.12, and 7-206.13; Pf and (D) Eliminating harborage conditions.

Lewis & Clark American Restaurant, 217 South Main Street – follow up, in compliance

Greiner’s Pub, 2035 Campus Drive – score 100

St. Andrews Mini Mart, 2000 Campus Drive – score 100

Mr Thirsty’s Bar & Grill, 324 North Main Street – score 94

No person in charge with a current food safety certification, manager level. Harborage conditions identified in mop sink closet. Observed wet rags and wet mop not hung to air dry. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) Top of ice chute in kitchen found soiled. Fryer area with accumulation of debris. Includes area behind fryer and small cooler. Walk in cooler fan cover with debris accumulation.

Youth In Need, 2310 Elm Street – score 100

Chartwells at Benton Elementary School, 400 North Sixth Street – score 100

Youth In Need, 1815 Boones Lick Road – score 100

Chartwells at St. Charles Senior High, 725 North Kingshighway Street – score 100

Mobil on the Run, 1401 Bass Pro Drive – score 76

OBSERVED MANAGER WITHOUT CERTIFICATION. CERTIFICATE IS AT ANOTHER LOCATION. ADVISED TO BRING CERTIFICATE TO THIS LOCATION. Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt) OBSERVED STOCK BLOCKING HAND SINK. OBSERVED HAND SINK IN KITCHEN WITHOUT HAND SOAP. OBSERVED HAND SINKS IN PUBLIC RESTROOMS WITHOUT HAND WASH SIGNAGE. OBSERVED HAND SOAP AT 3 COMPARTMENT SINK. HANDWASHING MUST BE DONE AT A SEPARATED, DESIGNATED HAND WASH SINK. Food that is unsafe, adulterated or contaminated (discarded) 5(pnt) OBSERVED EGGS DATED 10/12/2021 STILL FOR SALE IN COOLER. MANAGER NOTED THAT SHIPMENT CAME IN YESTERDAY, 10/19/2021. MANAGER IMMEDIATELY PULLED EGGS FROM SHELVES AND SENDING BACK TO SUPPLIER. Food stored on floor or exposed to moisture/contamination 2(pnt) OBSERVED FOOD AND DRINK STORED DIRECTLY ON FLOOR OF WALK IN COOLERS. FOOD SHALL BE STORED AT LEAST 6 INCHES OFF THE FLOOR. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) OBSERVED SOIL BUILD UP ALONG WALLS, FANS IN WALK IN COOLER. NO INSPECTION REPORT. NEW MANAGEMENT. ADVISED TO HANG NEW INSPECTION REPORT AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. DISCUSSED CHECKING DATE LABELS AT SHIPMENT INTAKE. DO NOT ACCEPT EXPIRED FOOD. DISCUSSED DESIGNATING SINKS AS EITHER HAND WASHING OR NO HANDWASHING. HAND WASHING CANNOT BE DONE IN FOOD PREP OR WARE WASHING SINKS.

Fast Jax BBQ, 3317 Highway 94 N – score 98

Thoele Convenience Store, 3000 Highway 94 N – score 92

Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) Walk in freezer door seal broken leading to ice condensate accumulation throughout unit. Compressor pipe breached. Requires repair/replacement. Freezer floor damaged; not cleanable. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) Repeat violation: Excessive soil buildup throughout edges and corners of floor in back work areas; empty carton and misc debris accumulation on floor of back work areas and walk in coolers; cooking equipment NFS surfaces with soil buildup. 4-601.11 vent hood dirty. Mold accumulation on wall adjacent to soda syrup containers. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) Repeat violation: Drip observed originating from soda machine in back room.

Wapelhorst Park Concession Stand, 1875 Muegge Road – score 100

Valentis Delicatessen and Market Place, 105 North Main Street – score 96

Found cabinets with chips and flaking. To be replaced in January with stainless. Found 2020 permit posted. Had 2021 easily accessible and switched out.

Petro Mart retail, 1990 South First Capitol Drive – score 100

Wallis Petroleum, 2311 Upper Bottom Road – score 100

Augusta

Augusta Elementary School, 5541 Locust Street – score 100

Miss Augusta, 4415 South Highway 94 – score 100

