St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Captain D’s, Magpie’s, Mad Dog and Cats

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of January 29 – February 4, 2019. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Foristell

Popeye’s, 3265 North Service Road E – score 100

Taco Bell/Pizza Hut, 3265 North Service Road E – score 100

Wentzville

McDonald’s, 766 West Pearce Boulevard – score 91

Dirty FCSs 2(pnt) – Observed accumulation of debris on the inside of the ice bin. Warewashing machine was not dispensing a sanitizing solution. A maintenance technician was called and the three compartment sink will be used until the warewashing machine is operable again Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Leaking pipe observed under front hand sink.

Culver’s, 1898 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Sugarfire Smokehouse, 600 West Main Street – score 95

No test kit for sanitizer 5(pnt)

Wentzville Family Diner, 403 Luetkenhaus Boulevard – score 100

QuikTrip retail and concession, 55 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Papa John’s Pizza, 703 West Pearce Boulevard – score 98

Captain D’s, 708 South Church Street – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

BC’s Kitchen, 10 Meadows Circle Ste. 400 – score 100

Imo’s Pizza, 3449 Technology Drive – score 100

Subway at Walmart, 6100 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 95

Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – 1)m Water pressure at rear hand sink is not adequate for hand washing. 2) Water purification system dripping and accumulating water in pan

Subway, 6249 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 100

Cottleville

Piazza Messina Bar, 5535 Highway N – score 93

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED UTENSIL DRAWER SOILED. OBSERVED GRILL COOLER DRAWER SOILED. OBSERVED PREP COOLER BOTTOM SHELF SOILED Insufficient water capacity (includes hot water) 5(pnt) – OBSERVED COLD WATER AT HANDSINK NOT WORKING IN BACK OF KITCHEN (BAR HANDSINK IN FRONT IS WORKING)

Piazza Messina Bar, 5535 Highway N – follow up, in compliance

Russo Catering, 5535 Highway N – score 95

Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – OBSERVED DISHWASHER NOT HEAT SANITIZING

Russo Catering, 5535 Highway N – follow up, violation corrected

Dardenne Prairie

Oakhaven Montessori School, 7267 Highway N – score 100

O’Fallon

Fazoli’s, 1108 Highway K – score 94

Dirty FCSs 2(pnt) – Observed buildup of debris on the inside of the ice machine in the back of the kitchen. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed an accumulation of debris on the floors of the walk-in cooler. Observed a poor fitting back door showing a noticeable gap on the bottom right of the seal.

Turtle Creek Pub & Grill, 128 Triad Center – score 93

Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – OBSERVED DISH WASHER NOT SANITIZING, CHLORINE READING 0 PPM Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED BACK OF PREP COOLER SHELF SOILED. OBSERVED WALL ABOVE 3 COMPARTMENT SINK SOILED. OBSERVED WALK IN COOLER SHELVING SOILED AND STARTING TO RUST. OBSERVED GRATES ABOVE DISHWASHER SOILED. OBSERVED WALL ABOVE FOOD PREP AREA SOILED

Turtle Creek Pub & Grill, 128 Triad Center West – follow up, in compliance

Qdoba Mexican Eats, 1290 Highway K – score 100

Applebee’s, 1377 Highway K – score 100

The Landing of O’Fallon, 1000 Landing Circle – score 100

Stefanina’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, 8645 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 93

PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – OBSERVED FOODS IN WALK IN COOLER AT 47 DEGREES. MANAGER CLEANED COILS. FOODS THAT HAVE BEEN IN THE TEMPERATURE DANGER ZONE FOR 6 HOURS OR REACH 70 DEGREES SHOULD BE THROWN AWAY Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED REACH IN FREEZER SHELVING SOILED. OBSERVED MONITOR HAS ACCUMULATION OF DUST ABOVE ICE MACHINE

Stefanina’s Pizzeria & Restaurant, 8645 Veterans Memorial Parkway – follow up, violation corrected

Asian Cafe Bar & Grill, 1260 Bryan Road – score 98

Show-Me’s, 2509 Highway K – score 94

Observed food containers not stored at 15 cm (6 in.) above the ground. Dirty FCSs 2(pnt) – Observed a build up of debris in ice machine bin. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Accumulation of debris under fryer.

Sugarfire Smoke House, 9955 Winghaven Boulevard – score 100

Sushi Ai, 2981 Highway K – score 95

No test kit for sanitizer 5(pnt) – OBSERVED DID NOT HAVE THE CORRECT TEST STRIPS TO MEASURE CHLORINE SANITIZER IN DISHWASHER (CORRECTED ONSITE) ESTABLISHMENT MANAGER SHOWED PROOF OF RECEIPT OF ORDERING TEST STRIPS FOR CHLORINE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 112 Laura K Drive – score 100

McAlister’s Deli, 8670 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

China King, 2701 Highway K – score 91

OBSERVED RICE IN STEAMER AT 90 DEGREES. ESTABLISHMENT HAD RICE COOKER OFF. MANAGER THREW RICE AWAY Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – OBSERVED GAP AT BACKDOOR AT THRESHOLD. BACK DOOR NEEDS WEATHER STRIPPING TO PREVENT PESTS FROM ENTERING ESTABLISHMENT Incorrect order of wash-rinse sanitize 2(pnt) – OBSERVED IN CORRECT ORDER OF WASH, RINSE, SANITIZE

Boardwalk Subs, 2758 Highway K – score 91

Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt) – OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A SERV SAFE MANAGER CERTIFICATION Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – OBSERVED PLUMBING SLOW TO DRAIN OBSERVED 2020 PERMIT NOT AVAILABLE

Walnut Grill, 4401 Highway K – follow up, in compliance

KC Food Service, 202 West Third Street – score 100

Heavy Smoke BBQ, 508 Chatham Drive – score 100

Subway, 1264 Bryan Road – score 98

St. Charles

St. Louis Bread Company, 2079 Zumbehl Road – score 100

TGI Fridays, 2000 South First Capitol Drive – score 100

Embassy Suites kitchen main, 2 Convention Center Plaza – score 94

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed dust/dirt on fan grates in walkin cooler, microwave handles, cooler handles/interior, shelves. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Observed leaking handle/faucet at handwash sinks by line and food prep sink. No 2020 license observed. Submit 2020 license application and fee immediately.

Steak N Shake, 2221 First Capitol Drive – score 92

Observed harborage conditions present. These include excessive food debris and grease under fryers and under the flattop and other cooking line equipment. These areas must be cleaned at an increased frequency to prevent buildup and to eliminate any harborage conditions. Torn curtains or leaky door seals on machines 2(pnt) – Observed gasket damaged on pull out cooler door. Observed tear in walk in cooler gasket. Replace all damaged gaskets. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed walk in cooler shelving with accumulation of debris. Clean at increased frequency to prevent buildup.Found dry storage area requiring organizing and the removal of any unnecessary items that are not essential to the operation of the establishment. Currently being completed and corrected. Found floors with accumulation of grease and food debris. Most notable includes: Under dishwashing area

Walk in Cooler

Under fryers and cooking equipment on the main line

Dry storage area

Observed walls soiled in walk in cooler.

Clean all areas at an increased frequency to prevent buildup of debris.

American Legion Post 312 – score 100

Buffalo Wild Wings, 1465 Bass Pro Drive – score 100

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 1840 First Capitol Drive – score 100

Petro Mart, 1990 South First Capitol Drive – score 100

Golden Corral, 1850 Zumbehl Road – score 94

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed dirt/debris on walkin freezer floors, dry storage floors, produce walkin cooler floors, produce walkin cooler fan grates, meat walkin cooler shelves, meat walkin cooler fan grates, inside pizza prep cooler, floors in storage by box/pop, ice scoop holder cup in waitress station, can opener. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Observed damage to handwash sink in bakery (faucet base broken), leak at prep sink in bakery, leak at plumbing in 3 cmpt dishwash sink, leak at handwash sink by dishwash station, loose handwash sink/caulking by dishwash area. Damaged floor tiles, holes in walls, missing ceiling tiles 2(pnt) – Observed damaged floor tiles/walls in produce walkin cooler, tiles by produce washing sink, damaged wall surface by dry storage, damaged tiles by line.

Cornerstone Kitchen, 3944 South Old Highway 94 – score 100

Field Box, 3721 Mexico Road – score 96

Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) – Observed torn gaskets on doors of prep cooler in cookline. Observed loose handle control on handwash sink in bar. Observed dirt/debris on floors/walls particularly behind equipment in cookline. Observed rusting shelves in walkin cooler – repair/replace as necessary and protect food from contamination from flaking. Monitor coving along floor base by walkin cooler.

Magpie’s, 903 South Main Street – score 96 (opening)

Non-food grade materials used for food storage 2(pnt) – Found items stored in open #10 cans. Once cans are opened, the food items must be relocated to food grade storage containers and cans discarded. Observed lower kitchen with areas requiring more frequent cleaning. Areas include floors behind cooking equipment, area surrounding 3 compartment floor drain, and area under dishwasher/sinks.

Sucrose, 700 South Fifth Street – score 100

Rosciglione Bakery, 2265 Bluestone Drive – score 100

QuikTrip retail and concession, 1500 Zumbehl Road – score 100

Stefanina’s Express, 3831 Elm Street – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed debris accumulation on equipment. Areas include on top of dishwasher, sides of fryers, and cooking equipment on line. Observed floors and walls throughout with accumulation of debris. Most notable under equipment and surrounding fryers.

Growler USA, 3833 Elm Street – score 98

Lindenwood Pub, 138 North Kingshighway Street – score 100

Mission Taco Joint, 1650 Beale Street Ste. 130 – score 98

Weldon Spring

Los 3 Compadres Mexican Restaurant, 1052 Wolfrum Road – score 93

Men’s and women’s bathrooms no hot water for hand washing. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Bar soda dispenser and ice machine and bin in need of cleaning to remove build up.

Mad Dog and Cats, 1005 Wolfrum Road – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from December 2019