St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Breakfast Club, Taco Bell, Wendy’s, Ameristar and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of June 11 – 17, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

New Melle

New Melle Sports & Recreation, 4700 Highway Z – score 100

Wentzville

Parklane Care & Rehab Center, 401 Mar Le Drive – follow up

3 comp sink dispenser not dispensing quatenary ammonia sanitizer at appropriate concentration. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) Plumbing at Salvajor grinder is still leaking resulting in an accumulation of waste water below. Quat dispenser at 3 comp sink is still not functional but staff is successfully using quat from mop sink dispenser. Failure to fix the 3 comp sink dispenser is still a violation but this will be checked for compliance at the next routine inspection. 51) Leak persists so re inspection will occur unless documentation of repair is e mailed before the next re inspection date. re inspections will occur until this repair is documented and a fee of $100 per re inspection will be charged until repair is made.

Club Fitness, 7 Wentzville Center – score 90

Thermometers missing from hot or cold unit 5(pnt) – Candy thermometer used in refrigerator; does not have temp scale for the intended range of use. Most recent food establishment facility inspection report not posted in conspicuous location for public viewing.

Wendy’s, 1233 West Pearce Boulevard – score 95

Bare hands contact with RTE food 5(pnt)

Las Lajas Mexican Store, 1126 West Pearce Boulevard Ste. 114 – score 100

O’Fallon

Runny Meade Liquor, 804 Runny Meade Plaza – score 100 (opening)

Jimmy John’s, 981 Waterbury Falls Drive – score 100

The Breakfast Club, 991 Waterbury Falls Drive – score 100

The Links at Dardenne, 7000 Brassel Drive – score 93

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Hand sinks blocked or used for other purposes. Hand sink should be dedicated and maintained clean and available for use. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Ice machine in need of cleaning to remove soiling. Store chemicals away from food and food surfaces. 1) At least one employee should have 8 hour food. 2) safety certification and employee on site to have basic sanitation class. 3) Paper towels should be stored where they can be maintained clean. 4) Tops of equipment accumulating soiling.

St. Charles

Pearls Oyster Bar, Falcon Diner, Conference Center, Bugatti’s, Amerisports bar and kitchen, Star Club, TDR, Production Kitchen, King Cat Lounge, Asia, all at Ameristar Casino, 1 Ameristar Boulevard – all scored 100

Deli Level 2 Queen Service Bar 1 at Ameristar Casino, 1 Ameristar Boulevard – score 98

The Real Mexican Flavor, 1411 South First Capitol Drive D – score 95

Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt) Observed skillet in hand wash sink. Skillet was removed and put into dish wash sink when inspector asked. Hand wash sink was sanitized after.

Jimmy John’s, 100 North Kingshighway Street – score 100 (0pening)

Taco Bell, 3797 Elm Street – score 95

Found quat based sanitizer not being dispenser at proper concentration at 3 compartment sink. Also location for sani bucket filling. To mix chemicals manually and test with appropriate test kit 200-400 ppm. Discussed cleaning schedule for ceiling tiles, gaskets, and fryer location.

Taco Bell, 3797 Elm Street – follow up, in compliance

Huck’s Convenience Store, 2875 St. Peters Howell Road – follow up

SPOKE WITH MANAGER MIKE AND REACH IN COOLER WILL NOT BE USED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. OBSERVED COOLER EMPTY UPON ARRIVAL.

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, 1012 South Fifth Street – score 100

Taco Bell, 620 South Fifth Street – score 88

No towels or dryer at sink 5(pnt) – Observed hand sink towards front of house without hand towels. Observed 2020 license posted, 2021 license not posted. Previous inspection report from November 2020 not posted. Most recent inspection report shall be posted for public viewing.

Lake St. Charles Retirement Community, 45 Honey Locust Lane – score 100

El Caporal Mexican Grocery Store, 2265 First Capitol Drive – score 96

Handwashing signage 2(pnt) Operating without a permit or failure to post permit

El Caporal, 2265 First Capitol Drive – score 93

Sanitizer too strong 5(pnt) – SANITZER BUCKET AT 200 PPM. FACILITY REMADE BUCKET AND RETESTED, FINAL AT 100 PPM. Operating without a permit or failure to post permit

NHC Healthcare, 35 Sugar Maple Lane – score 100

Salt + Smoke, 501 South Main Street – score 95

FACILITY FAILED TO POST MOST RECENT INSPECTION REPORT.

Arby’s, 1830 South First Capitol Drive – score 98

Club Fitness, 1443 Bass Pro Drive – score 100

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from April 2021:

Smoothie King, 4867 Mexico Road – score 100

Soul Nutrition, 6173 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

St. Louis Bread Co., 290 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 94

St. Peters Elementary School, 400 McMenamy Road – score 95

St. Peters Golf Club The Shack Concession, 200 Salt Lick Road – score 100

Steak N Shake, 1460 Jungermann Road – score 96

Subway, 4644 South St. Peters Parkway – score 96

Syberg’s, 5856 Suemandy Drive – score 93 (April 7), score 98 (April 14)

Taco Bell, 4120 Mexico Road – score 100

The Window, 4008 North Service Road – score 100

Throw Backs, 1042 Venture Drive – score 100

Valenti Market & Catering Co., 6750 Mexico Road – score 98

Vasaio Atelier, 357 Jungermann Road – score 100

Vetta West, 1330 Harvestowne Industrial Drive -s core 95

Walmart Supercenter bakery, deli, meat, refrigerated, 1661 Jungermann Road – all scored 100

Wendy’s, 275 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Wendy’s, 1676 Jungermann Road – score 98

White Castle, 4201 Veterans Memorial Parwkay Ste. 38 – score 96

Wild Poppy Atelier, 230 Jungermann Road – score 95

Click here to see the previous week’s scores.