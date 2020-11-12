St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Benefits Bistro, Rendezvous Cafe, Potbelly, Shamrocks and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.
The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).
The following scores were posted during the period of October 20 – 26, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.
Wentzville
- Benefits Bistro, 100 East Pitman Avenue – score 100
- American Food and Vending GM Main Kitchen, 1500 Highway A – score 100
- Old Town Smokehouse, 2 East Main Street – score 100
- Petro Mart concession and retail, 40 Wentzville Parkway – both scored 100
- Target grocery and cafe, 1883 Wentzville Parkway – both scored 100
- Little Caesar’s Pizza, 1126 West Pearce Boulevard Unit 104 – score 93
No soap at sink 5(pnt)
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt)
- Flint Hill Elementary School, 587 Mexico Road – score 100
Lake Saint Louis
- Andrews Academy, 1701 Feise Road – score 100
- Petro Mart, 2140 West Terra Lane – score 100
Dardenne Prairie
- Prairie View Elementary School, 1550 Feise Road – score 100
O’Fallon
- Lean Kitchen, 2917 Highway K Unit E – score 95
Failure to post most recent inspection report
- Rendezvous Cafe & Wine Bar, 217 South Main Street – score 100
- Forest Park Elementary School, 501 Sunflower Lane – score 100
- Huck’s Convenience Store, 328 South Main Street – score 77
Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt)
Food that is unsafe, adulterated or contaminated (discarded) 5(pnt)
Roller items not held at 135 or above. Reading 120 F.
Flies and fly larvae observed in the food storage area.
Freezer in disrepair. Not in current working condition.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt)
Failure to post current, valid permit.
- Huck’s Convenience Store, 328 South Main Street – follow up, in compliance
- Golf Headquarters Family Golfplex, 3465 Highway K – score 96
Equipment, linens, single service not stored properly 2(pnt) – Straws and stirring rods to be dispensed individually to protect the mouthable surface of wrapped individually for service to patrons.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Ice bin in need of cleaning to remove soiling.
- Golf Headquarters Family Golfplex Snack Bar, 3465 Highway K – score 100
- Westhoff Elementary School, 900 Homefield Boulevard – score 100
- JL Mudd Elementary School, 610 Prince Ruppert Drive – score 100
- IHOP, 1912 Highway K – score 95
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Observed leaks in dish area below 3 comp sink and dish spray area. Plumbing should be maintained in good condition and free of leaks.
- Trigg Banquet Center, 300 O’Fallon Plaza – score 98
- Burger King, 2882 Highway K – score 93
Freezer is accumulating ice on cooling unit, cooling lines and throughout freezer. It appears that during defrost cycle, the ice is melting onto food containers and re freezing. This accumulation of ice should be eliminated.
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Observed leak at 3 comp sink below 3rd compartment.
- Food Service Consultants at St. Dominic HS, 31 Saint Dominic Drive – score 100
- North Middle School A, 515 Sonderen Street – score 100
- North Middle School C, 210 Virgil Avenue – score 100
- Rock Creek Elementary School, 8970 Mexico Road – score 100
- St. Louis Kolache, 2003 Highway K Ste. 2001 – score 96
OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A BASIC FOOD HANDLERS COURSE
OBSERVED RESTROOM DOOR IS NOT SELF CLOSING
- Target grocery, 2300 Highway K – score 98
- Target Starbuck’s, 2300 Highway K – score 100
- Sweet Spot Cake Shoppe, 1120 Technology Drive 120 – score 100 (opening)
St. Charles
- St. Charles Childrens House, 318 South Duchesne – follow up, in compliance
- A to Z Kids, 812 South Benton Avenue – score 100
- Petro Mart, 2240 North Third Street – score 100
- Thies Farm & Greenhouses, 3200 Greens Bottom Road – score 100
- Wendy’s, 2760 Muegge Road – score 93
Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt)
Ensure all RTE food items held longer than 24 hours are date marked.
Ice to be protected when scooping to place in consumers cup. Scoop should always be used.
- Circle K, 2702 Droste Road – score 96
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Found bottom of white upright reach in freezer with debris accumulation. Found floors and walls behind/under ovens with dust and debris accumulation. Found gaskets on the Duke stainless faced counter reach in cooler soiled and with mold-like debris.
Unnecessary items/clutter and litter 2(pnt) – Unnecessary items stored in food production and dishwashing areas. Only those items essential to the kitchen are allowed in these areas. Found numerous boxes and out of date tobacco in areas.
Found floors in dish area soiled and with debris.
Found drain for 3 compartment sink with solid fat deposits and soiled.
Found container (concrete cleaner) under handsink in back room by the 2 upright reach in freezers with debris accumulation on top.
- Discovery Motomart, 2801 Highway 94 N – score 98
- Culver’s, 2750 Muegge Road – score 95
Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Observed leaking plumbing below 3 comp sink.
- Sodexo at Francis Howell School District, 4520 Central School Road – score 100
- Novellus, 201 North Main Street – score 100 (opening)
- QuikTrip retail and concession, 225 North Kingshighway Street – both scored 100
- Mueller Park Concession Stand, 3801 Mueller Road – score 100
- Wapelhorst Park Concession Stand, 1875 Muegge Road – score 100
- McNair Park Concession, 3236 Droste Road – score 100
- Jack in the Box, 1016 South Fifth Street – score 88
observed gloves in hand washing sink. Hand washing sink used for hand washing only.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed table surface under grill soiled with grease accumulation.
Observed most recent inspection report not posted. Most recent inspection report should be posted.
- Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 1950 First Capitol Drive – score 100
- Tendercare Learning Center, 1804 Boones Lick Road – score 100
- Starbuck’s, 1030 South Fifth Street – score 95
Failure to post current inspection. Observed previous inspection framed but not posted in a conspicuous place. Corrected on site.
- Dunkin Donuts, 1211 South Fifth Street – score 100
- STL Cake Pops, 198 Tecumseh Street – score 100
- Craving the Curls Rolled Ice Cream, 215 North Main STreet – score 100
- Jimmy John’s, 1696 Country Club Plaza Drive – score 93
In-use serving utensils not stored properly 2(pnt) – Observed scoop in sugar beneath soda and tea to be without handle, not properly stored.
- Smoothie King, 920 South Fifth Street – score 100
- Little O’s Old Time Soda Fountain, 125 North Main Street – score 100
- Petro Mart, 3799 Elm Street – score 94
Improper use of warewashing sinks 2(pnt) – Found 3 compartment sink with canned drinks stored on drain boards and beverages stored inside basins. Sinks to be kept free and clean of any items when not in use. To be used only for wash-rinse-sanitizing of equipment and utensils. To be cleaned and sanitized before use.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Debris found behind and under bag in the box soda area in back room.
2019 permit found posted. Must post current permit for public viewing.
- Waffle House, 1200 South Fifth Street – score 75
Employees not washing hands 5(pnt) – Observed multiple employees not washing hands between switching tasks.
Mech. warewashing equipment hot water sanitization temperature observed 102.6 F
PHF?s not held at 135° or above 5(pnt) – Observed sausage gravy held at 116 F.
Thermometers missing from hot or cold unit 2(pnt) – Observed reach in coolers without thermometers. Thermometers must be placed inside cold holding units.
Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – Observed rear door weather sealant/frame pulled from door, able to see light from outside.
The premises shall be maintained free of fruit flies
Misc. sources of contamination: Observed ice scooping with glasses instead of ice scoop. Observed bacon stored on cardboard.
3 door delfield accumulating moisture
Washing dishes in 3-compartment sink when dishwasher is not properly sanitizing.
Bacon is to be stored on an easily cleanable food surface, not cardboard.
- Bob Evans, 1998 Zumbehl Road – score 88
Food packaged in a food establishment shall be labeled
Observed cake in checkout area reach-in cooler unlabeled.
Observed egg wash on counter not temperature controlled and not labeled.
Food Preparation – Observed dirty microwaves.
Single-use articles may not be stored under sources of contamination. – Observed single-use drink lids under handwash sink by juice machine.
Observed ice build up in walk-in freezer.
Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed dirty shelving units throughout the facility.
Drying Mops – Observed mop heads stored facing up.
Cottleville
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 6031 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
Weldon Spring
- Jack in the Box, 6000 South Highway 94 – score 100
- Eurest Dining at Verizon, 500 Technology Drive – score 100
St. Peters
The City of St. Peters also conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from July 2020:
- La Carreta Mexican Restaurant, 4203 South Old Highway 94 – score 98
- Little Caesar’s, 35 Harvester Square Ste. B – score 100
- Little Learners of St. Peters, 605 South Church Street – score 96
- Long John Silvers, 4401 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 86 (July 7), score 91 (July 17), score 96 (July 27)
- Los Chavez Mexican Grille, 4245 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 98
- LP Mart, 699 Salt Lick Road – score 94
- Lucky Sushi House, 222 Mid Rivers Center – score 100
- Mascots Food Truck, 4881 Mexico Road – score 100
- McAlister’s Deli, 7106 Mexico Road – score 88 (July 13), score 96 (July 21)
- McDonald’s, 299 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Dairy Queen, 1015 St. Peters Howell Road – score 100
- Papa John’s Pizza, 521 Jungermann Road – score 100
- Penn Station, 6124 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 88 (July 15), score 93 (July 23), score 96 (July 31)
- Penn Station, 318 Mid Rivers Mall Drive Ste. I – score 93 (July 8), score 98 ( July 16)
- Petro Mart, 6098 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100
- Pizza Hut, 939 Jungermann Road – score 98
- Shamrocks Pub and Grill, 4177 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 93
- Smoothie King, 4867 Mexico Road – score 100
- Steak N Shake, 1460 Jungermann Road – score 100
- Subway, 631 Salt Lick Road – score 93 (July 7), score 91 (July 20), score 92 (July 30)
- Subway, 272 Mid Rivers Center – score 100
- Subway, 4644 South St. Peters Parkway – score 100
- Subway, 2955 North St. Peters Parkway – score 100
- Taco Bell, 4120 Mexico Road – score 100
- Valenti Market & Catering, 6750 Mexico Road – score 98
- Vette’s, 4203 North St. Peters Parkway – score 98
- Walgreen’s, 4492 Central School Road – score 100
- Wallis Petroleum, 1495 Kisker Road – score 100
- Walmart SuperCenter bakery and meat, 1661 Jungermann Road – both scored 98
- Walmart SuperCenter deli and refrigerated, 1661 Jungermann Road – both scored 100
- Wendy’s, 275 Jungermann Road – score 93 (July 10), score 98 (July 21)
- Wendy’s, 1676 Jungermann Road – score 98
- West of Hunan, 630 Jungermann Road – score 93 (July 21), score 98 (July 31)
- White Castle, 4201 Veterans Memorial Parkway Ste. 38 – score 98
- Yogurt World, 6145 Mid Rivers Mall DRive – score 100
