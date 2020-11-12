St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Benefits Bistro, Rendezvous Cafe, Potbelly, Shamrocks and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of October 20 – 26, 2020. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

Benefits Bistro, 100 East Pitman Avenue – score 100

American Food and Vending GM Main Kitchen, 1500 Highway A – score 100

Old Town Smokehouse, 2 East Main Street – score 100

Petro Mart concession and retail, 40 Wentzville Parkway – both scored 100

Target grocery and cafe, 1883 Wentzville Parkway – both scored 100

Little Caesar’s Pizza, 1126 West Pearce Boulevard Unit 104 – score 93

No soap at sink 5(pnt) Dirty NFCs 2(pnt)

Flint Hill Elementary School, 587 Mexico Road – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

Andrews Academy, 1701 Feise Road – score 100

Petro Mart, 2140 West Terra Lane – score 100

Dardenne Prairie

Prairie View Elementary School, 1550 Feise Road – score 100

O’Fallon

Lean Kitchen, 2917 Highway K Unit E – score 95

Failure to post most recent inspection report

Rendezvous Cafe & Wine Bar, 217 South Main Street – score 100

Forest Park Elementary School, 501 Sunflower Lane – score 100

Huck’s Convenience Store, 328 South Main Street – score 77

Sink is blocked or inaccessible 5(pnt) Food that is unsafe, adulterated or contaminated (discarded) 5(pnt) Roller items not held at 135 or above. Reading 120 F. Flies and fly larvae observed in the food storage area. Freezer in disrepair. Not in current working condition. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) Failure to post current, valid permit.

Huck’s Convenience Store, 328 South Main Street – follow up, in compliance

Golf Headquarters Family Golfplex, 3465 Highway K – score 96

Equipment, linens, single service not stored properly 2(pnt) – Straws and stirring rods to be dispensed individually to protect the mouthable surface of wrapped individually for service to patrons. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Ice bin in need of cleaning to remove soiling.

Golf Headquarters Family Golfplex Snack Bar, 3465 Highway K – score 100

Westhoff Elementary School, 900 Homefield Boulevard – score 100

JL Mudd Elementary School, 610 Prince Ruppert Drive – score 100

IHOP, 1912 Highway K – score 95

Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Observed leaks in dish area below 3 comp sink and dish spray area. Plumbing should be maintained in good condition and free of leaks.

Trigg Banquet Center, 300 O’Fallon Plaza – score 98

Burger King, 2882 Highway K – score 93

Freezer is accumulating ice on cooling unit, cooling lines and throughout freezer. It appears that during defrost cycle, the ice is melting onto food containers and re freezing. This accumulation of ice should be eliminated. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Observed leak at 3 comp sink below 3rd compartment.

Food Service Consultants at St. Dominic HS, 31 Saint Dominic Drive – score 100

North Middle School A, 515 Sonderen Street – score 100

North Middle School C, 210 Virgil Avenue – score 100

Rock Creek Elementary School, 8970 Mexico Road – score 100

St. Louis Kolache, 2003 Highway K Ste. 2001 – score 96

OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A BASIC FOOD HANDLERS COURSE OBSERVED RESTROOM DOOR IS NOT SELF CLOSING

Target grocery, 2300 Highway K – score 98

Target Starbuck’s, 2300 Highway K – score 100

Sweet Spot Cake Shoppe, 1120 Technology Drive 120 – score 100 (opening)

St. Charles

St. Charles Childrens House, 318 South Duchesne – follow up, in compliance

A to Z Kids, 812 South Benton Avenue – score 100

Petro Mart, 2240 North Third Street – score 100

Thies Farm & Greenhouses, 3200 Greens Bottom Road – score 100

Wendy’s, 2760 Muegge Road – score 93

Ready to eat PHFs not dated 5(pnt) Ensure all RTE food items held longer than 24 hours are date marked. Ice to be protected when scooping to place in consumers cup. Scoop should always be used.

Circle K, 2702 Droste Road – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Found bottom of white upright reach in freezer with debris accumulation. Found floors and walls behind/under ovens with dust and debris accumulation. Found gaskets on the Duke stainless faced counter reach in cooler soiled and with mold-like debris. Unnecessary items/clutter and litter 2(pnt) – Unnecessary items stored in food production and dishwashing areas. Only those items essential to the kitchen are allowed in these areas. Found numerous boxes and out of date tobacco in areas. Found floors in dish area soiled and with debris. Found drain for 3 compartment sink with solid fat deposits and soiled. Found container (concrete cleaner) under handsink in back room by the 2 upright reach in freezers with debris accumulation on top.

Discovery Motomart, 2801 Highway 94 N – score 98

Culver’s, 2750 Muegge Road – score 95

Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Observed leaking plumbing below 3 comp sink.

Sodexo at Francis Howell School District, 4520 Central School Road – score 100

Novellus, 201 North Main Street – score 100 (opening)

QuikTrip retail and concession, 225 North Kingshighway Street – both scored 100

Mueller Park Concession Stand, 3801 Mueller Road – score 100

Wapelhorst Park Concession Stand, 1875 Muegge Road – score 100

McNair Park Concession, 3236 Droste Road – score 100

Jack in the Box, 1016 South Fifth Street – score 88

observed gloves in hand washing sink. Hand washing sink used for hand washing only. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed table surface under grill soiled with grease accumulation. Observed most recent inspection report not posted. Most recent inspection report should be posted.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 1950 First Capitol Drive – score 100

Tendercare Learning Center, 1804 Boones Lick Road – score 100

Starbuck’s, 1030 South Fifth Street – score 95

Failure to post current inspection. Observed previous inspection framed but not posted in a conspicuous place. Corrected on site.

Dunkin Donuts, 1211 South Fifth Street – score 100

STL Cake Pops, 198 Tecumseh Street – score 100

Craving the Curls Rolled Ice Cream, 215 North Main STreet – score 100

Jimmy John’s, 1696 Country Club Plaza Drive – score 93

In-use serving utensils not stored properly 2(pnt) – Observed scoop in sugar beneath soda and tea to be without handle, not properly stored.

Smoothie King, 920 South Fifth Street – score 100

Little O’s Old Time Soda Fountain, 125 North Main Street – score 100

Petro Mart, 3799 Elm Street – score 94

Improper use of warewashing sinks 2(pnt) – Found 3 compartment sink with canned drinks stored on drain boards and beverages stored inside basins. Sinks to be kept free and clean of any items when not in use. To be used only for wash-rinse-sanitizing of equipment and utensils. To be cleaned and sanitized before use. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Debris found behind and under bag in the box soda area in back room. 2019 permit found posted. Must post current permit for public viewing.

Waffle House, 1200 South Fifth Street – score 75

Employees not washing hands 5(pnt) – Observed multiple employees not washing hands between switching tasks. Mech. warewashing equipment hot water sanitization temperature observed 102.6 F PHF?s not held at 135° or above 5(pnt) – Observed sausage gravy held at 116 F. Thermometers missing from hot or cold unit 2(pnt) – Observed reach in coolers without thermometers. Thermometers must be placed inside cold holding units. Outer openings unprotected 2(pnt) – Observed rear door weather sealant/frame pulled from door, able to see light from outside. The premises shall be maintained free of fruit flies Misc. sources of contamination: Observed ice scooping with glasses instead of ice scoop. Observed bacon stored on cardboard. 3 door delfield accumulating moisture Washing dishes in 3-compartment sink when dishwasher is not properly sanitizing. Bacon is to be stored on an easily cleanable food surface, not cardboard.

Bob Evans, 1998 Zumbehl Road – score 88

Food packaged in a food establishment shall be labeled Observed cake in checkout area reach-in cooler unlabeled. Observed egg wash on counter not temperature controlled and not labeled. Food Preparation – Observed dirty microwaves. Single-use articles may not be stored under sources of contamination. – Observed single-use drink lids under handwash sink by juice machine. Observed ice build up in walk-in freezer. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed dirty shelving units throughout the facility. Drying Mops – Observed mop heads stored facing up.

Cottleville

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 6031 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Weldon Spring

Jack in the Box, 6000 South Highway 94 – score 100

Eurest Dining at Verizon, 500 Technology Drive – score 100

St. Peters

