St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: Alfano’s Pizza, Subway, 88 China, Waffle House and more

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of September 18 – 30, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

Jack in the Box, 1992 Wentzville Parkway – score 91

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt) – Hand sinks should be maintained cleaned and not used for dishes or utensils. Food stored on floor or exposed to moisture/contamination 2(pnt) – Coolant line Walk in cooler dripping condensate. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Ice machine bin in need of cleaning to prevent build up. Prep microwaves in need of cleaning. Need food safety certified employee.

Arby’s, 1988 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Sunny Street Cafe, 1814 Wentzville Parkway A – score 98

Bear Creek Golf Club, 158 Bear Creek Drive – score 90

Utensils and FCS not sanitized before use 5(pnt) – Dish machine ND for Cl-. Dishes should be manually sanitized until dish machine dispenses sanitizer. PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – Reach in 57F. Food should be removed and placed in walk in cooler until repair is made and unit can hold 41F or below

Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill, 49 Wentzville Bluffs Drive – score 100

Boone Trail Elementary School, 555 East Highway N – score 100

Millwoods, 1826 West Pearce Boulevard – score 96

Flies to be eliminated and entry protected (close rear door). Torn curtains or leaky door seals on machines 2(pnt) Torn gasket rear True 3 door.

Rizzo’s Bar and Grill, 1155 Wentzville Parkway Ste. 145 – score 100

Urshan College, 1151 Centurylink Drive – score 100

Spice of Life Catering, 1151 Centurylink Drive – score 100

Waffle House, 1131 West Pearce Boulevard – score 95

Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) Sanitizer availability for cleaning in use surfaces. Replaced at time of inspection.

Alfano’s Pizza, 1437 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Schnuck’s retail and seafood, 1960 Wentzville Parkway – both scored 100

Lake Saint Louis

Subway, 6249 Ronald Reagan Drive – score 100

Dardenne Prairie

Red Robin, 7821 Highway N – score 100

Sodexo at John Weldon Elementary School, 7370 Weldon Springs Road – score 100

Food Service Consultants at Immaculate Conception, 2089 Hanley Road – score 100

Fort Zumwalt Ostmann Elementary School, 200 Meriwether Lewis Drive – score 100

O’Fallon

Culver’s, 4351 Highway K – score 98

West Middle School, 150 Waterford Crossing Drive – score 100

Dardenne Elementary School, 2621 Highway K – score 100

Walmart retail and bakery, 1307 Highway K – both scored 100

Dos Primos, 624 North Main Street – score 100

88 China, 1326 Sunburst Drive – score 100

South Middle School, 300 Knaust Road – score 100

Progress South Elementary School, 201 Knaust Road – score 100

Fort Zumwalt West High School, 1251 Turtle Creek Drive – score 100

Fort Zumwalt West High School Coffee Shop, 1251 Turtle Creek Drive – score 100

Clayton’s, 104 Triad Center W – score 100

QuikTrip, concession and retail, 955 Bryan Road – both scored 100

St. Paul

Dog Prairie Tavern, 2348 Saint Paul Road – follow up

Due to error in water sample submission, the facility water sample is redrawn for submission.

Cottleville

Sodexo at Warren Elementary School, 141 Weiss Road – score 100

Sodexo at Francis Howell Central High School, 5199 Highway N – score 100

St. Charles

Subway, 505 Droste Road – score 95

Sink used for purposes other than hand washing 5(pnt)

Chartwells at Null Elementary, 435 Yale Boulevard – score 100

Comfort Suites, 1400 South Fifth Street – score 98

Waffle House, 1200 South Fifth Street – score 96

Delafield accumulation moisture bottom. Ice bins accumulating moisture bottom dripping onto floor. some ceiling vents in need of cleaning mop sink damaged and in need of repair

Shirley’s Restaurant and Bar, 3065 North Highway 94 – score 90

RTE foods to be disposed of after 7 days nholding refrigerated. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Hand sink at bar leaking below at loose plumbing.

Chartwell’s at Discovery Elementary, 500 Discovery Path Lane – score 100

Chartwell’s at Orchard Farm Early Learning, 3489 Boschertown Road – score 100

Smashburger, 1981 Zumbehl Road – score 89

PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) FOUND CHICKEN TENDERS IN DELFIELD SINGLE DOOR REACH IN COOLER AT 44 F. FOUND UNIT NOT WORKING. ITEMS DISPOSED OF AND UNIT TO BE REMOVED FROM USE UNTIL FIXED OR REPLACED. FOUND FRUIT-FLY-LIKE INSECTS AROUND FLOOR DRAIN FOR 3 COMPARTMENT SINK. FOUND FRONT OF GRILL MISSING PIECES AND ALLOWING ENTRY OF DEBRIS. FOUND TEMPERATURE KNOBS MISSING. FOUND GASKETS ON SOME COLD HOLDING EQUIPMENT DAMAGED AND REQUIRING REPLACING. TO CHECK ALL COOLERS AND REPLACE THOSE GASKETS THAT ARE DAMAGED FOUND ICE CHUTE FOR SODA MACHINE SOILED. FOUND ACCUMULATION OF DEBRIS UNDER ALL EQUIPMENT. MOST NOTABLE IS UNDER THE 3 COMPARTMENT SINK SURROUNDING THE FLOOR DRAIN. FOUND SHELVING UNITS AND INSIDES OF COLD HOLDING EQUIPMENT WITH ACCUMULATION OF DEBRIS. FOUND WALK IN COOLER SHELVING WITH DEBRIS ACCUMULATION. FOUND WALLS BY BAG-IN-A-BOX SODA AREA SOILED. ALL AREAS TO BE CLEANED AT INCREASED FREQUENCY TO PREVENT BUILDUP.

Chartwell’s at Blackhurst Elementary, 2000 Elm Street – score 100

Chartwell’s at Hardin Middle School, 1950 Elm Street – score 100

Sodexo at Hollenback Junior High School, 4555 Central School Road – score 100

Sodexo at Central Elementary School, 4525 Central School Road – score 100

Domino’s Pizza, 2181 Droste Road – score 93

Unable to observe a food safety certification for person in charge. A risk 3 establishment is required to have 1 person in charge with a five year management level food safety certification. When this person is not on site, another person in charge at the store is required to have a basic level (2 or 3 year) food safety certification. Most recent inspection not observed posted for public viewing.

Paleteria La Michoacana, 1821 Boones Lick Road – score 83

Repeat violation. Observed expired serve safe. No thermometer for cooks use 5(pnt) No bayonet thermometer that includes temp range of 0-220 degrees F. No hand sink In, or immediately adjacent to, toilet room in kitchen. Repeat violation. Observed most recent inspection report not posted for public viewing.

Little Sunshines Daycare & Learning Center, 2183 Muegge Road – score 100

Boat House Food & Deck, 601 North Shore – score 100

Food Service Consultants at ASH, 619 North Second Street – score 100

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 2412 West Clay Street – score 90

Found handle/latch for walk in cooler missing. Must be replaced with operational handle/latch to keep door securely closed. Rust forming on ice bin at bar/pos area All gaskets for cold holding equipment found with large accumulation of debris. Interiors of cold holding units found with old food debris. Drawers found with dividers/holders with old food debris. Standing water and mold-like substance found inside make top cooler closest to wall (lettuce storage cooler). Grease and debris accumulation found accumulating on sides of fryers and the adjacent flat top grill. Cooler top under flat top grills found with large accumulation of debris. Mold-like substance found on plumbing for handsink in back prep room. Walk in cooler shelving found with large accumulation of debris. Windows on the side of the walk in cooler found with mold-like substance accumulation. Observed multiple floors/walls/ceilings areas that are soiled and with accumulation of debris. Areas to be cleaned more frequently to prevent buildup. Areas include (but are not limited to) the following: Floors under front bar/pos area Floor sink under front bar/pos area Floors throughout back of house area Large accumulation of dust and mold-like substances on ceiling tiles throughout and on air vents. This includes the back door location and prep room location and remaining parts of kitchen. Walls throughout with dust accumulation. Most notable is in dry storage area from air vents blowing. Fryer grease and debris accumulation on floors under fryer and surrounding area. Found cove base by walk in cooler damaged. Must be repaired and maintained. Found bulbs not shielded in kitchen area. Must have a shield or replaced with plastic LED bulbs. Found light intensity below 50 foot candles in prep room. Add lighting or replace current bulbs with LED. 2021 permit found not visible.

Weldon Spring

El Rancho Nuevo, 804 O’Fallon Road – score 100

Hog’s Haus Sports Bar and Grill, 810 O’Fallon Road – score 100

