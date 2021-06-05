St. Charles County Food Inspection Scores: 88 China, Shogun, Heavy Smoke BBQ, Scrambler House

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health monitors more than 1,300 food service providers in St. Charles County. (The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections.) Routine inspections are conducted by specialists with the department for proper food safety procedures and are scored by deducting points from a starting score of 100.

The following acronyms are used in violation information: PHF (Potentially Hazardous Food), TCS (Time/Temperature Control for Safety), FCS (Food-contact Surface), NFC (Non-food contact surface), RTE (Read to Eat).

The following scores were posted during the period of May 26 – June 1, 2021. Comments in boxes are quoted from inspection forms.

Wentzville

88 China, 1933 Wentzville Parkway – score 93

Food uncovered with the risk of cross-contamination 5(pnt) Vent hood dirty 2(pnt)

Pizza Hut, 1991 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Wentzville Memorial VFW Post 5327, 1414 Highway Z – score 100

Hope Learning Center, 9 Love Park Lane – score 100

Caring and Sharing Food Pantry, 357 Shockdrake Court – score 100

Hope Closet Minstries Food Pantry, 9 Love Park Lane – score 100

McDonald’s, 766 West Pearce Boulevard – score 96

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Fan blades in walk in. Failure to post a current, valid permit (C)

Subway, 1201 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Culver’s, 1898 Wentzville Parkway – score 100

Lion’s Choice, 901 West Pearce Boulevard – score 100

New Melle Baking Company, 30 West Highway D Ste. 105 – score 100 (Opening)

Parklane Care & Rehab Center, 401 Mar Le Drive – score 86

Dirty FCSs 5(pnt) – Dish machine hot water booster non functional. Hot water temp 110F as measured by DishTemp. In use sanitizer is non detect for sanitizer content. Sanitizer dispenser at 3 comp sink not dispensing. Sanitizer at mop sink is properly dispensing and should be used. Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) – Gasket at left facing walk in is torn. Door closer on mid walk in is not properly working. Leaking plumbing or plumbing in disrepair 5, 2(pnt) – Sink at grinder in dish area leaks resulting in standing water. Hot water heater drips. Water leak at mens restroom handsink. Unshielded bulbs 2(pnt) – Dry storage.

Wentzville Green Lantern, 506 South Linn Avenue – score 100

Lake Saint Louis

Cabana, 100 Cognac Court – score 100 (opening)

Dardenne Prairie

The Morgan School, 7401 South Outer 364 – score 100

Massey’s Produce, 7397 Outer 364 – score 66

Hot water flash heater at sink not dispensing hot water at the time of inspection. egg license not onsite or available for review upon request. Dirty FCSs 2(pnt) – No sanitizer was available for immediate use at the time of inspection. Food packaged on-site not labeled or bulk foods for Consumer service unlabeled 5(pnt) – Cut watermelon, cantaloupe, pineapple, and locally prepared salsa (pico de gallo) containers in refrigerator do not have required markings; date, product information, ingredients. Food stored on floor or exposed to moisture/contamination 2(pnt) – bags of onions stored directly on walk-in cooler floor; celery and bell peppers observed fallen onto walk-in floor, not cleaned or discarded. Storage containers for cut foods is stored uncovered on service table, not inverted. Large fruit including cantaloupe, watermelon, pineapple, honeydew are only rinsed off with water using non-food grade garden hose; not properly washed with soap and water prior to cutting. Dumpster lids are missing 2(pnt) No lid or liner for trash can used. Previous DPH Food Facility Inspection report not on-site, or posted for public review. Facility is currently licensed as risk level 1. Observation of on-site food preparation of cutting melons observed at the time of inspection. Salsa (Pico de gallo) product also observed prepared in refrigeration, and remnants of product seen in soiled food chopper. Portable sink unit onsite is inadequate in size to accommodate the largest utensil used, including large cutting board. The facility is being referred to DPH for re-evaluation of license to determine if re-assessment of risk level of license and process are required. Immediate Follow-up inspection by DPH is required.

O’Fallon

McDonald’s, 2915 Highway K – score 98

Jenny’s Bakery, 472 Highway P – score 100

The Scrambler House, 1322 Sunburst Drive – score 100

Dos Primos, 624 North Main Street – score 100

Dairy Queen, 817 North Main Street – score 98

88 China, 1326 Sunburst Drive – score 100

Winghaven Country Club pool food, 7777 Winghaven Boulevard – score 100

Primrose School of O’Fallon at Winghaven, 7778 Winghaven Boulevard – score 100

O’Fallon Nutrition, 8648 Mexico Road – score 100

Dairy Queen, 9695 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 96

OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A SERV SAFE OR BASIC SANITATION COURSE FCSs Chipped, cracked or broken 2(pnt) OBSERVED CUTTING BOARD WITH CRACKS (NOT SMOOTH AND EASILY CLEANABLE

Little Learners of O’Fallon,1031 Bryan Road – score 100

Schnuck’s deli, 8660 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 94

Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED SHELVING SOILED UNDER MEAT SLICER, TRACK ON DISPLAY CASE, AND SHELVING Trashcans are dirty 2(pnt) – OBSERVED TRASH CAN OVERFLOWING AND HEAVILY SOILED ON THE OUTSIDE OBSERVED FAN GUARD SOILED ON FOOD PREP TABLE OBSERVED FLOORING SOILED UNDERNEATH FRY STATION AND THOROUGOUT KITCHEN OBSERVED COVING TILES BROKEN BY DISHWASHER OBSERVED CEILING TILES SOILED IN BACK OF KITCHEN

Subway, 119 O’Fallon Commons Drive – score 90

Failure to designate a Person-in-Charge 5(pnt) – OBSERVED PERSON IN CHARGE WITHOUT A FOOD SAFETY CERTIFICATION PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – OBSERVED FOODS IN 1ST PREP COOLER AT 47 DEGREES. ESTABLISHMENT IS KEEPING DOOR CLOSED AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE TO SEE IF UNIT COOLS DOWN AND WILL RE-CHECK TEMPERATURES IN 30 MINUTES AND MOVE FOOD TO WALK IN COOLER IF TEMPERATURES ARE NOT MAINTAINING 41 DEGREES OR LESS. FOODS WERE BROUGHT OUT OF WALK IN COOLER AT 9 AM AND PUT INTO PREP COOLER (CURRENT TIME 11AM)

Cottleville

Public School House, 5546 Chestnut Street – follow up, in compliance

McDonald’s, 998 Knaust Road – score 96

Wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer 2(pnt) – OBSERVED WIPING CLOTHS NOT STORED IN SANITIZER Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – OBSERVED SHELVING SOILED AT SHAKE STATION, SIDE 2 AND MICROWAVE STATION

Crooked Feathers, 4506 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 98

St. Charles

St. Louis Bread Company, 2079 Zumbehl Road – score 100

Bridgeway Behavioral Health, 1601 Old South River Road – score 100

Shogun Japanese Restaurant, 2057 Zumbehl Road – score 93

Manager will be taking online course before restaurant opens back up to the public. Vent hood dirty 2(pnt) – Observed dirty vent hoods at all stations. Professional cleaning being done 2nd week of June. No food prep being done at the time of inspection. Facility currently closed to the public. Estimated date of reopening middle of June.

Quintessential Restaurant & Night Club, 149 North Main Street – follow up, violation corrected

Artistic Affairs Catering, 1336 Caulks Hill Road – score 100

Kids Kingdom Christian Center, 2 Four Winds Drive – score 100

Kidz Academy, 2100 Campus Drive – score 100

Huck’s Convenience Store, 2875 Saint Peters Howell Road – score 95

PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – OBSERVED FOOD IN SNACK ATTACK COOLER AT 57 DEGREES

Sam’s Club rotisserie chicken, 2855 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Sam’s Club Cafe, 2855 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 98

Schnuck’s deli, salad bar, AFC sushi, 1900 First Capitol Drive – all scored 100

TGI Fridays, 2000 South First Capitol Drive – score 100

Fujisan Franchising at Sam’s Club, 2855 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 100

Just 4 Us Childcare, 2559 Raymond Drive – score 100

Mario’s Donuts & Cafe, 2786 Muegge Road – score 80

PHF?s not held at 41 degrees or below 5(pnt) – Observed VICTORY Reach in cooler holding potentially hazardous foods above 41 degrees F. Inspector required food to be discarded and not served to customers. Inspector advised facility to bring cooler to proper temperature before storing potentially hazardous foods. Food discarded on site. Unlabeled spray bottle 5(pnt) – Observed blue chemical in spray bottle without any labeling. Corrected on site. Torn or broken door seals, hinges etc. (poorly maintained or in disrepair) 2(pnt) – Observed reach in freezers with broken door seals. Dirty NFCs 2(pnt) – Observed ice build up in all reach in freezers, food buildup on equipment, clogged glazer. Observed women’s restroom without covered receptacle. Damaged floor tiles, holes in walls, missing ceiling tiles 2(pnt) – Observed ceiling tiles throughout facility in poor repair or missing. Work being completed Sunday June 6th. Unshielded bulbs 2(pnt) – Observed unshielded bulbs in dry storage/food prep area.

St. Peters

The City of St. Peters conducts its own inspections through its Food Sanitation Department. Violation details are not available. The following inspection scores are from April 2021:

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 3899 Veterans Memorial Parkway – score 98

Hardee’s, 501 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 96

Heavy Smoke BBQ, 4270 North Service Road – score 100

Hibachi Boy, 6155 Mid Rivers Mall Drive – score 100

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 4118 Mexico Road – score 94

Kidstreet St. Peters, 2300 Willott Road – score 100

Click here to see the previous week’s scores.