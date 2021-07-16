St. Charles County Fair, July 27 – 31, offers truck and tractor pull, pageants, rodeo and demolition derby

The St. Charles County Fair is back to a full schedule for 2021, starting Tuesday, July 27 at 4 p.m. and continuing through Sunday evening at Wentzville’s Rotary Park, 2577 West Meyer Road.

4-H is a big part of the fair, and in addition to the livestock judging, Kolb Exhibition Hall will showcase a variety of home economics and fine art projects. 4-H demonstrations will be offered at 5 p.m. on Friday, and a 4-H dog agility show is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Kids will also enjoy the exotic petting zoo, a children’s area with inflatables, a juggler, a magician, and a ventriloquist. Carnival rides are free with a paid admission.

In addition to the queen coronation, the Little Mr. & Miss St. Charles County contest will be held Thursday night, and a baby contest on Saturday.

See the full schedule on the County Fair website.

Season passes are $40/adults, $15/children 6-12, children 5 and under free. Passes can be purchased at several Wentzville businesses, including Charlie’s Farm & Home, Commerce Bank, and Pete’s Drive In. Daily admission prices are $10/adult on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday; $20/adult Friday and Saturday; Children ages 6-12 are $5, and children 5 and under are free. Senior citizen day (age 60 and over) is on Wednesday, with a $5 admission. Military with I.D. can get half price admission any day.

There is no charge for parking with a paid admission.