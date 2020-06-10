St. Charles County Fair cancels 2020 event

The St. Charles County Fair announced today on its Facebook page that the fair board was canceling the fair’s 2020 season.

“Over the last several weeks, we have been brainstorming on a daily basis to try and bring you a fair despite the many uncertainties in our area due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We do not feel it is feasible to follow the CDC guidelines close enough as they pertain to social distancing, wearing of protective coverings and decontaminating surfaces used by the several thousand of our fair patrons,” the press release said.

The fair, which is held annually at the end of July at Wentzville’s Rotary Park, usually offers live music, carnival rides, vendors, a rodeo, tractor pulls, and a demolition derby.

But the fair’s main purpose is providing a showcase for local 4-H members to exhibit their projects, ranging from home economics and art to livestock. The fair board said that they would consider holding some type of exhibitor-only event, but that such an event would come with “some very difficult challenges and some very strict attendance requirements” for exhibitors and their families.