St. Charles County Executive supports governor’s COVID-19 recovery plan

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann announced at last night’s County Council meeting that the county will follow the state’s Phase I plan for recovery from COVID-19 announced yesterday by Missouri Governor Mike Parson. The governor’s “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan allows residents to return to economic and social activities as long as they adhere to social distancing guidelines.

“The rate of COVID-19 cases per 10,000 population is less than half that of St. Louis city and county,” says Ehlmann. “We believe St. Charles County is ready to reduce restrictions and, while continuing to require social distancing, allow individuals to make decisions on whether to frequent a business.”

Ehlmann says the Department of Public Health will continue to be vigilant in contact tracing and quarantining of those who test positive for COVID-19. “We will continue to do everything in our power to make sure that, if St. Charles County residents decide to patronize a business, they are able to do so as safely as possible,’’ Ehlmann says. “As we re-open, it becomes even more important that every jurisdiction in the region be equally effective with its contact tracing.”

Ehlmann says that while his Executive Order on March 23 required residents to remain in their residence or on the property surrounding their residence except to go to work or to engage in activities they deem necessary to their physical, mental or spiritual well-being, the orders never shut down businesses.

“I left it up to residents and businesses to determine what was essential,” he says, “and both did a great job at doing so. Our local retail stores and other places of public accommodation communicated social distancing requirements to customers and that has helped us to limit the spread of COVID-19 enough that I feel we are ready to take the next step the Governor has recommended.”

For details about the “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan, visit governor.mo.gov.