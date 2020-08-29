St. Charles County COVID-19 update:

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.
As of this update at 8 p.m. on Friday, August 28, the Department of Public Health reports the following:
- 5,561 cumulative positive cases*
868 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301
699 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303
549 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304
14 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332
37 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341
717 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366
649 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385
582 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368
352 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367
58 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348
2 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357
11 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373
951 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376
10 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386
- 8 percent increase in positive cases over 14 days
Positive cases by date:
- 107 cases on Monday, August 24
- 53 cases on Tuesday, August 25
- 99 cases on Wednesday, August 26
- 63 cases on Thursday, August 27
- 62 cases as of 8 p.m. on Friday, August 28
Additional information:
- 80,108 total negative test results
- 108 total COVID-19 deaths
*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.
More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Be the first to comment