St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 9,817 positive cases, 145 deaths as of October 16

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 8 p.m. on Friday, October 16, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

9,502 cumulative positive cases*

1,716 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

1,570 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

1,274 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

1,206 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

1,136 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

994 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

974 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

604 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

96 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

70 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

27 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

19 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

16 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

5 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

Positive cases by date for the past week:

78 cases on Saturday, October 10

45 cases on Sunday, October 11

179 cases on Monday, October 12

128 cases on Tuesday, October 13

168 cases on Wednesday, October 14

166 cases on Thursday, October 15

112 cases as pf 8 p.m. on Friday, October 16

Additional information:

125,732 total negative test results

145 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.