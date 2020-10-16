St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 9,665 positive cases, 142 deaths as of October 15

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

9,502 cumulative positive cases*

1,689 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

1,544 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

1,258 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

1,187 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

1,128 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

968 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

960 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

587 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

94 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

70 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

25 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

19 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

16 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

6 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

Positive cases by date for the past week:

106 cases on Friday, October 9

78 cases on Saturday, October 10

45 cases on Sunday, October 11

176 cases on Monday, October 12

125 cases on Tuesday, October 13

167 cases on Wednesday, October 14

135 cases as of 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 15

Additional information:

125,732 total negative test results

142 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Over the last two days, the Department of Public Health has been notified of four COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 142:

A male in his 70s – reported on Oct 14 A female in her 80s – reported on Oct 14 A male in his 50s – reported on Oct 14 A female in her 70s – reported on Oct 15



More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.