St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 9,665 positive cases, 142 deaths as of October 15

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.
As of this update at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, the Department of Public Health reports the following:
- 9,502 cumulative positive cases*
1,689 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376
1,544 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301
1,258 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366
1,187 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303
1,128 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385
968 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368
960 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304
587 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367
94 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348
70 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341
25 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332
19 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373
16 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386
6 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357
- 35 percent increase in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days
Positive cases by date for the past week:
- 106 cases on Friday, October 9
- 78 cases on Saturday, October 10
- 45 cases on Sunday, October 11
- 176 cases on Monday, October 12
- 125 cases on Tuesday, October 13
- 167 cases on Wednesday, October 14
- 135 cases as of 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 15
Additional information:
- 125,732 total negative test results
- 142 total COVID-19 deaths
*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.
Over the last two days, the Department of Public Health has been notified of four COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 142:
- A male in his 70s – reported on Oct 14
- A female in her 80s – reported on Oct 14
- A male in his 50s – reported on Oct 14
- A female in her 70s – reported on Oct 15
More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.
