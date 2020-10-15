Print Friendly, PDF & Email

St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 9,502 positive cases and 141 deaths as of October 14

Oct. 14, 2020 7:31 PM Government, Health, St. Charles County 0

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

  • 9,502 cumulative positive cases*
    1,671 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376
    1,491 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301
    1,210 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366
    1,169 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303
    1,110 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385
    957 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304
    956 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368
    578 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367
    89 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348
    69 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341
    25 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332
    19 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373
    16 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386
    5 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357
  • 29 percent increase in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

Positive cases by date for the past week:

  • 122 cases on Thursday, October 8
  • 105 cases on Friday, October 9
  • 78 cases on Saturday, October 10
  • 29 cases on Sunday, October 11
  • 174 cases on Monday, October 12
  • 125 cases on Tuesday, October 13
  • 156 cases as of 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14

Additional information:

  • 125,732 total negative test results
  • 141 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID).  Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.

