St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 9,502 positive cases and 141 deaths as of October 14

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

9,502 cumulative positive cases*

1,671 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

1,491 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

1,210 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

1,169 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

1,110 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

957 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

956 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

578 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

89 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

69 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

25 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

19 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

16 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

5 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

29 percent increase in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

Positive cases by date for the past week:

122 cases on Thursday, October 8

105 cases on Friday, October 9

78 cases on Saturday, October 10

29 cases on Sunday, October 11

174 cases on Monday, October 12

125 cases on Tuesday, October 13

156 cases as of 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14

Additional information:

125,732 total negative test results

141 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.