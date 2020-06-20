St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 944 positive tests, 72 deaths as of June 19

(As of 3:55 p.m., June 19)



St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

571persons being quarantined

2,334 who have completed quarantine period

0 tests pending at the Missouri State Laboratory*

944 positive test results

14,412 negative test results

72 COVID-19 deaths

Since the last update, the Department of Public Health was notified of five COVID-19 deaths involving St. Charles County residents — increasing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 72:

#68 – a male in his 80s, reported on June 18

#69 – a female in her 70s, reported on June 18

#70 – a female in her 70s, reported on June 18

#71 – a male in his 80s, reported on June 18

#72 – a female in her 90s, reported on June 18.

*Tests are being performed at both the Missouri State Laboratory and through private testing laboratories. The number of negative and pending tests is reported to the Department of Public Health by the Missouri State Laboratory only; private labs do not report pending or negative tests to the health department.