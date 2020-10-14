St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 9,288 positive cases and 138 deaths as of October 13

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

9,288 cumulative positive cases*

23 percent increase in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

Positive cases by date for the past week:

86 cases on Wednesday, October 7

121 cases on Thursday, October 8

101 cases on Friday, October 9

78 cases on Saturday, October 10

27 cases on Sunday, October 11

170 cases on Monday, October 12

80 cases as of 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13

Additional information:

119,043 total negative test results

138 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

On Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of two COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 138: A male in his 70s and a female in her 90s.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.