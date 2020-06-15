St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 918 positive tests, 67 deaths as of June 15

(As of 4:55 p.m., June 15)



St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

523 persons being quarantined

2,258 who have completed quarantine period

0 tests pending at the Missouri State Laboratory*

918 positive test results

14,295 negative test results

67 COVID-19 deaths

Over the weekend, the Department of Public Health was notified of three COVID-19 deaths involving St. Charles County residents — increasing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 67:

#65 – a male in his 70s, reported on June 13

#66 – a female in her 80s, reported on June 13

#67 – a male in his 70s, reported on June 14

*Tests are being performed at both the Missouri State Laboratory and through private testing laboratories. The number of negative and pending tests is reported to the Department of Public Health by the Missouri State Laboratory only; private labs do not report pending or negative tests to the health department.