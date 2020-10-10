St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 8,835 positive cases and 138 deaths as of October 9

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 8 p.m. on Friday, October 9, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

8,835 cumulative positive cases*

1,549 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

1,364 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

1,160 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

1,091 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

1,046 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

896 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

882 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

534 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

84 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

64 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

25 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

17 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

13 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

7 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

Positive cases by date for the past week:

62 cases on Saturday, October 3

70 cases on Sunday, October 4

98 cases on Monday, October 5

101 cases on Tuesday, October 6

81 cases on Wednesday, October 7

103 cases on Thursday, October 8

Additional information:

119,043 total negative test results

138 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Yesterday, Oct. 8, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of two COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increases the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 136: a male in his 70s and a male in his 60s.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.