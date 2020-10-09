St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 8,796 positive cases, 136 deaths as of October 8

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

8,796 cumulative positive cases*

1,539 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

1,356 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

1,154 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

1,089 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

1,043 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

891 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

879 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

531 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

84 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

64 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

25 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

17 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

13 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

7 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

Positive cases by date for the past week:

91 cases as of 8 p.m. on Friday, October 2

62 cases on Saturday, October 3

70 cases on Sunday, October 4

97 cases on Monday, October 5

101 cases on Tuesday, October 6

80 cases on Wednesday, October 7

104 cases as of 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 8

Additional information:

115,543 total negative test results

136 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.