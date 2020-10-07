St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 8,554 positive cases, 134 deaths as of October 6

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

8,554 cumulative positive cases*

1,492 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

1,302 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

1,131 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

1,047 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

1,020 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

870 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

861 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

523 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

80 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

63 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

25 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

17 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

13 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

6 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

Positive cases by date for the past week:

77 cases on Wednesday, September 30

54 cases on Thursday, October 1

89 cases as of 8 p.m. on Friday, October 2

61 cases on Saturday, October 3

70 cases on Sunday, October 4

100 cases on Monday, October 5

59 cases as of 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6

Additional information:

115,543 total negative test results

134 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Yesterday, Oct. 5, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of three COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. This increased the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 132. (There have apparently been two more since this information was released, as the county’s dashboard now reports 134 deaths).

Those deaths were:

A female male in her 80s

A male in his 90s

A male in his 70s

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.