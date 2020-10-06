St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 8,466 positive cases, 129 deaths as of October 5

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7:45 p.m. on Monday, October 5, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

8,466 cumulative positive cases*

1,484 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

1,281 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

1,122 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

1,033 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

1,007 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

859 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

851 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

522 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

80 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

63 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

25 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

17 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

12 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

6 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

7 percent increase in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

Positive cases by date for the past week:

115 cases on Tuesday, September 29

65 cases on Wednesday, September 30

49 cases on Thursday, October 1

67 cases as of 8 p.m. on Friday, October 2

62 cases on Saturday, October 3

71 cases on Sunday, October 4

71 cases as of 7:45 p.m. on Monday, October 5

Additional information:

115,543 total negative test results

129 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.