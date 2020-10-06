St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 8,466 positive cases, 129 deaths as of October 5

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.
As of this update at 7:45 p.m. on Monday, October 5, the Department of Public Health reports the following:
- 8,466 cumulative positive cases*
1,484 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376
1,281 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301
1,122 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366
1,033 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303
1,007 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385
859 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304
851 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368
522 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367
80 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348
63 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341
25 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332
17 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373
12 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386
6 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357
- 7 percent increase in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days
Positive cases by date for the past week:
- 115 cases on Tuesday, September 29
- 65 cases on Wednesday, September 30
- 49 cases on Thursday, October 1
- 67 cases as of 8 p.m. on Friday, October 2
- 62 cases on Saturday, October 3
- 71 cases on Sunday, October 4
- 71 cases as of 7:45 p.m. on Monday, October 5
Additional information:
- 115,543 total negative test results
- 129 total COVID-19 deaths
*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.
More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.
