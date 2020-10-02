St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 8,142 positive cases, 129 deaths as of October 1

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

8,142 cumulative positive cases*

1,424 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

1,222 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

1,075 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

992 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

986 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

827 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

822 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

501 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

77 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

60 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

22 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

17 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

12 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

5 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

Positive cases by date for the past week:

75 cases on Friday, September 25

28 cases on Saturday, September 26

64 cases on Sunday, September 27

167 cases on Monday, September 28

115 cases on Tuesday, September 29

61 cases on Wednesday, September 30

31 cases as of 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, October 1

Additional information:

111,227 total negative test results

129 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.