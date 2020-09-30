St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 7,996 positive cases, 129 deaths as of Sept. 29

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

7,996 cumulative positive cases*

1,391 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

1,211 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

1,048 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

975 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

972 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

805 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

807 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

491 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

77 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

59 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

22 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

17 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

12 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

5 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

Positive cases by date for the past week:

42 cases on Wednesday, Sept. 23

70 cases on Thursday, September 24

74 cases on Friday, September 25

29 cases on Saturday, September 26

60 cases on Sunday, September 27

172 cases on Monday, September 28

72 cases as of 10 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29

Additional information:

108,602 total negative test results

129 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Yesterday, Sept. 28, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of the 129th COVID-19 related death involving a St. Charles County resident – a female in her 80s.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.