St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 7,901 positive cases, 129 deaths as of Sept. 28

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.
As of this update at 8 p.m. on Monday, September 28, the Department of Public Health reports the following:
- 7,901 cumulative positive cases*
1,368 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376
1,202 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301
1,028 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366
965 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303
965 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385
791 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368
794 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304
486 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367
75 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348
58 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341
21 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332
17 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373
12 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386
5 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357
- 21 percent increase in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days
Positive cases by date for the past week:
- 73 cases on Tuesday, Sept. 22
- 41 cases on Wednesday, Sept. 23
- 70 cases on Thursday, September 24
- 73 cases on Friday, September 25
- 29 cases on Saturday, September 26
- 61 cases on Sunday, September 27
- 152 cases as of 7:25 p.m. on Monday, September 28
Additional information:
- 108,602 total negative test results
- 129 total COVID-19 deaths
*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.
More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.
