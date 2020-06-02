St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 786 positive tests, 60 deaths as of June 1

(As of 4:05 p.m., June 1)



St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

414 persons being quarantined

2,053 persons who have completed quarantine period

0 tests pending at the Missouri State Laboratory*

767 positive test results

9,221 negative test results

60 COVID-19 deaths

The Department of Public Health has been notified of five additional COVID-19 deaths involving St. Charles County residents — increasing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 60:

#56 – A male in his 80s, reported on May 29

#57 – A male in his 90s, reported on May 30.

#58 – A male in his 70s, reported on May 30.

#59 – A female in her 80s, reported on May 31.

#60 – A male in his 60s, reported this afternoon.

*Tests are being performed at both the Missouri State Laboratory and through private testing laboratories. The number of negative and pending tests is reported to the Department of Public Health by the Missouri State Laboratory only; private labs do not report pending or negative tests to the health department.