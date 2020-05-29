St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 767 positive tests, 55 deaths as of May 29

(As of 3:05 p.m., May 29)



St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

397 persons being quarantined

2,032 persons who have completed quarantine period

1 tests pending at the Missouri State Laboratory*

767 positive tests*

55 COVID-19 deaths

*Tests are being performed at both the Missouri State Laboratory and through private testing laboratories. The number of negative and pending tests is reported to the Department of Public Health by the Missouri State Laboratory only; private labs do not report pending or negative tests to the health department.

Drive-Through Testing May 26-30

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri National Guard continue to offer drive-through testing for COVID-19 in St. Charles County. Testing will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., tomorrow (May 30) at the St. Charles County Youth Activity Park, located at 7801 Highway N in Dardenne Prairie. Members of the National Guard will collect a nasopharyngeal specimen, and it will be sent to a Quest Diagnostics laboratory for processing. Patients will be notified of test results within 7 days by the Department of Health and Senior Services. Testing is open to all Missouri r