St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 7,620 positive cases, 128 deaths as of Sept. 25

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 8 p.m. on Friday, September 25, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

7,620 cumulative positive cases*

1,313 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

1,158 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

996 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

939 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

939 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

772 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

756 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

470 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

71 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

56 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

20 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

17 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

12 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

4 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

Positive cases by date for the past week:

47 cases on Saturday, Sept. 19

68 cases on Sunday, Sept. 20

104 cases on Monday, Sept. 21

72 cases on Tuesday, Sept. 22

37 cases on Wednesday, Sept. 23

67 cases on Thursday, September 24

52 cases as of 7:45 p.m. on Friday, September 25

Additional information:

100,871 total negative test results

128 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.