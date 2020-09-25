St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 7,563 positive cases, 128 deaths as of Sept. 24

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

7,763 cumulative positive cases*

1,152 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

933 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

749 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

20 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

56 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

988 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

938 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

764 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

463 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

71 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

3 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

17 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

1,302 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

12 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

24 percent increase in positive cases over the last 14 days compared to the prior 14 days

Positive cases by date for the past week:

97 cases on Friday, Sept. 18

47 cases on Saturday, Sept. 19

67 cases on Sunday, Sept. 20

104 cases on Monday, Sept. 21

72 cases on Tuesday, Sept. 22

36 cases on Wednesday, Sept. 23

64 cases as of 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, September 24

Additional information:

100,871 total negative test results

128 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.