St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 7,375 positive cases, 127 deaths as of Sept. 21

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7:45 p.m. on Monday, September 21, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

7,375 cumulative positive cases*

1,130 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

911 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

735 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

19 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

56 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

964 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

915 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

715 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

453 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

71 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

3 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

17 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

1,257 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

12 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

Positive cases by date:

89 cases on Tuesday, Sept. 15

67 cases on Wednesday, Sept. 16

79 cases on Thursday, Sept. 17

94 cases on Friday, Sept. 18

48 cases on Saturday, Sept. 19

66 cases on Sunday, Sept. 20

102 cases as of 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21

Additional information:

100,871 total negative test results

127 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

On Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of three COVID-19 related deaths involving St. Charles County residents. These deaths occurred earlier this month – increasing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 127:

A male in his 60s

A female in her 80s

A male in his 90s

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.