St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 7,127 positive cases, 127 deaths as of Sept. 18

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 8 p.m. on Friday, September 18, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

7,127 cumulative positive cases*

1,091 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

886 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

771 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

19 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

55 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

925 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

869 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

715 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

441 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

70 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

2 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

15 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

1,218 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

11 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

Positive cases by date:

78 cases on Saturday, Sept. 12

45 cases on Sunday, Sept. 13

124 cases on Monday, Sept. 14

89 cases on Tuesday, Sept. 15

66 cases on Wednesday, Sept. 16

72 cases on Thursday, Sept. 17

79 cases as of 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18

Additional information:

98,903 total negative test results

127 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

Yesterday, Sept 17, 2020, the Department of Public Health was notified of the 124th COVID-19 related death involving a St. Charles County resident – a male in his 70s.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.