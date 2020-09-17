St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 6,978 positive cases, 123 deaths as of Sept. 16

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

6,978 cumulative positive cases*

1,065 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

877 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

695 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

19 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

54 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

894 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

867 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

710 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

435 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

69 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

2 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

15 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

1,191 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

11 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

Positive cases by date:

87 cases on Friday, Sept. 11

79 cases on Saturday, Sept. 12

45 cases on Sunday, Sept. 13

126 cases on Monday, Sept. 14

88 cases on Tuesday, Sept. 15

64 cases as of 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16

Additional information:

97,116 total negative test results

123 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.