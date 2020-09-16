St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 6,924 positive cases, 123 deaths as of Sept. 15

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.

As of this update at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, the Department of Public Health reports the following:

6,924 cumulative positive cases*

1,051 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63301

867 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63303

687 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63304

19 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63332

54 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63341

886 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63366

868 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63385

706 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63368

433 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63367

71 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63348

2 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63357

15 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63373

1,180 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63376

11 cumulative positive cases in Zip Code 63386

Positive cases by date:

88 cases on Friday, Sept. 11

82 cases on Saturday, Sept. 12

45 cases on Sunday, Sept. 13

128 cases on Monday, Sept. 14

89 cases as of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15

Additional information:

95,910 total negative test results

123 total COVID-19 deaths

*Posted numbers reflect the number of positive PCR tests (currently infected with COVID). Individuals who test positive more than once are counted only once as a positive case. Antibody test results are not included in posted numbers.

More information regarding numbers in quarantine, percentages of exposure types, percentage increases and decreases in cases, deaths, and quarantines, as well as a chart of daily totals and 14-day moving averages of confirmed cases are available on the County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.